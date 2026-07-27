BoxingNews

Shakur Stevenson’s Return to the Ring Revealed by Dana White

Sami Haider
Sami Haider
5 Min Read
Shakur Stevenson is the new Ring Magazine and WBO Lightweight world champion, his fourth division championship. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Matchroom Boxing
And the new: Shakur Stevenson is the Ring Magazine and WBO Lightweight world champion, his fourth division championship. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Matchroom Boxing Winner Announcement - Shakur Stevenson
by Sami Haider

Dana White has officially confirmed that undefeated champion Shakur Stevenson will make his highly anticipated Zuffa Boxing debut before the end of 2026.

Contents

Stevenson just signed the biggest deal of his career three weeks ago with Zuffa Boxing. Now he needs time for a standard 8-to-10-week training camp. The promotion also needs those few months to build up a massive pay-per-view event.

When Devin Haney unexpectedly signed his new deal with DAZN, it crushed the hopes of boxing fans who were desperately waiting for the Haney-Stevenson superfight. However, this latest update from the UFC boss gives those fans some serious relief, proving that Zuffa Boxing has a backup plan to deliver a massive night of boxing regardless.

Why Dana White Set a Three-Month Window for Shakur Stevenson

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s Zuffa Boxing 09 event, White made it clear that Stevenson will be back in the ring this year — likely by October. He didn’t hesitate when asked if a three-month timeline was realistic. 

Jun 13, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; UFC president and chief executive officer Dana White runs through the crowd shaking hands with fans before weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“Yeah,” White said bluntly. When reporters pushed him for a name, he refused to name an opponent, adding, “If I did, I would have announced it already.”


Later, he couldn’t help but drop a massive hint about Gervonta “Tank” Davis, saying, “I love Tank Davis. I’m actually a fan, and we’ve talked to them.”

The 29-year-old southpaw is a four-division world champion, holding titles from featherweight up to super lightweight. In his last bout in January, he defeated Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine 140-pound belts. 

Stevenson, who now rules American boxing, left Top Rank because Zuffa offered stronger financial backing and a commitment to booking elite opponents. By joining the company on July 9, he became the highest-profile addition to a stable that already features Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins, and Edgar Berlanga.

Opponents on the Table for Shakur Stevenson and What’s at Stake

Stevenson proposed the idea to face Haney or Davis next, but neither fight is likely to happen right now. While White confirmed he spoke with Davis’ camp, separate reports show that Davis is sidelined until early 2027. 

Haney is also out of the equation after signing a multi-fight deal with DAZN. According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, he is already scheduled to defend his WBO title against rising star Keyshawn Davis in October. 


Missing out on both fighters delays the major pay-per-view platform Stevenson needs to answer years of criticism over his matchmaking. However, Stevenson has already targeted realistic alternatives for October. He publicly named WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell as his preferred choice, stating a 140-pound unification bout would bring out his best performance. 

If a deal with Russell falls through, Zuffa Boxing can look inward to its own roster. Moreover, Benn previously called out Stevenson, making an in-house Zuffa matchup highly practical for White’s October timeline.

While fans will have to wait for the Haney and Davis blockbusters, White still has viable options to ensure Stevenson’s debut remains a major event.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

You Might Also Like