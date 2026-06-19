Oscar Collazo Dodges Cancellation of Saturday Fight Card

What To Know

Unified minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico will face a last-minute opponent in a new division on Saturday night in Oceanside, California.

will face a last-minute opponent in a new division on Saturday night in Oceanside, California. The main event now takes place at flyweight against Neider Valdez of Mexico, with the WBO/NABO flyweight title on the line.

against Neider Valdez of Mexico, with the WBO/NABO flyweight title on the line. The card airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on DAZN Boxing.

Southern California fans will get to see Puerto Rico’s top male champion in Oscar Collazo on Saturday night at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, but it almost didn’t happen.

Sometimes the big news about a fight is that it’s happening at all. When Collazo’s original opponent, Joey Canoy of the Philippines, couldn’t secure a visa in time, the scramble was on by Golden Boy Boxing and Miguel Cotto Promotions to find a suitable replacement opponent on short notice. This is no small challenge when you ask someone to face the unified minimumweight champion Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs).

That opponent turned out to be Neider Valdez of Monterrey, Mexico (15-3-3, 12 KOs), who answered the call. But the drama continued on Friday morning when Valdez was more than 10 pounds over the 105-pound weight limit. A last-minute opponent gets a little grace to make weight, but this is more than a little.

No matter. Collazo was willing to move forward. It means his WBO, WBA, and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles won’t be in play. Instead, Collazo and Valdez will view for the WBO/NABO Flyweight title, giving Collazo an opportunity to win a belt in another weight division.

Not only is the fight saved for Collazo, but the card is also saved for the 12 fighters in the six undercard bouts, who all trained just as hard for their opportunity to get into the ring on Saturday night.

The card will stream live worldwide on DAZN on Saturday, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Scramble to Save The Collazo Card

Asked what happened with Canoy, Golden Boy Boxing president Eric Gomez said his team had been working on getting a visa for Canoy for more than two months, but explained that tightened U.S. immigration policies are making it much more difficult.

“The State Department, ICE, are being very, very careful with every case. It’s happened to us with a number of fighters. It’s slower than usual. So we had to come up with a replacement. But the most important thing is that we have a show,” said Gomez.

“Trust me, not too many people are running to fight Oscar Collazo. He’s a bad man, in a good way. It’s always going to be hard to get someone to fight a world-class fighter at the last minute.

Gomez thanked everyone at Cotto Promotions and the matchmakers. “For the last 48 to 72 hours, it was crazy.”

Collazo said he didn’t let the last-minute change bother him, saying he trusts his promoters. “My job is to make weight and stay relaxed,” saying he doesn’t train for a particular style.

“While the Canoy fight didn’t happen, my focus has shifted entirely to Neider Valdez this Saturday. Trust me, we’re about to add another unforgettable chapter to the historic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry.”

Valdez, age 25, will fight outside Mexico for the first time. “When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it, but without hesitation, I accepted the challenge,” said Valdez. “I stay in the gym and work hard every day, always waiting for an opportunity like this.

“I know who Oscar Collazo is. He is the best fighter in his division today, and I have looked up to him for a long time. It is a great honor to share the ring with him on such a big stage. I am ready to deliver the performance of my life and take full advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

⭐️ MAIN EVENT IS A GO ✅ Oscar Collazo 110.6 lbs

Neider Valdez 111.2 lbs#CollazoValdez | LIVE on DAZN | June 20 pic.twitter.com/JgjaAVHvUP — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) June 19, 2026

Valdez is tailor-made for Collazo. He is a classically aggressive Mexican power puncher. While he fell short in his single title fight in 2024, he remains a worthy opponent, especially at the last minute.

Before the weigh-in, Eric Gomez said they were considering putting Collazo up against Ricardo Sandoval in a title fight at 112 pounds, and Collazo says he’s willing. “That’s a great fight, we can make that fight.”

Collazo’s priority is to try to unify the minimumweight division, which would make him the first undisputed male champion from Puerto Rico. He’s been killing time trying to make it happen.

“I’ve got the credentials, I’ve got the skill to be the best boxer in Puerto Rico,” said Collazo.

Undercard Lineup Puts Prospects To Work

In the co-main event, Yair “Manotas” Gallardo of Chihuahua, Mexico (11-0, 9 KOs) hopes to keep his knockout streak going against Buneet Bisla of Surrey, Canada (14-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-round fight at light heavyweight. Gallardo, who trains in Puerto Rico with Miguel Cotto, scored his last knockout in Puerto Rico.

Eric Gomez said he and promoter Oscar De La Hoya see Gallardo with the same talent as a young Jaime Munguia, with hard punches you can hear ringside.

Golden Boy’s heavyweight hopeful, U.S. Olympian Joshua “The Rocket” Edwards of Houston (6-0, 5 KOs) returns in a fight scheduled for eight rounds against Garreth “Da Lion” Payton of New Orleans (7-2, 4 KOs). Payton’s two losses have been by majority decision, so this will be a step up fight for Edwards who has passed every test as a pro so far.

Two Golden Boy fighters from the Diaz Brothers stable in Indio, California, will do their best to uphold the reputation of their gym.

Uzbek Olympian Ruslan Abdullaev (4-0, 2 KOs) steps up to a ten round fight against Orestes Velazquez of Las Vegas (8-1, 7 KOs) at super lightweight.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Coachella’s charismatic 19-year-old prospect Cayden Griffiths (8-0, 7 KOs) says he’ll be looking for the knockout whenever it comes against Alan Crisosto of Guadalajara (12-6, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Before the bell, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia of Denver (13-0, 10 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against Christopher Rodriguez of Miami (13-2-1, 11 KOs) after watching younger brother Lorenzo Garcia make his professional debut against Tylan Smith of Columbus, Ohio (1-0-1) in a four-round super lightweight fight. Daniel admitted after the weigh-in he’ll be far more nervous watching his brother than stepping in the ring himself.