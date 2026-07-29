Tyson Fury Brushes Off “Dumb Sausage” Anthony Joshua in Matchroom Comedy Skit

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have spent over a decade trying to make an overdue $100 million fight happen. After countless collapsed negotiations and missed deadlines, the matchup finally feels urgent.

With promoter Eddie Hearn officially announcing that contracts are fully signed for a massive November showdown, Matchroom Boxing chose this high-stakes moment to drop a viral video mocking the heavyweights’ long-standing financial standoff, featuring Fury literally brushing off AJ and calling him a “dumb sausage.”

Anthony Joshua Presses Tyson Fury for Payment

Matchroom Boxing dropped a fresh jab in the Fury-Joshua saga on Tuesday, posting a comedy sketch that casts Joshua as a fed-up landlord banging on Fury’s door.

The clip showed a suited Joshua holding a clipboard, while Fury answers from an upstairs window in a robe and sunglasses. Joshua used the skit to frame a decade of stalled fight negotiations as unpaid debt.

“So, I’m here today to try and collect from Mr. Tyson Fury,” Joshua said. “I’ve been trying to collect for the last 10 years, but there’s always an excuse. I’m used to this. You get it from time to time. Someone moves in and tries to act the big man, but ultimately, I am the landlord. It’s like every time I get close, we manage to open up negotiations, he just vanishes. He owes me, and it’s time to stop running.”



Fury brushed off the visit in his usual style, yelling down from the window. “AJ, you dumb sausage,” Fury answered. “I told you you’ll get it by the end of the year, alright? Now will you piss off and leave me alone.”

This comedy skit arrived only days after Joshua defeated Kristian Prenga in the second round on July 25 in Jeddah. It renewed discussion about a surreal meeting with the former WBC heavyweight champion, especially after the 36-year-old responded to Fury’s vulgar taunts, which “The Gypsy King” made from Thailand.

However, Joshua closed the exchange in the comedy kit with a final warning for his longtime rival.

“I can’t say it was a great result today, but I’m confident that by the end of the year, I will have taken payment with plenty of interest,” Joshua said.

This comedy skit shows that preparations for the Fury-Joshua fight are serious. Major streaming giants DAZN and TNT Sports have already agreed to a joint pay-per-view broadcast to distribute the mega-fight globally.

Where Will Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua Finally Fight?

While the promotional skit keeps the tone light, the actual venue selection has triggered a chaotic public dispute between promoters. It was widely assumed the bout would land at London’s Wembley Stadium, but UFC CEO Dana White and Zuffa Boxing have aggressively pushed to bring the mega-fight to the United States.

Following a recent Zuffa Boxing event, a tight-lipped White doubled down on his involvement, mocking rival promoters by stating, “I’ve always known where it is. Seems like I’m the only guy who knows where it is. We’ll let you know.”

Dana White says he’s “always known” the location of Fury vs Joshua 👀 “I’ve always known where it is. Seems like I’m the the only f**king guy who knows 😂 We’ll let you know…” Via (@Zuffa_Boxing) pic.twitter.com/8cEj0FEBS9 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 27, 2026



White’s stance has deeply irritated Joshua’s promoter, who insists White has no legal part in the matchup and continues to demand the event stay in the UK.