Year-end boxing awards. Everyone’s got one, amirite? It’s a ritual like popping champagne at midnight on December 31.

Boxing loves its year-end bests more than other sports. In a full of drama and turmoil, highs and lows, disappointments as well as glorious victories, it’s worth reminding ourselves of the best moments with plenty of video links to enjoy the NY Fights Best In Boxing Awards 2025.

Knockout of the Year: Brian Norman KO5 Jin Sasaki

Every boxing fan loves a knockout win. Knockouts are like pizza: never bad, and most are delicious and satisfying.

When a knockout makes you breathless just watching it, you know it’s the one. WBO World Welterweight world champion Brian Norman Jr. of Atlanta (28-0, 22 KOs) went on the road for his second title defense, dropping hometown challenger Jin Sasaki of Tokyo (19-2-1, 17 KOs) in front of a stunned audience at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

“I knew whatever he was bringing to the table, I’m a champion for a reason. As you saw, I showed that,” said Norman Jr.

Sasaki ate a big left hook to the top of the head for a knockdown in the first minute of the first round. Sasaki looked as stunned as the onlookers. He made it to his feet quickly.

Norman Jr. went about his business, not rushing the process, and knocked Sasaki down again near the end of the round. Sasaki gave Norman Jr. as much return fire as he could for the next four rounds. But there was no escaping Norman Jr.’s crisp, accurate, powerful overhand right and left hooks.

At 46 seconds into the fifth round, a single clean left hook dropped Sasaki out cold onto the canvas. It was sudden and sensational. Medical personnel rushed into the ring, taking Sasaki out immediately for medical attention, with Norman Jr. bowing on his knees in respect.

Later, Norman Jr. posted a message on X/Twitter, saying, “I didn’t come to Japan to entertain, I came to walk the warrior’s path. In the land of samurai, I fight with honor 名誉, discipline 規律, and a fire the world can’t extinguish. I am the God of War,戦の神 ikusa no Kami, guided by bushidō 武士道, destined to leave my mark in history.”

Knockout Of The Year Runner-Ups (because who doesn’t love bonus knockout fun):

Anthony Joshua KO4 Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua smashed Jake Paul to the satisfaction of many in the fourth round of their megafight on December 19. This followed a similar satisfying destruction on March 8, 2024 dropping all 272 pounds of MMA great Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the second round after two prior knockdowns.

Once again, Joshua still proved you don’t play boxing, especially not with a heavyweight power puncher.

Joshua left Paul with a jaw broken in two places. It will give Paul plenty to think about through the first part of 2026 as he heals up about his future in the ring. Perhaps it’s time to focus on his excellent track record to date as a promoter instead?

Ramon Cardenas KO5 Erik Robles

Ramon Cardenas proved his excellent performance in a competitive loss to Naoya Inoue including just the second knockdown of The Monster’s career last May wasn’t just a good night.

“Dinamita” Cardenas of San Antonio (27-2, 15 KOs) capped off the ProBox 2025 calendar on December 19 with an exclamation point knockout victory in five rounds over Erik “Terrible” Robles of Ensenada, Mexico (16-4, 10 KOs) in the super bantamweight main event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cardenas started patiently, working to the body of the tall southpaw Robles. Cardenas scored the first knockdown with a sharp right hand in round three. Cardenas didn’t rush things. He was so in control of the fight that it looked like he wasn’t trying hard enough.

Cardenas gave the fans what they were looking for with a massive right hook to Robles in the fifth round, flattening him for a walk-off win at 1:12 of the round.

Cardenas called out the winner of the anticipated Inoue vs Nakatani super fight as his ultimate goal. We love Dinamita’s ambitions. (PS: this is why you should be watching all ProBox cards).

Bam Rodriguez KO10 Fernando Martinez

WBC/WBO Super Flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas (23-0, 16 KOs) added the WBA and Ring Magazine titles to his collection after his knockout win against Fernando “Puma” Martinez of Argentina (18-1, 9 KOs).

Rodriguez said he knew he had Martinez after round one. Martinez is a fine competitor, but he was out of his league and had no more success than Cuadras, Juan Francisco Estrada, Srisikat Sor Runvisai, Sunny Edwards, or Phumelela Cafu.

Rodriguez closed the show in the tenth round. Dodging a left hook, Bam drilled Martinez with a left hook of his own for the knockout. Martinez had never been stopped and tried to get up. It wasn’t going to happen.

Fabio Wardley KO10 Justis Huni

In any heavyweight fight, a man can lose every round and win it with one punch before the final bell. Wardley vs Huni is our proof point in 2025.

Murat Gassiev KO6 Kubrat Pulev

It was a fight seen by few, but video of the knockout punch made its way around the world from Dubai in a flash, making Gassiev newly relevant in the heavyweight division.

Moses Itauma KO1 Dillian Whyte

The matchup with veteran Whyte was supposed to test Itauma. He aced the exam. More Moses in 2026 please.

Jai Opetaia KO4 David Nyika

Jai Opetaia KO8 Huseyin Cinkara

Opetaia has two knockouts on the shortlist this year. Choosing between them was impossible.

Round of the Year: Mason vs Noakes, Round 10

On the Ring IV card headlined by Benavidez vs Yarde on November 22 in Riyadh, young guns Abdullah Mason of Cleveland and Sam Noakes of England stole the show. Mason and Noakes fought like they had nothing to lose with the WBO World Lightweight title on the line.

It was a thrilling all-action fight. While Mason inflicted more damage, Noakes made him work for it and repeatedly made him pay. Mason, who had never been past the sixth round, found the afterburners in the tenth round, taking it to Noakes. He hurt Noakes with a right-hand body shot, but Noakes refused to yield and found enough to fight back. A great round and a great action fight takes two.

Although Noakes lost the decision, his stock rose among fans around the world. With the win, Mason became the youngest male world champion and proved everyone who predicted great things for him to be right.

Trainer of the Year: Brian “Bomac” McIntyre

Brian “Bomac” McIntyre developed the formula for Terence Crawford to move up two weight divisions and effectively disarm one of boxing’s top pound for pound fighters of the last decade for an impressive, clear-cut victory. The result along with his work steering Keyshawn Davis to the WBO World Lightweight title earlier in the year with a victory over Denis Berinchyk gives McIntyre our top spot for Trainer of the Year. While Davis has since split with Bomac, it doesn’t erase his accomplishments.

McIntyre runs a training camp in Omaha where work ethic and a team spirit creates an atmosphere for success, led by the man at the top in Crawford. Fighters flock to Omaha for the chance to train alongside McIntyre’s athletes, including frequent visitor and past McIntyre student Shakur Stevenson.

Also nominated: Robert Garcia (Jesse Rodriguez), Shingo Inoue (Naoya Inoue), Freddy Fundora (Sebastian Fundora and Gabriela Fundora

Upset of the Year: Rolly Romero UD Ryan Garcia

On the most overhyped, disappointing fight card of 2025, not a single one of the trio of marquee fights delivered as expected. In the main event, the polarizing Ryan Garcia was expected to get back in the win column on his way to a rematch with his foe Devin Haney, also fighting on the card.

Haney did his job against Jose Ramirez. But Garcia slipped on the Rolly banana peel. Romero worked over a lackluster Garcia to win the WBA “regular” welterweight title by unanimous decision. Romero’s smart, slow pace and a key knockdown in the second round with a double left hook locked up the victory to the surprise of fans and oddsmakers who expected Garcia to flatten Romero early in the fight.

Romero has since been elevated to full champion, putting him in position for a much-rumored (but NOT confirmed) big-money bout against legend Manny Pacquiao.

Runner Up: Lamont Roach Jr. Draw Gervonta Davis, Jorge Perez SD Over Charles Conwell

Prospect of the Year: Emiliano Vargas

Easiest call of them all. Emiliano Vargas has it all. Sensational knockout wins? Check. Media-friendly charisma? Check. Pop idol good looks? Check. Exceptional boxing pedigree Father Fernando “Feroz” Vargas in his corner? Check. Backing of Top Rank, who knows talent when they see it? Check.

The 21-year-old Vargas, now undefeated with 16 wins and 13 knockouts, fought four times in 2025, only going the distance once in his first ten-round fight in November, winning nine out of ten rounds. As long as Vargas stays on track and stays busy, we see nothing getting in his way of becoming a world champion. At this stage, he’s Oscar De La Hoya 2.0.

Also Nominated:

Tito Mercado, Cain Sandoval, Jahi Tucker, Amari Jones, Joel Iriarte