Tyson Fury Returns Saturday For Heavyweight Entertainment on Netflix

Key Fury vs Makhmudov Fight Facts:

Main Event: Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury faces challenger Arslanbek Makhmudov

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury faces challenger Arslanbek Makhmudov Broadcast: Live worldwide on Netflix on Saturday, April 11, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with ring walks expected sometime after 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Live worldwide on Netflix on Saturday, April 11, from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with ring walks expected sometime after 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. What’s at Stake: The winner can start on a potential path to a showdown with Anthony Joshua and make himself relevant for a title challenge to follow.

The heavyweight division is boxing’s glamour division. But somehow, when Tyson Fury is involved, it becomes even more of a spectacle. On Saturday, April 11, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host a true prizefight, even though no championship titles are at stake.

What’s at stake is continued relevance in the heavyweight division and the potential for heavyweight paydays with a victory. The “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury un-retires for the sixth time to face “The Lion,” Arslanbek Makhmudov, a Russian native based in Montreal, Canada.

The two are polar opposites personalities. Fury is the big walking, bigger talking 6’9” enigma, a two-time world champion whose charisma is matched only by his unpredictability.

Makhmudov is a fearsome-looking man out of a horror movie, who speaks little, whether in Russian, English, or French, preferring to let his hard-hitting hands speak for him.

CLASH OF THE GIANTS. TYSON FURY vs. ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV

Saturday, April 11

LIVE only on Netflix

2 PM ET | 11 AM PT | 7 PM UK#FuryMakhmudov pic.twitter.com/MZosbQo7LE — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 9, 2026

Return of the Gypsy King Tyson Fury Is No Surprise

We said it at the time, and we were far from alone. No one believed Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) would successfully retire 16 months ago. It was his sixth retirement announcement following back-to-back losses against then undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

But boxing is better with Tyson Fury in it, and he was sincerely welcomed back for an anticipated matchup with another former undisputed champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua made a detour to fight Jake Paul first. In the wake of his spectacular knockout win, Joshua and two of his team were in a fatal auto accident in Nigeria in late December. Joshua was spared serious injury, but his friends were both killed.

So Fury found himself a new opponent in Arslanbek Makhmudov, a hard-hitting Russian based in Montreal with Eye of the Tiger Promotions who trains with the well-regarded Marc Ramsey, who also trains Artur Beterbiev.

After the fight was confirmed in January, Fury disappeared to the tropics of Thailand, reportedly training himself. What condition, mental and physical, would Fury bring to this fight?

At Thursday’s final press conference, Fury appeared in exceptionally cheerful and typically bombastic spirits, and in good physical condition after 16 weeks in Thailand.

Fury was candid about his reasons for returning. “People always question retirement for me, and I’ve retired five times before, and wholeheartedly meant it,” Fury told a packed room of media. “However, after a few months of my bored-of-the-normal life, dropping the kids off at school, taking the dog for a walk… I miss the game. I miss the boxing. I miss the press conferences. I miss everything that comes with the big fights.

“I still got love for this game. I know I can still do it … Every time I come back, it’s bigger every time.”

Lion’s Den: Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Fury hogs the headlines, and that’s just fine by Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs), who looks like an AI-created nightmare. Standing 6’5.5” and looking like he was carved out of stone, Makhmudov is a devastating finisher. Of his 21 victories, 17 have come within the first three rounds.

But Makhmudov can be hit and hurt. His two losses were both stoppages by Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel.

Trainer Marc Ramsey said, “Listen, we’re gonna give the fans exactly what they deserve. A good fight. I think that both styles are a good mix for fans. Let’s bring on some action.”

Mahkmudov knows how to get some attention for himself, but he’s about show and not just tell. Viral clips of him wrestling bears are circulating, which he discussed with his own touch of humor.

“I like challenge,” said Makhmudov in English, who explained as best he could that it was a psychological test. “My friend offer me. It was interesting to try myself with this kind of monster [bear]. To be honest, very scary, but I want to feel myself in this terrible situation, to control myself in this emotional, terrible situation. I want to have this experience in my life. This was funny. It was a good experience.”

Makhmudov remained cool and entirely unruffled by Fury’s antics. While Fury held court, the Russian was spotted multiple times on his phone, seemingly uninterested in the psychological warfare being waged across the table. But make no mistake, this was his own version of boxing mind games.

Whether it was genuine disinterest or a cold, calculated display of nerves of steel, Makhmudov expressed confidence in his abilities. “I don’t have nothing pressure, because God prepared me for this moment all my life. I believe this (is) my time. It’s my hunting.”

Makhmudov recalled meeting Fury 10 years ago as a fan and snapping a photo with him. “In this photo, it means a lot for me, because God start to prepare me for this moment.”

Fury vs Makhmudov: Running Hot and Cold

After the fight was announced, Fury disappeared for a solo 16-week camp in Thailand, which he claims has rejuvenated his 37-year-old body.

“I don’t remember having as good a camp, really as positive a camp, and as injury-free a camp,” said Fury.

“I think 16 weeks is the longest I’ve ever been away for in my professional life. It’s been great out in Thailand, it’s a great place for training. The only thing is, it’s really hot every day, which is good when you’re a fat fucker like me, to get your weight off. I got me weight down nice and steady, and I ate good food, and it was just a great experience.”

Although his recent trainer Sugarhill Steward was sitting in the front row at the London news conference, Fury avoided any specifics about who will be in his corner on Saturday. He claimed to have sparred 500 rounds, involving heavyweights including Joseph Parker and his own family members.

“I’m on form and ready to fight. Speedy, skillful, handsome, and destructive. One hundred percent. The one thing about me is I’ve never lost my speed or my reactions. I can put my hands down like heavyweights try and pump them in the face.”

Makhmudov’s trainer, Marc Ramsay, focused on the tactical puzzle of facing a man who stands 6’9” and moves like a middleweight.

“Fury’s size, his movement, his unpredictability, is very hard to replicate,” admitted Ramsay. “What you need to do is isolate the quality of the opponent and bring in a multitude of sparring partners and be able to work on all those details.”

Avoiding an Early Banana Peel Against Mahkmudov

Fury is a significant favorite to win on Saturday. The first four rounds will be the most dangerous for him. Like the lion he is named for, Makhmudov hunts early. His best weapon will be familiar to Fury.

“Big right hand,” noted Fury. “He’s got a big right hand, and he doesn’t often throw it straight. He curves it like a curveball. So he’s got a big, dangerous right hook. But other than that, he doesn’t have a lot else.”

Fury’s plan is to hunt the predator down and exploit Makhmudov’s lack of experience, test his conditioning, and his limited mobility.

“His legs might go before he gets to the ring,” said Fury, due to the overwhelming nature of hearing 70,000 screaming British fans watching them.

What Fury didn’t say out loud is how another man with similar right-hand power fared against him. Deontay Wilder scored a draw in the first fight of the trilogy with Fury, then lost the next two fights.

However, Fury is careful not to repeat the mistakes of his past. He survived knockdowns by Wilder, and he mentioned his narrow escape against Francis Ngannou.

“Any heavyweight is hard night’s work, and you’d be silly to overlook them. Definitely, this man’s a highly experienced international Russian star boxer. If I ain’t what I think I am, then I’m gonna get battered to bits.”

Fight Prediction: Fury KO In Seven Rounds

Fury must remain laser-focused on the task at hand, not the potential paydays down the line. Every heavyweight is dangerous. This is the intrigue fans love about the division.

“I won’t fall down that hurdle,” said Fury. “I’m focused on this man-mountain in front of me. I’d better be on form. I’d better be like a Herky Jerky motherfucker for the three rounds until he gasses himself out, and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

But let’s be clear: Fury chose Mahkmudov as his opponent for a reason.

Fury is nimble at his size, with terrific ring IQ and plenty of punching power. He will pummel Mahkmudov in the same way he took Wilder to the woodshed. He will exercise caution for the first few rounds, then begin to move in on the Russian, and chop down the tree. We predict a knockout win following at least one knockdown in the middle rounds.

Is Makhmudov a possible banana peel opponent on Saturday? He is matter-of-fact about what he has to do, saying it’s a simple task. “Two big guys go in the ring to kill each other. Just one game plan: to land a lot of punches and don’t receive punch. But for myself, that’s it, very simple game plan. That’s it.

“What (is) going to happen? We don’t know. We’re gonna know Saturday night. Just to sit down now (and say it’s) going to be this or going be this? Nobody knows what will happen. God knows what will happen, and we just do it.”