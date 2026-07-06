50-Year-Old Ukrainian Plots to End 9-Year Retirement to Seize WBC Title Oleksandr Usyk Vacated

Not even two weeks have passed since Oleksandr Usyk vacated his WBA, WBC, and IBF world titles to map out a non-title “Last Dance” farewell on his own terms. The immediate scramble to fill this massive divisional vacuum has pulled a name nobody expected back into the world championship conversation: Wladimir Klitschko.

The Ukrainian legend hasn’t fought since he lost his classic war against Anthony Joshua back in 2017. But now, at 50 years old, he has a huge window just opened up after the WBC just named Agit Kabayel the new champion over in Germany.

The Path Opens for Wladimir Klitschko as Kabayel Inherits Oleksandr Usyk’s WBC Strap

Agit Kabayel became the new WBC champion without even having to fight for it. Because he was the interim champion, the WBC just handed him the full belt the moment Usyk walked away.

Kabayel is 27-0 and earned this spot after knocking out top guys like Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Zhilei Zhang. At 33, he is the first German to hold the prestigious WBC heavyweight world title since Max Schmeling.

This sudden shift gives Klitschko an unexpected opening. His long-time manager, Bernd Bonte, publicly stated that a fight between Klitschko and Kabayel in Germany makes perfect business sense.

“No doubt that a fight Agit and Wladimir in Germany would be huge,” Boente said. “Wladimir has often said in interviews lately that he could come back but never anything definite. I think only the Agit fight would make sense for him. At 50, the chance of breaking Foreman’s record and having a great business case in a stadium in Germany against Agit.”

Klitschko also started more rumors by appearing in a photo with Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, who captioned it, “Something big is coming.” This dropped just days after the belts became vacant, so folks in boxing doubt it was an accident.

A Stadium Fight, A Steep Climb for Ukrainian Legend After Oleksandr Usyk Steps Aside

On paper, the matchup makes sense. It features two heavyweights with Eastern European roots fighting in a German stadium for a world title. Kabayel’s manager, Spencer Brown, welcomed the idea, calling a potential fight historic and noting it would make Klitschko the oldest person to ever challenge for a heavyweight championship.

But the actual boxing part is going to be incredibly tough. Klitschko is giving up almost 20 years to a 33-year-old champion who is in his prime. Plus, Klitschko hasn’t fought in nine years. Foreman needed a lucky, perfect knockout punch to win his title at 45. Kabayel has 19 knockouts and all the momentum right now, making him a very tough opponent.

This matchup is getting so much attention because Usyk leaving completely broke up the division. Murat Gassiev took the WBA title, Daniel Dubois has the WBO, and the IBF belt still remains vacant. Nothing is signed yet. But Usyk leaving has left a massive opportunity on the table for Klitschko to try and make history.

PHOTO CREDIT: IMAGO / STAR-MEDIA