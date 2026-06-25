Luke Littler and Ben Whittaker Plan to Take New York

What to Know

One of Great Britain’s most famous athletes, darts champion Luke Littler , is also a big boxing fan

, is also a big boxing fan Littler will be in New York for the U.S. Darts Masters tournament this week, and also plans to be ringside at the Barclays Center for the Zayas vs Boots card on Saturday

card on Saturday Littler will be cheering on his friend, British light heavyweight prospect Ben Whittaker, who makes his American debut Saturday on the undercard

It’s not unusual to see champions from a wide range of sports declare themselves to be boxing fans. Game knows game, and athletes at the top of their sport are frequently seen ringside. Would it surprise anyone to see several New York Knicks players at the Barclays Center this Saturday to see the fight card headed up by Xander Zayas and Boots Ennis?

It might be a surprise to see Luke Littler. His name may not be familiar to many Americans, because his sport isn’t quite as popular in the U.S. as it is in his home country of England. But we promise he’s a huge boxing fan.

The 19-year-old Littler, the two-time World Darts Champion who took the sport by storm when he won his first title in 2024, happens to be in New York City this week for the U.S. Darts Masters tournament starting today at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden, in search of his first major win in the US as he bids to dethrone reigning holder Luke Humphries.

Littler and Whittaker Look to Bring Wins Home From NYC

LukLittler is also a Matchroom Sport athlete, whose matches air on DAZN alongside boxing, soccer, auto racing, and other combat sports. Before his competition started Thursday, Little joined Olympic silver medalist and Ben Whittaker, along with Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn, for a visit to the Empire State Building as both get set for a big week in the Big Apple.

WBC Silver Light Heavyweight champion Whittaker of West Bromwich (11-0-1, 8 KOs) will make his American debut when he faces Richard “Popeye” Rivera of Hartford, Connecticut (27-2, 20 KOs) on Saturday night on the undercard of Zayas vs Boots at the Barclays Center.

“It’s a huge week of sport here in the Big Apple, and there is no better way to announce our arrival by standing high above the famous Manhattan skyline with two of the best sporting stars in the world today in Luke Littler and Ben Whittaker,” said Hearn.

“We’re excited to be here in America. Between both events, we have sold over 25,000 tickets. The fans are in for an absolute treat.

“Luke is an absolute superstar. He’s only 19 and has already taken Darts to new levels – now he’s going to transform the sport Stateside. And Ben is ready to underline why he is the man to take British boxing into a new dimension when he makes his U.S. bow this Saturday in Brooklyn.”

Littler Has Boxing Bona Fides

Littler is a legitimate boxing fan. His enormous fame in the UK and his access to DAZN through Matchroom Sport has made him a regular face at major DAZN boxing events, often being brought in for a bit of ringside commentary on the fan watchalongs.

He was ringside watching his friend and middleweight prospect Luke Turner on the Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa undercard in Liverpool and was on hand for Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois in Manchester. For the record, Littler picked Dubois by knockout, and he was right.

“It’s a very big week ahead and everyone knows I love my Boxing, so it was great to catch up with Eddie and Ben Whittaker. Ben is a great showman and one of the most exciting fighters to watch. I hope we can both do the business in New York.”

Littler’s fame and cross-interest in boxing even saw him in an appearance this week on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”

Whittaker is happy to have his famous mate’s support. “Luke Littler has achieved so much at such a young age. It was great to meet him and I’m sure he will light up MSG like I’m about to bring it to Brooklyn this Saturday.”

The flashy Whittaker had plenty to say in his own appearance on Helwani’s show.

Littler is one of just five players in history to have completed what is referred to as a career triple crown by winning the PDC World Darts Championship, World Matchplay and Premier League, and he is by far the youngest.

If you’re curious and would like to catch Littler in action, the U.S. World Darts Championship is being broadcast and streamed live on Peacock for American viewers, and on Sky Sports in the UK.