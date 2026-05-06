Eddie Hearn Blasts ‘Absolute Rubbish’ Rumors After Dua Lipa Story Puts Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury Fight in Doubt

The fate of the biggest British heavyweight fight in a generation briefly seemed to hang on a pop star’s schedule. In April 2026, Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh claimed the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury bout would only happen at Wembley Stadium if Dua Lipa performed at the event.

When the BBC reported on May 1 that she had declined the offer, the community started panicking. Journalists rushed to call promoter Eddie Hearn to see if the deal had fallen apart. One celebrity story was apparently making the boxing press sweat.

However, Hearn offered some good news and shut down all the unnecessary gossip.

Eddie Hearn Confirms Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Is Locked In

Hearn wasn’t having any of it. Speaking to the BBC, he expressed genuine disbelief that respected journalists had called him over a singer’s schedule. He said some had even checked to see if the fight was still on after hearing Dua Lipa turned down the performance slot, which he dismissed as “rubbish.”

“The internet is full of absolute rubbish,” Hearn told BBC Sport. “But it’s like, someone said, ‘Just checking if the fight’s still on. I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’… ‘The fight’s still on, don’t worry.’”

He added, “Let me sit ringside and watch the moment that everybody gets out of the ring. Anthony Joshua’s in one corner, Tyson Fury’s in another, and the ref says, ‘Seconds out, round one,’ and the whole world loses. I don’t need music; give me the drama.”

“The internet is full of absolute rubbish!” 🥊 Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua will fight Tyson Fury, regardless of whether Dua Lipa performs or not 😂 pic.twitter.com/mqkb0fi6d9 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 3, 2026



The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and the financier behind modern boxing’s biggest nights originally wanted Dua Lipa to perform at the event.

When the fight was confirmed, Alalshikh tweeted, ‘To my friends in Great Britain, it’s happening. It’s signed.” His statement reflected how much Saudi backing has driven the deal across the line.

To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026



Since the contract is already signed, Dua Lipa’s refusal changed nothing. Hearn ignored the drama, treating the pop star’s schedule as an irrelevant detail.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury’s Rocky Road to a Confirmed Fight

The celebrity rumor caught fire because this fight has been canceled more times than anyone can count. Hearn first tried to make it happen in 2016 after Joshua knocked out Charles Martin. In the decade since, it has been negotiated and abandoned repeatedly.

Now, it’s finally happening. On April 27, reports confirmed that both sides signed for a fight later this year, which will stream on Netflix. Wembley is the top choice for the venue, but Saudi money is the only reason the deal actually crossed the finish line.

Both men are fighting for their legacies. Fury (35-2-1) is 37 and lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Joshua (29-4) is 36 and recently rebuilt his momentum after being knocked out by Daniel Dubois.

Neither is in their prime, and no titles are at stake, but for British fans, that is beside the point and their last hope. This is simply about settling a ten-year argument over who is better.