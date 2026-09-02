Mexican Rocky Returns: Andy Ruiz Jr. In Action Friday on ‘The Fight’

What to Know

Former (briefly) heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. of California returns two years after his last bout Friday at Newark’s Prudential Center, beginning his climb back up the division.

Ruiz Jr. will face Polish heavyweight Damien Knyba, who also needs a win after a stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel

The card airs as part of “The Fight” series on TNT Sports, along with DAZN Boxing and truTV.

Former American world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. will be back in the ring Friday after more than two years out of the ring. The “Mexican Rocky” is a shadow of the man he once was. And that’s a good thing.

Ruiz Jr., sidelined due to injury and lack of a promotional contract, is now signed with Matchroom Boxing and fights Damian Knyba of Poland in the September edition of “The Fight,” the third episode of the TNT Sports live boxing series.

Ruiz Jr. vs Knyba is the main event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will also be co-broadcast on DAZN Boxing and truTV, with the main card starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Heavyweights Hope to Draw Fresh Fan Eyes

“The Fight” series is programmed to draw fresh eyes to boxing, and it’s hard to go wrong with a heavyweight main event. In boxing, the heavyweights are like pizza: always fairly good, sometimes truly tasty, and rarely terrible.

Most boxing fans have a vivid memory of Ruiz Jr.’s brief reign as the world heavyweight champion after a stunning upset win in June 2019 over Anthony Joshua. The affable Mexican-American from Imperial, California, stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Jarrell Miller, who had failed a pre-fight drug test.

Ruiz Jr. knocked down and knocked out Joshua in the biggest upset in boxing since Buster Douglas took down Mike Tyson.

From there, Ruiz Jr. went on a media tour including late-night TV appearances and talk of comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias playing him in the movie version of his story. His hometown threw him a massive parade. This writer was one of the few boxing journalists on hand.

But Ruiz Jr. overdid the victory lap and didn’t stay disciplined. He came into the rematch out of shape. Joshua won his belts back, and the six-month reign of Ruiz Jr. as the world champion was over.

Ruiz Jr. struggled. In his last fight in August 2024, he fought to a majority draw against Jarrell Miller in Los Angeles. Ruiz Jr. revealed he fought the second half of the fight with a broken hand.

Now Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) has returned to the trainer who saw him to his huge victory, Manny Robles, and claims the old fire to prove himself a champion is back.

“It’s been great to get to this point, to know Andy is ready and have the old Andy back,” said Robles. “We’re getting ready to rock.”

Robles said he’s had a year in the gym with Ruiz Jr. “It’s taken some time for me to get him to this point … now we’re here.”

Hearn said people may wonder whether Ruiz Jr. “still has it.” Ruiz Jr. said he’s excited to have his original team back in place.

He admitted to some nerves and a lot of emotions heading into the fight.

“There’s a lot of pressure with this fight. People are expecting the worst, or the best,” said Ruiz Jr. “It’s legacy, man, and me proving I am capable of doing everything right and be champion again. I had all the belts, and I lost them all … not being disciplined.” Ruiz Jr. said he wants those belts back and understands he’s got to climb back up the ladder.

“Damien wants to win this fight a lot just like me; that’s what’s going to make it an exciting fight,” said Ruiz Jr.

Damien Knyba Looks For Support From Polish Fans

Knyba of Poland (17-1, 11 KOs) doesn’t intend to let it happen. Standing even taller than Joshua at 6-foot-7, Knyba looks to come back from a loss to Agit Kabayel in Germany in January. Knyba is a house fighter at the Prudential Center who fights out of Suffolk County on Long Island.

“I’m expecting the most hungry and best version of Andy Ruiz. I’ve been training my whole life for fights like this,” said Knyba. “I know there’s going to be a ton of Polish people here supporting me.”

Judging strictly by Ruiz Jr.’s appearance, he’s tightened things up. He’s dropped 43 pounds from a high of 300 pounds between fights to what he says is currently 257 pounds. It would be his lowest weight in eight years, but not where he wants to be eventually.

Still, his return to working with Robles and his trimmed-down physique are good signs.

Knyba’s manager, Lucas Kownacki, promises it will be a long night for Andy, but he and Knyba would share Modelo with Andy after the fight. Kownacki said he won’t allow an early stoppage like he suffered in his only loss to Kabayel.

There is a considerable size difference, but Ruiz Jr. said it’s nothing new, and fighting the super heavyweights has always worked for him. His greatest asset has been his speed, and speed fades as a fighter ages. Ruiz Jr. will have to supplement with his experience against top opposition.

Middleweight Matchup A Must-Win

Supporting Ruiz Jr. vs Knyba on the undercard is another newly signed Matchroom Boxing athlete, Roseland, New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. Mielnicki (23-1, 13 KOs), who is co-promoted with BoxLab Promotions, will take on Austin “Ammo” Williams of Royal Palm Beach, Florida (20-2, 12 KOs) in the middleweight division.

Williams knows it’s a must-win for him with two hard losses on his record, the latest to Carlos Adames. Mielnicki Jr. will be on home turf and believes he’s ready to step up. Mielnicki Jr. will need to use his footwork to evade Williams and position himself to deliver his power shots.

“It’s my time. I’ve been moving my way up the ranks, the highs and lows of a career. But it’s my time,” said Mielnicki Jr., stating the future of the division belongs to him.

Williams said every fight has been a must-win for him. He’s grateful for a fresh start with Derrick James after working with Kevin Cunningham.

If the news conference gives us any clue, Williams intends to take it right to Mielnicki Jr.

“This dude, first thing he said was a lie,” said Williams, and the pair were off and running, accusing Mielnicki Jr. of negotiating multiple concessions before he agreed to the fight.

Both claimed to be the A-side in the ring. “Go look at the rankings. I’m ranked higher in every sanctioning body,” said Mielnicki Jr. “I know I need a guy like him on my resume to get my respect that I deserve.”

“I’m taking this all, I’m using this energy,” said Williams. “I wasn’t a kid put in this sport, I chose it myself. This ain’t a numbers game for me … this is my life I put on the line, I take the risks, I take the step ups.

“This is another night to show I’m that guy,” with Williams promising a knockout win.

Alan Chaves Returns After Top KO of 2026

Also scheduled on the undercard is promising prospect and Newark native Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs). The 21-year-old is scheduled for his first eight-round bout against Eridson Garcia (23-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Lightweight Alan Chaves of Argentina (22-0, 19 KOs) got the boxing world’s attention in his with a knockout going viral in his first fight outside Argentina four months ago against Miguel Madueno. Referee Harvey Dock administered the count but there was no point. It’s worth seeing – or seeing again.

Chaves is now on the brink of getting a title fight and a flashy win on Friday would go a long way.

“I am well aware of the amazing fights at the top like Abdullah Mason, but I’m taking things one fight at a time,” said Chaves.

Also on the card is promising prospect and Newark native Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs). The 21-year-old is scheduled for his first eight-round bout against Eridson Garcia (23-2, 15 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.