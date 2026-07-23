Devin Haney DAZN Signing Delivers Major Setback to Shakur Stevenson Superfight Hopes

Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson went from teenage sparring partners to multi-division world champions, building a rivalry that has fueled endless fan debate over the years. It finally looked like they would fight at a 144-pound catchweight this October. But that long-awaited collision course has just been brought to an abrupt halt.

Haney has closed the door on Stevenson by signing a direct, multi-fight deal with DAZN. Because Stevenson, who rules American boxing, just signed with Dana White’s rival Zuffa Boxing, the politics of two different networks make the fight nearly impossible to pull off right now. For the foreseeable future, boxing’s biggest modern mega-fight is officially back on ice.

Devin Haney to Face Keyshawn Davis in Mandatory Title Defense

The WBO welterweight champion has officially signed a multi-fight deal with DAZN, locking in his next move with a mandatory defense against rising star Keyshawn Davis, according to boxing insider Dan Rafael.

🚨 Devin Haney has signed a multi-fight deal with DAZN and will face Keyshawn Davis next in a mandatory title defense‼️ Via (@DanRafael1) pic.twitter.com/qE6Lqxq8gt — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 23, 2026



This mandatory scenario became necessary after Haney’s career-rebounding performance in Nov. 2025, where he out-schooled Brian Norman Jr. in Riyadh to capture the WBO welterweight world title via a 12-round unanimous decision.

Right after that, the WBO shook up their rankings, named the undefeated Keyshawn Davis the number-one contender and ordered Haney to defend his belt next, as his mandatory defense deadline was due.

Before that order, Bill Haney, Devin’s father and trainer, publicly pushed for the Stevenson match. During a DAZN appearance, he explained their goals, “We have Shakur Stevenson standing in the way of Devin’s quest to be on the Mount Rushmore of boxing. … Shakur hasn’t responded to the 144-pound agreement that Devin Haney said that he will have with him.”

However, negotiations slowed down over contract delays and strict rehydration clauses. With a strict WBO deadline approaching, Team Haney chose to take the Davis fight rather than risk losing their world title outside the ring.

Devin Haney’s DAZN Business Move Sidelines Shakur Stevenson Superfight

Stevenson still wants the fight, recently saying he is just waiting for Haney to vacate the WBO belt so they can meet at a catchweight. However, Haney’s new contract with DAZN creates a major political roadblock since the two fighters are now locked to competing networks.

This split stems from an active promotional war. Dana White and Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh launched Zuffa Boxing to challenge the traditional boxing model, signing a multi-year broadcast deal with Paramount+. DAZN, the established streaming platform, holds the rights for most legacy promoters and wants to protect its market share.

There were solid rumors that Haney would sign with Zuffa Boxing. However, by choosing DAZN, the three-division world champion cannot legally negotiate with Dana White’s platform. Neither network will share pay-per-view rights or allow their star fighter to appear on a rival screen.