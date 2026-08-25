Mike Tyson Pushes for One Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Location Where He Cannot Go

Mike Tyson finally broke his silence as the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury megafight remains stuck in limbo, with both sides still fighting to decide on a venue. While Saudi organizers and streaming partner Netflix are pushing for the fight to be staged at Madison Square Garden in the US, Eddie Hearn wants to arrange it in the UK.

Their dispute has yet to be resolved, even as the reported November fight date approaches. Amid this, the 60-year-old boxing legend suggested a location where he is legally banned from visiting.

Mike Tyson Urges Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to Fight on Home Soil

Joshua’s promoter is digging his heels in, even threatening to pull out of the fight, because their signed contract legally guarantees the bout happens on home soil. If it moves to the U.S., New York’s harsh tax laws would cut almost half of Joshua’s purse, leaving him heavily out of pocket unless American organizers make up the difference.

Like Hearn, Mike Tyson also thinks the fight should happen in the UK. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he voted for the biggest domestic heavyweight fight in years to stay on British soil, even though he can’t watch it in person.

“It’s going to be a great fight, it’s going to be great for boxing… even though I can’t go – I’m barred from London – I think London should get the fight,” Tyson said.

He made the comment while promoting a Protein Sliders event at Sugar Factory in New York’s Times Square. Just to recap, the two-time world heavyweight champion has been barred from entering the UK for years over his criminal record, including a 1992 rape conviction and later convictions for assault, cocaine possession and driving under the influence.

While explaining why this megafight needs to be arranged in the UK, Tyson added, “They’re both English and if they come here, all the English people are going to come anyway. So you’re home already, let’s do it there!”

He also referenced his own history fighting Frank Bruno in Las Vegas, recalling, “There ain’t going to be many Americans there because they’ll sell it out. All the English – very few Americans – sold it out when I fought Frank Bruno [twice in Las Vegas].”

It remains to be seen if organizers will listen to “Iron” Mike. But with both sides locked in a massive financial stalemate, the status of the Fury vs. AJ megafight appears increasingly bleak.

Both fighters reportedly signed for a November 20 date following Joshua’s win over Kristian Prenga and Fury’s stoppage of Mariusz Wach last month. But with Hearn heavily pushing against the fight happening at MSG, rumors are circulating that this bout is on the brink of collapse.

“The Gypsy King” immediately took to Instagram with a blunt rant, questioning whether the highly anticipated fight would occur. He blamed promoter Hearn for demanding more money and labeled AJ a “coward” for failing to commit to the date. The two-time world heavyweight champion even asked Dana White to represent.

Staging the megafight on home turf gives Joshua-Fury an atmosphere and legacy boost that New York simply cannot replicate, even with a larger Netflix audience. A London date at Wembley would be a historic national event for British boxing because the stakes of this fight go far beyond a single broadcast.

Meanwhile, a New York date trades away that passionate hometown energy in exchange for global commercial reach. Hearn and Sela remain locked in negotiations, but Fury’s outburst proves patience is running thin on his side, too. As the targeted November date draws closer, the situation is growing more tense by the day.