Tyson Fury’s Vulgar Taunts Met With Anthony Joshua’s Fiery Response

Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated return to boxing almost ended in disaster before it even started. Fighting for the first time since surviving a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two close friends, Joshua had to pull off a miracle in Jeddah on Saturday night. Heavy underdog Kristian Prenga shocked the crowd by dropping Joshua twice in a wild opening round.

Somehow, the former champion gathered his senses and absolutely blasted the Albanian out in the second round, keeping a massive winter showdown with Tyson Fury alive.

While the explosive knockout saved the night, the real drama started after the final bell when Joshua elegantly balanced the chaos by laughing off Fury’s vulgar insults.

Anthony Joshua Responds to Tyson Fury’s Explicit Taunts

A night earlier in Thailand, the “Gypsy King” stopped veteran Mariusz Wach in an untelevised charity match. The entire event was filmed exclusively for season three of his hit Netflix reality series, “At Home With The Furys.”

That night, Fury criticized Joshua over years of failed negotiations, referencing their collapsed 2022 deal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“When it comes to that next fight, whoever it might be, I’ll be ready and sharp,” he said after the bout, per Expres. “I got through my test tonight, let’s see if he gets through his test and the biggest test of it all. It’s how big his balls are! I think he’s a big s—–. At Tottenham he never had the guts to get in the ring and face me.”

Joshua’s victory gave him the perfect opportunity to address Fury. During his in-ring interview, Joshua interrupted the broadcaster to ask if Fury was in the arena.

After learning Fury was not there, Joshua made a face and said, “I’m gonna rip his heart out! I’m the meanest and most vicious champion there’s ever been, and nobody can stop me.”

Anthony Joshua CALLS OUT Tyson Fury next! 👀#JoshuaPrenga ▪️ pic.twitter.com/HZ1OMKQqmr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 25, 2026



However, he was just having some fun. He literally burst out laughing before turning serious and said, “Listen, all jokes aside, there are two sides to this thing. I respect everything he has done and everything that he’s achieved. But as a fighter, and as someone who has been calling for this fight for a long time, we’re here now.”

Joshua concluded by thanking promoter Eddie Hearn for the opportunity and promising boxing fans a lovely treat.

The Long Road of Blocked Negotiations

Fury’s Tottenham dig references the collapsed 2022 talks for an all-British undisputed showdown. Back then, both camps practically agreed to fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before contract disagreements collapsed the deal. Since then, organizers have picked up and dropped the fight multiple times.

These weekend wins remove the final hurdles. Fury beat Wach in Thailand, and Joshua overcame two early knockdowns to stop Prenga in Jeddah. With these warm-up fights over, neither fighter has an excuse left to dodge the matchup.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh have signed a contract for late 2026. Joshua is pushing for the bout to take place at Wembley Stadium. No mandatory challengers stand in the way. After ten years of near-misses, the two biggest names in British boxing have run out of roadblocks and must finally face each other.