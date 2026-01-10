Fans Cheer As Agit Kabayel Crushes Knyba

The enthusiastic, sold-out crowd at Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany, sounded like they were watching a World Cup final, not a heavyweight fight. They proved boxing is very much alive and loved by German fans as they cheered on Agit Kabayel in his homecoming fight against Damian Knyba.

The incredible wall of noise showered the heavy-handed action between heavyweights Kabayel and Knyba with the WBC World Interim title at stake.

They watched their hero win big. Kabayel of Germany (27-0, 19 KOs) delivered a thrilling third-round TKO over Knyba of Poland (17-0, 11 KOs).

It was Kabayel’s first fight in front of a home crowd since 2023, and the first heavyweight championship fight in Germany in over ten years since the reign of Wladimir Klitschko, who was defeated by Tyson Fury in Duesseldorf in 2015, and who fought 50 of his 69 career fights in Germany.

Kabayel, who is of Kurdish heritage, also saw many Kurdish flags flying and has a devoted following among the Kurdish fans around the world in addition to his German fans.

Knyba Gets Off to Strong Start

Knyba scored three wins in 2025, but his opponents’ resumes were far thinner than those of Kayabel’s opponents. Still, no matter the resume or record, modern heavyweights with punching power can pull out a win after losing every previous round.

Knyba got off to a quick start, coming straight at Kabayel. He used his four-inch height advantage and six-inch reach advantage to fire off jabs and good, crisp uppercuts. The Polish fighter was not going to let Kabayel enjoy a cake walk. He forced Kabayel on the back foot, and left a little damage under the German’s right eye.

Kabayel said later that the overwhelming noise from the fans threw him off and caused him to lose focus. “It was my first time boxing here since a long time ago. There are 30,000 people inside.

“I lost my focus. It was not my plan,” admitted Kabayel. My coach said, “Hey! What is up? This is your crowd. All your friends come for you. Focus! Boxing! You are a fighter on the world level. This guy is not on your level,” explained Kabayel, who said he was then able to regroup and get down to work.

Kabayel Settles In And Buckles Down

As Kabayel settled down, he flipped the script fairly quickly on Knyba. Kabayel tightened up his defense and looked for the openings as Knyba started to gain confidence. Kabayel is among the most fearsome body punchers among heavyweights. As Knyba continued his attack, Kabayel drove left hooks to Knyba’s torso and found himself in a solid rhythm, adding hooks as Knyba began to worry more about the body shots.

Although he was the smaller man by 20 pounds, Kabayel has bullied big men like Zhilei Zhang and began to push Knyba back physically and short-circuit his jab in the second round.

Kabayel had no interest in taking his time. The third round was a firefight. Kabayel’s pressure was quickly taking its toll on Knyba, who never faced an opponent with Kabayel’s experience and skills. He made Knyba work hard to get to him and made him pay every time he missed, adding hard right hooks.

Knockout Success for Kabayel

Agit Kabayel’s homecoming was nothing short of INCREDIBLE 👏#KabayelKnyba pic.twitter.com/a3woVoqDTY — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) January 10, 2026



It was Kabayel’s ticket to success. Halfway through round three, Kabayel landed a solid right hook, opening a cut on Knyba’s face. Kabayel seized his opportunity, and drilled a reeling Knyba with a smart combination of right and left hooks to the body and head.

Knyba was hurt and backpedaling, but still fighting back as best he could. The momentum was all with Kabayel, and lhe anded two right hooks to the head, the second snapping Knyba’s head around and causing him to stumble. With a minute left, Kabayel unloaded. Veteran referee Mark Lyson was hovering, and when he felt Knyba wasn’t fighting back, he waved off the fight.

Knyba and his team protested what they believed was an early stoppage. Lyson stepped in at the earliest possible minute. Knyba might have made it to the bell, but he was seriously hurt and wasn’t going to finish the fight on his feet. Better to let him recover, learn, and move on with the minimum damage done.

Heavyweight Title Fights Returning To Germany?

Kabayel said he’d love to fight from now on in Germany. “So much people come here. Why not next – every fight in Germany?” George Warren of Queensberry Promotions and his team were thrilled with the reception and turnout. Why wouldn’t they want to come back?

Asked who he’d like to face next, the crowd answered for Kabayel with loud shouts of unified champion Oleksandr Usyk’s name, and Kabayel agreed.

“I wait so long for the title shot. Last time I beat three monsters, you know, in the Riyadh Season,” referring to Zhang, Frank Sanchez, and Arslenbek Makhmudov, who were both undefeated before losing to Kabayel. “Give me the world title fight. I’m ready. Let’s go!”

Kabayel thanked his fans. “I love this crowd, you know, (for) everything. Thank you for all the support around the world. Thank you. We made it, you know. And still!” pointing to his belt.

Will Agit Kabayel Get His World Title Fight?

Kabayel successfully defended that interim WBC heavyweight belt. It matters because he is now in a position to become the mandatory challenger for unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. If Usyk chooses not to defend his WBC World title, Kabayel may get the chance to fight for the vacant full title, or be elevated and defend the title in the true championship contest next year.

The next-ranked challenger in the WBC is Lawrence Okolie, who was ringside in Germany and had plenty to say after the fight. If Usyk does fight American Deontay Wilder, as is being rumored, Okolie is an obvious alternative.

Okolie agreed. “I think it’s extremely possible,” saying he sees plenty of holes in Kabayel’s skills.

“I’ve said for a long time, everyone keeps calling him the boogeyman. I don’t believe it. I never have. For it’s just about getting the fight done so I can show it. Talk is cheap.

“I’m telling you, I don’t see it,” insisted Okolie. “There’s only one way to find out, and that’s in the ring. I do reckon the stuff he does well, I’ve got the perfect style to negate a lot of it, and I punch hard enough to hurt him badly.”

Okolie said he’s been in plenty of big stadiums and faced hostile crowds. The prospect of facing Kabayel in Germany didn’t intimidate him.

“I’d do it in a second. Having them boo me into the ring and cheer me coming out is part of the thing. When I see these type of fighters, they’re just other fighters. Let me get in the ring and do what I do.”

George Warren was equally enthusiastic about increasing Queensberry’s boxing presence in Germany. “We’ve got the guy to build it with, haven’t we? I mean, look at this crowd.

“I’m going to be honest with you, this is the best atmosphere I’ve been at in boxing since I’ve worked in boxing. I’ve experienced Wembley Stadium. The noise, I don’t know if it’s coming across on TV. It is deafening,” said a dazzled Warren.

Warren said Kabayel presents the opportunity. “He’s exciting. He can punch. He’s a heavyweight. He’s charismatic. And listen to this noise.”