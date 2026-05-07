Devin Haney’s Father Hints At Life-Changing $100 Million Bombshell For Son Amid Zuffa Rumors

Rumors connecting Devin Haney to Zuffa Boxing, Dana White’s new TKO-backed promotion aligned with Saudi money through Turki Alalshikh, had already been swirling for days.

Adding gasoline to the fire, his father, Bill Haney, dropped a cryptic post that sounds life-changing, though no official announcement or contract details have emerged.

Bill Haney’s $100M Tease for Devin Haney and Zuffa Boxing Connection Explained

Devin Haney, 27, is undeniably one of boxing’s most technically gifted fighters. The three-division champion boasts an undefeated 33-0-0 record. By his own camp’s admission, Haney is also a free agent.

After parting ways with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Hearn confirmed that Haney’s massive purse requirements had become difficult to justify under their traditional financial model.

Dana White’s promotion has been on a spending spree since launching its monthly series in January 2026. With Conor Benn signing a reported $15 million deal, followed by multi-fight agreements for Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga, the roster is expanding rapidly. Haney’s elite status fits the exact profile of the “blue-chip” talent Zuffa is looking to collect.

His father, Bill Haney, recently added to the speculation with a cryptic post, penning, “New deal worth over 100 million before 30 years old? Who’s your manager?”

🚨 Bill Haney just said that Devin Haney has a new deal worth over $100 million 👀 “New deal worth over 100 million before 30 years old? Who’s your manager?” pic.twitter.com/5wdhXjpgxG — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) May 6, 2026



Two weeks ago, ESPN analyst Tim Bradley predicted this move on his YouTube channel. “Bill said he’s got a big announcement; I assume he’s signing with Zuffa,” Bradley said. He noted that other fighters are noticing the massive contracts being handed out and want similar deals. Bradley also pointed out the practical side: it is difficult to survive as a top-tier fighter without a promoter willing to put up significant capital.

Bradley also highlighted why the move makes structural sense for Team Haney: “It’s hard to survive in this sport without a promoter. You need a backer with deep pockets to put up that kind of money.”

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However, the partnership carries risk for Zuffa. Haney’s technical, defensive style contrasts sharply with the aggressive “finish-first” brand the UFC CEO has built. His recent wins over Brian Norman Jr. and Jose Ramirez were widely criticized as dull. For a promotion that relies on highlight reels, a fighter who wins by neutralizing his opponents rather than knocking them out is a difficult sell.

Boxing Fans Skeptical as $100M Figure Draws Mixed Reactions Online

The boxing community isn’t celebrating yet. Fans are skeptical and taking the post with a grain of salt.

One fan wrote, “That boy gonna have to fight 20 times in 3 years…”

Another one added, “Canelo got 100M for one fight, this is not a flex.”

A third fan claimed, “Paying somebody as boring as him is a horrible investment.”

The fourth one noted, “I’d bet my house this is a gahh dayum lie!!”

A random X user penned, “This has Zuffa written all over it.”

The sixth fan predicted, “Get ready for Devin to announce a 25 fight deal with Zuffa.”

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However, the skepticism is justified since Bill Haney didn’t name a specific partner. If Zuffa lands Haney alongside Benn and Hitchins, they would own a complete welterweight division.

This allows them to book major fights internally, cutting out outside promoters like Eddie Hearn or Bob Arum. That control is the biggest advantage for everyone involved.