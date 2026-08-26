Kyle Fletcher Says He Is ‘Excited’ About Potentially Having Another Match With Ilja Dragunov

Kyle Fletcher recently commented on potentially facing Ilja Dragunov again. In case you didn’t know, Ilja Dragunov is the latest wrestler to depart WWE. Reportedly, his contract with the promotion expired, meaning he’s now a free agent.

Fans have been speculating about where Ilja will end up next. As of right now, AEW seems like the best place for him but Tony Khan hasn’t explicitly said anything about signing him yet. He did, however, comment on the wrestler saying he admires him.

One of the wrestlers who worked with Ilja in the past is the current AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher. He had a match with Ilja multiple times back in 2019 and 2020 at wXw and PROGRESS Wrestling. Following the reports of Ilja’s departure from WWE, Fletcher even posted an image from their match years ago.

Also read: Latest On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return Status

Kyle Fletcher Comments On The Possibility Of Another Match With Ilja Dragunov

During a recent interview with TheSportster, Kyle Fletcher was asked about facing Ilja Dragunov again. Fletcher said it was too early to speculate. He praises Ilja and says that he feels excited about potentially having another match with him in the future.

Fans can read Fletch’s comments below:

“Look, it feels way too early to speculate. For me, I think Ilja is incredible. He brings this raw passion that you don’t get very often in pro wrestling. It’s something that I feel I have now gotten to a point where when I’m in the ring, I feel that passion. And when I get in there with someone else who has that same passion for pro wrestling, that’s where magic happens.

There’s been many people I’ve gotten in the ring that I have that feeling, and I know that Ilja is one of those people. And the thought of another match between us after everything that’s happened excites me very much.”

You can also watch Fletcher’s interview with TheSportster in the embed below:

Ilja Dragunov first joined WWE back in 2019. His stint ended after seven years with the company. During his tenure, Dragunov won the NXT Championship, the NXT North American Championship, and the United States Championship.

Do you want to see Kyle Fletcher vs Ilja Dragunov happen again?

For more on Kyle Fletcher, Ilja Dragunov and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.