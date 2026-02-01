Shakur Stevenson Rules American Boxing. End Of Discussion.

In perhaps the biggest all-American boxing showdown since Terence Crawford leveled Errol Spence Jr. in 2019, Shakur Stevenson delivered a pitch-perfect performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 21,324 fans Saturday night. Any doubters left that don’t believe Stevenson is among today’s top pound-for-pound fighters can excuse themselves from the room now.

Waiting for the scorecards, the only question left to answer was whether Lopez won even a single round. He did, but only one. Stevenson won by three cards of 119-109, 11 rounds to one.

Shakur Stevenson of Newark (25-0, 11 KOs) so thoroughly took apart WBO Junior Lightweight and RING Magazine champion Teofimo Lopez of Brooklyn (22-2, 13 KOs), it was hard to believe in retrospect that the odds were close prior to the opening bell. By winning the titles, Stevenson becomes a four-division world champion, and the fastest to do it at age 28.

Shakur Stevenson: “I picked him apart”

“I picked him apart. I did what I was supposed to do,” said Stevenson. “I boxed guys like this my entire career. This is the art of boxing. Hit, don’t get hit, and pick guys apart. I could beat any of these guys. All I do is put my mind to it. I told you I’m the best fighter on the planet, and I stand by that.”

Who’s going to argue with him after Saturday night?

Often, such lopsided fights become boring, but this was not the case on Saturday. It was simply mesmerizing to watch Stevenson’s skills on display and imagine how much further he can go.

Patience, maturity, handspeed, footwork, defense, focus. Plenty of power to keep any opponent honest. Don’t doubt that Stevenson has power. As Lopez rose from his corner for the final round, his face showed the damage with blood trickling from a nasty cut above his left eye. After the fight, Lopez’s face was roughed up with both eyes swelling.

Teofimo Lopez: “Every dog has his day”

Lopez found himself thoroughly humbled, and he took his defeat with as much grace as he could muster. “Man, I went through a lot of tough battles throughout my career. Every dog’s got his day. So, congratulations to Shakur,” said Lopez.

Asked what went wrong, Lopez didn’t make any excuses. “I can say a lot of things, but they’re still going to be the wrong thing. Great guy, great fighter.

“We put everything on the line. They had nothing to lose but game. And you know what? That’s what true champions are all about,” said Lopez. Lopez said he intends to continue, perhaps with a move up to the welterweight division. With a second child on the way, Lopez says he’s focused on being a father for now.

Stevenson Building A Hall of Fame Legacy

Stevenson is the successor in equal parts to Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford, the best American talents of the last 20 years. His former stablemate Crawford, now retired, joined Stevenson in the ring to celebrate his win. Stevenson credited Crawford with inspiring him.

“I had to follow in Bud Crawford’s footsteps. He went out there and dominated against Canelo. He moved up and wait so he inspired me. I knew I had to do I had it all on my back, and I did it.”

Stevenson and Lopez have been on a collision course for the last decade. It is fortunate that the fight was fought by both men in their late 20s and in their physical primes. Funding and promotion from the Saudi General Entertainment Authority provided the kindling to get this fire burning, and even those not thrilled with its entry in boxing have to give credit where it’s due.

​​Before the fight, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn described the importance of Saturday’s fight this way. Now that it’s in the books, he was right on target.

“These are guys that are chasing greatness in a sold-out arena that has hosted Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Rocky Marciano. That’s what these guys are after.”

Defensive Skills Deliver, Backed Up With Power

Often, fans don’t like hearing that boxing is all about hitting and not getting hit. Stevenson embodies this at the highest level of the sport, and proves it can still deliver fights worth watching.

Stevenson is the top defensive fighter in boxing by the numbers. Prior to Saturday night, CompuBox rates Stevenson with a +21.1 plus/minus rating, leading the sport in defensive control by forcing opponents to land only 18.8% of their power punches.

“I felt like I was a stronger fighter. I felt like I was faster, I was smarter and I was sharper. I appreciate Teo for the opportunity. There’s no love lost. He’s one of the best fighters I’ve been in there with, but I did what I was supposed to do.”

On Saturday, according to CompuBox, Stevenson landed a career high 105 jabs, while only allowing Lopez to land 15% of his punches. Lopez averaged six landed punches per round. Stevenson’s previous 12 opponents landed seven per round.

Stevenson averaged 14 landed punches per round and connected on 50% of his power punches.

Who Can Challenge Shakur Stevenson?

It’s hard to imagine anyone giving Shakur Stevenson a serious run for his money anytime soon. Stevenson is nothing if not ambitious, as he called out Conor Benn, who was among the many famous faces ringside. Benn didn’t hesitate, popping into the ring to trade barbs with Stevenson, telling him he is too small while challenging him to move up to welterweight.



CONOR BENN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT‼️🔥 🎟️ Buy RING 6 NOW HERE –> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv#RING6 | Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | LIVE NOW | Exclusively on DAZN | @RingMagazine pic.twitter.com/2fhHQACgUd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 1, 2026

There is plenty of business for Stevenson at 140 pounds, and he’s still a lightweight champion. Conor Benn can wait. But let’s keep that idea on the back burner.