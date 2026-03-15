Barboza Revives Career At Welterweight Saturday

Arnold Barboza Jr. received a warm welcome home from his Southern California fans after his first loss against Teofimo Lopez last May. He rewarded their loyalty with a solid victory over Kenneth Sims Jr. in a successful welterweight debut in Anaheim in Saturday’s Golden Boy Boxing main event.

“We’re here, we’re coming back!” said Barboza Jr.

Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California (33-1, 11 KOs) credited his new weight division and rededication to training for the unanimous decision win over Sims Jr. of Chicago (22-3-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 120-109, 118-110, and 117-111.

Barboza Jr. was the fresher, sharper fighter from start to finish. Sims Jr. never uncorked the skills we’ve seen in previous fights, although he remained competitive. Barboza Jr. was just that much better round by round.

Barboza Jr. worked well, taking the steam out of Sims Jr. to the body, and avoiding standing squarely in front of Sims Jr., moving nicely. Barboza Jr. said the addition of his former trainer Ben Lira, along with veteran Abel Sanchez, working alongside his father/trainer Barboza Sr. in Big Bear, California, was just the ticket.

“I told Abel I could do ten more rounds!” said Barboza Jr., who said moments like his victory made all the effort to work on his conditioning worth it.

Barboza Jr. called out all the welterweight champions, including his stablemate (for now) Ryan Garcia. But it was Alexis Rocha who joined him in the ring after his victory earlier on the card. Unless Garcia needs him as an opponent, count on seeing a Southern California showdown between the two.

Oscar Collazo Kills Time With TKO Win

WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar Collazo (14-0, 11 KOs) successfully defended his titles against an outgunned Jesus “Chiquito” Haro of Merced, California (13-4, 2 KOs).

Collazo directed his offense to the body of Haro, drilling him for six rounds as he became slower and visibly drained as if his soul was leaving his body. Haro’s corner finally decided he’d had enough for one night, stopping the fight after the sixth round to give Collazo the win.

“It was bound to happen,” said Collazo. “I knew I would get the stoppage.” Collazo said he saw Haro breaking down in the fourth and fifth rounds. “I landed a couple of body shots hard, and I was roughing him up. He was breathing heavily in the corner. I knew I could put the gas pedal down and go for it.”

This was always an activity fight for Collazo, who wants to become the first ever undisputed minimumweight champion. He awaits WBC champion Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines for a unification rematch later this year. Collazo forced a stoppage in their first fight in 2023.

Collazo says his goal for 2026 is to be added to the top ten pound-for-pound list by year’s end.

Gabriela Fundora Brings The Thrills and the KOs

Name a more exciting women’s boxer to watch than “Sweet Poison” Gabriela Fundora. I’ll wait.

Fundora of Coachella, California (18-0, 10 KOs) scored her sixth knockout in her last seven fights, disarming and taking out a game WBA Interim World Champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-3, 5 KOs) in six rounds.

With brother Sebastian and trainer/father Freddy in her corner, Fundora oozes confidence as she used movement to work off the back foot. It wasn’t long before Fundora changed direction and began backing Ruiz up. She landed a hard liver shot in the third round, and in the fourth round scored a knockdown nearly at the bell with a check hook that surprised Ruiz, causing her to stumble and put her glove on the canvas.

In the fifth round, Fundora stepped up the pace, pushing for the knockout. She made Ruiz eat short left hooks, lighting her up. Ruiz’s right eye was beginning to swell, and Fundora snapped off shots targeting it without any mercy. After the round, Fundora’s father told her Ruiz was ready to go.

Fundora let her hands go, landing hard left hooks. Referee Ray Corona hovered, watching closely, and finally stepped in to stop the punishment at 1:25 of round six.



Fundora said she watched Ruiz’s fights and knew she needed to employ some movement early. “I can do anything. That’s why I’m undisputed,” declared Fundora.

“That’s what we were working on. I know every fight is going to be a different fight. I like learning new things with each fight. I want to see how my performance is going to be. How can I top it?”

Fundora said she held back a bit to give the fans a show before finishing the fight. “Right now I just want the fans to go home and remember, “Damn, that Fundora, she always gets knockouts!”

There aren’t too many women left to challenge Fundora in the lower weight divisions. She said she can move down to 108 pounds or up to 115 pounds. Meanwhile, she’ll support brother Sebastian in his fight next weekend against Keith Thurman, and challenge him to get his knockout win in fewer rounds than she did on Saturday. Game on, Sebastian.

Rocha and Diaz Dish It Out

Alexis Rocha of Santa Ana and Joseph Diaz Jr. of South El Monte both had plenty of devoted fans in Anaheim for a critically important fight to determine the future of their careers.

It became obvious quickly that the much bigger and less shopworn Rocha (26-2-1, 16 KOs) would have his way with the smaller Diaz (34-9-1, 15 KOs) who’s been in so many tough fights and who has never been a threatening power puncher even at 130 pounds, his best division, and not at super welterweight.

Still, Diaz Jr. gave it his best and hung in tough as Rocha was drilling him, and the fans enjoyed the action to the final bell with the decision going to Rocha by scores of 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93.

Rocha had been out of the ring a long 15 months due to injury and struggling to make weight. He was unusually emotional as he talked about his return. Rocha called out his stablemate Ryan Garcia, and also said he had his eye on the main event.

Undercard Highlights: Iriarte, Griffiths Get KOs

Welterweight prospect Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (10-0, 9 KOs) found himself in front of a tough Rock Myrthil of Haiti, now training in Los Angeles (17-3-1, 13 KOs). Although Myrthil had been out of the ring for several years, he didn’t show much ring rust and presented some problems for Iriarte early, catching him with several hard shots.

Once Iriarte settled down and settled in, he adjusted and got into a decent groove, if not an exciting one. That changed in round six when Iriarte unleashed a hard left hook Myrthil didn’t see coming, dropping him hard and waking up the fans. Myrthil made it to his feet, but referee Thomas Taylor didn’t let him take too many additional shots before waving off the fight at 2:35 of round six.

“It was the plan to go a couple rounds, get used to my distance, and then get him out of there,” explained Iriarte. Asked to describe the money punch, Iriarte said, “I was able to set up the good punch, and get him out of there. It was pretty nasty.”

Super welterweight Cayden Griffiths of Indio, California (8-0, 67 KOs) made it clear earlier in the week he’d be gunning for a knockout after going the distance for the first time as a pro in his last bout. Mission accomplished.

Griffiths promptly dropped Omar Munguia of Guadalajara (8-3-1, 6 KOs) one minute into the fight, then made it stick with a vicious right hook at 2:09. The ambitious 19-year-old prospect said after the fight he’s eager to return for his third fight in 2026 soon.