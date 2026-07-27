Shakur Stevenson’s Return to the Ring Revealed by Dana White

Dana White has officially confirmed that undefeated champion Shakur Stevenson will make his highly anticipated Zuffa Boxing debut before the end of 2026.

Stevenson just signed the biggest deal of his career three weeks ago with Zuffa Boxing. Now he needs time for a standard 8-to-10-week training camp. The promotion also needs those few months to build up a massive pay-per-view event.

When Devin Haney unexpectedly signed his new deal with DAZN, it crushed the hopes of boxing fans who were desperately waiting for the Haney-Stevenson superfight. However, this latest update from the UFC boss gives those fans some serious relief, proving that Zuffa Boxing has a backup plan to deliver a massive night of boxing regardless.

Why Dana White Set a Three-Month Window for Shakur Stevenson

Speaking to the media after Sunday’s Zuffa Boxing 09 event, White made it clear that Stevenson will be back in the ring this year — likely by October. He didn’t hesitate when asked if a three-month timeline was realistic.

“Yeah,” White said bluntly. When reporters pushed him for a name, he refused to name an opponent, adding, “If I did, I would have announced it already.”

🚨 Dana White says we should expect Shakur Stevenson to be back in the ring in the next 3 months 👀 Via (@Zuffa_Boxing) pic.twitter.com/mEmVNxVAb6 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 27, 2026



Later, he couldn’t help but drop a massive hint about Gervonta “Tank” Davis, saying, “I love Tank Davis. I’m actually a fan, and we’ve talked to them.”

The 29-year-old southpaw is a four-division world champion, holding titles from featherweight up to super lightweight. In his last bout in January, he defeated Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine 140-pound belts.

Stevenson, who now rules American boxing, left Top Rank because Zuffa offered stronger financial backing and a commitment to booking elite opponents. By joining the company on July 9, he became the highest-profile addition to a stable that already features Conor Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins, and Edgar Berlanga.

Opponents on the Table for Shakur Stevenson and What’s at Stake

Stevenson proposed the idea to face Haney or Davis next, but neither fight is likely to happen right now. While White confirmed he spoke with Davis’ camp, separate reports show that Davis is sidelined until early 2027.

Haney is also out of the equation after signing a multi-fight deal with DAZN. According to boxing insider Dan Rafael, he is already scheduled to defend his WBO title against rising star Keyshawn Davis in October.

🚨 Devin Haney has signed a multi-fight deal with DAZN and will face Keyshawn Davis next in a mandatory title defense‼️ Via (@DanRafael1) pic.twitter.com/qE6Lqxq8gt — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) July 23, 2026



Missing out on both fighters delays the major pay-per-view platform Stevenson needs to answer years of criticism over his matchmaking. However, Stevenson has already targeted realistic alternatives for October. He publicly named WBA super lightweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell as his preferred choice, stating a 140-pound unification bout would bring out his best performance.

If a deal with Russell falls through, Zuffa Boxing can look inward to its own roster. Moreover, Benn previously called out Stevenson, making an in-house Zuffa matchup highly practical for White’s October timeline.

While fans will have to wait for the Haney and Davis blockbusters, White still has viable options to ensure Stevenson’s debut remains a major event.