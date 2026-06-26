Oleksandr Usyk Makes Shocking Decision Before One “Last Dance”

The man who twice unified the heavyweight division without ever being stopped has done something few champions dare: walked away from the gold completely on his own terms.

Oleksandr Usyk announced Friday that he is vacating his WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles because he chose to pave the way for the next generation while he prepares for one final “last dance.”

Oleksandr Usyk Vacates WBA, WBC and IBF Titles After Controversial Rico Verhoeven Win

The announcement came roughly a month after Usyk’s toughest night as a heavyweight. Back in May, he had a massive scare against kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven. Usyk managed to get a TKO with just one second left in the 11th round, and he needed it. Two of the judges had the fight dead even at 95-95, and the third actually had Verhoeven winning the fight 96-94.

Usyk spent most of the night looking out of answers. Verhoeven came in 25 pounds heavier and just used his size to bully him around the ring. Even though Usyk saved his undefeated record controversially with a big right uppercut in the 11th, the fight showed him that he is getting older.

And it left everyone wondering how much he has left in the tank, which is likely why he made his decision on Friday.

“I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold,” Usyk said in the video. “I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them. Friends, I’m leaving the belts, but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance.”

‼️Oleksandr Usyk has now confirmed that he will be vacating all of his world heavyweight titles. “I’m leaving the belts but I’m not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance.” pic.twitter.com/9TbUySLzaR — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 26, 2026



In a social media caption alongside the video, Usyk wrote, “This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead.” For a fighter who has spent a decade atop pound-for-pound lists, it reads less like a farewell and more like a calculated pivot.

For a guy who has been at the top of the sport for ten years, this feels less like a retirement and more like a smart next step.

What Oleksandr Usyk’s Exit Means for the Heavyweight Division

Usyk steps away from the title picture undefeated at 25-0. He leaves behind an incredible run, highlighted by two wins over Anthony Joshua, two wins over Daniel Dubois, and his historic victory over Tyson Fury.

He has already named his preferred farewell opponent. “In my head, Tyson Fury, it’s the last dance,” Usyk told the Associated Press earlier this year. Since Fury came back to boxing in 2026 after a year away, that massive fight is still a very real possibility.

Meanwhile, vacating the titles instantly opens doors for everyone else. Agit Kabayel is directly in line to be named the full WBC champion. Murat Gassiev, who holds the WBA secondary title, could be elevated to the main champion.

Over at the IBF, the picture centers on Frank Sanchez at number one. This is exactly how Usyk handles business; he did the same thing back in November 2025, when he gave up his WBO belt rather than face a mandatory defense, which made Fabio Wardley the full champion.

Critics will likely accuse him of dodging mandatory defenses. But when a fighter has a resume like his, the history books speak for themselves. Whoever gets to share the ring with him one last time, that last dance is going to be well worth watching.