Rolly vs Teofimo: Fight Week Schedule

What To Know

WBA World Welterweight champion Rolly Romero faces his friend and former two-division champion Teofimo Lopez on Saturday, August 22 in Las Vegas.

faces his friend and former two-division champion on Saturday, August 22 in Las Vegas. Fight Week Activities begin Wednesday, August 19 and are open to the public.

Rolly vs Teofimo takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, airing live on DAZN and Prime Video PPV, with prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and the main PPV card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Cost is $79.99 (free to DAZN Ultimate subscribers).

Fight Weeks in Las Vegas are an enjoyable experience for fans and for those of us covering the fights as journalists, even in the middle of a brutally hot summer in the desert.

But it’s only 104 degrees as I post this and predicted to barely hit 100 degrees on fight night. Put on your sunscreen and find a hotel with a great pool where you can cool off between Fight Week events. (If you need a recommendation, hit me up).

What’s At Stake for Rolly vs Teofimo?

Romero of Las Vegas (17-2, 13 KOs) makes the first title defense of the belt he won in May 2025 after defeating Ryan Garcia and eventually being elevated to the title, taking on Lopez of Brooklyn (22-2, 13 KOs) in his first fight in the welterweight division.

If Romero wins, he will shut down plenty of skeptics and prove he’s no longer just a loudmouthed brat with limited skills.

If Lopez wins, he will become a three-division world champion and shut down his critics, relegating his loss to Shakur Stevenson to the history books.

The fight promotion title “Put Up or Shut Up” is a perfect fit. Romero and Lopez are undeniably two of the most polarizing athletes in boxing, who are also at times wildly entertaining and infuriating. They’re rarely boring. And we can always count on Teofimo’s hotheaded father and trainer, Teofimo Sr., to spice things up if Rolly and Teo are playing nice.

Promoter Tom Brown of TGB Promotions called the matchup “a fight promoter’s dream” with two big personalities and two throwback styles willing to trade in an all-action fight.

Rolly and Teo Know Each Other’s Triggers

Lopez Jr. agrees that he and Romero bring two big personalities into the promotion and into the ring, spiced up by their familiarity with each other. They know each other well, having sparred each other on multiple occasions over the years, and there’s no personal dislike between them.

But if there’s ever a time for the gloves to come off (or be put on) and get down to business, that happens now. Fight Week gives fans a chance to see the fighters up close and get their own sense of where they stand during Fight Week. There’s no cost other than getting there and finding a good seat or view.

It’s also an opportunity to rub shoulders with boxing luminaries, as other fighters not on the card often show up to see and be seen, along with boxing media including retired fighters on the broadcast teams and stablemates or friends of the athletes on the card. Have a Sharpie and your phone handy for a selfie.

Let the Countdown to Fight Night Begin

Lopez Jr. said he believes he’s got a lot more to offer, that he hasn’t even scratched the surface, noting he is still just 29 years old.

Romero called Lopez Jr. “my little brother. At the end of it, if I’m to lose this belt or to defend my belt, whatever, I’d rather it be with him than anyone else. Only God knows what’s going to happen.”

Both fighters have had their high and low moments in the ring, and both are unique and intriguing personalities.

Between May 2022 and March 2024, Romero suffered two losses to Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz, along with a hotly disputed win over Ismael Barroso due to a questionable stoppage. But he’s had two wins since, including a solid victory over current WBC champion Ryan Garcia.

Lopez’s achievements as a two-division champion include victories over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor, both elite performances. But he is erratic, barely scraping out wins by decision over Sandor Martin and Jamaine Ortiz, along with a shocking loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Which version of Rolly and which version of Teofimo will we see in the ring on Saturday? Oddsmakers make Lopez the favorite over Romero to win, with Lopez at minus-280 and Romero at plus-205 per FanDuel on Monday. Oddsmakers also believe the fight will go the distance (minus-370).

Rolly vs Teofimo Fight Week Schedule

Wednesday, August 19, 3 p.m.

Media Workout and Main Event Faceoff

MGM Grand Casino Floor, next to TAP and BetMGM Sports Book

3 p.m. –Teofimo Lopez Interview

3:15 p.m. – Antonio Russell

3:25 p.m. – Israel Mercado

3:35 p.m. – Francisco Daniel Veron

3:45 p.m. – Carlos Utria

3:55 p.m. – Victor Santillan

4:05 p.m. – Yoenli Hernandez

4:15 p.m. – Rolly Romero Interview

5 p.m. “Where’s the Lie?” Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez livestream interview

Rolly and Teo go face to face and answer all the questions live on DAZN’s Kick & TikTok beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The entire Media Workout will be streamed live via the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page and on DAZN

Thursday, August 20, 12:30 p.m.

Final Pre-Fight News Conference – Open to the Public

Presidio Ballroom, Park MGM

12 noon: Undercard Fighters

12:30 p.m. Main Event Press Conference featuring Rolly Romero, Teofimo Lopez, Yoenli Hernandez, Francisco Daniel Veron, Victor Santillan, Antonio Russell, Carlos Utria, and Israel Mercado.

News conference will be streamed live via the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page and on DAZN

Friday, August 21, 1 p.m.

Ceremonial Weigh-In, Presidio Ballroom at Park MGM

Event will be streamed live via the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Page and on DAZN