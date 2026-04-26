Jarrell Miller Hungry For Big Heavyweight Fights After Win

Key Fight Facts

Jarrell Miller used volume punching and conditioning to beat Lanier Pero of Cuba

used volume punching and conditioning to beat Lanier Pero of Cuba Miller threw over 1,000 punches in the 12-round fight to win a decision victory

in the 12-round fight to win a decision victory Miller intends to stay busy and named many possible opponents, but promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport hopes to make a fight with Deontay Wilder for Miller.

Eight rounds into Saturday’s heavyweight title eliminator, trainer Bob Santos said it would come down to which man wanted it more down the stretch. The hungrier man was his fighter’s opponent, Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn.

Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOs) had more gas in the tank over the course of 12 rounds, crowding and bullying Lanier Pero of Cuba (13-1, 8 KOs) to win a grueling unanimous decision. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, and 115-113 for Miller. Miller wins the WBA World Heavyweight title eliminator, teeing up future opportunities among the division’s elite.

There were no hair-raising hijinks or bombastic nonsense in the ring this time from Miller. He packed his lunch pail and went to work, outthrowing, outhustling, and outwearing the amateur standout Pero. His relentless effort and punch volume was the story of this fight.

Miller said during fight week he had dedicated himself to both strength training and building his stamina. It paid off. He came in far lighter than his last fight against Kingsley Ibeh, but he still topped 300 pounds, 50 pounds heavier than Pero. It takes a lot of energy to move a body that big around the ring.

The first two rounds went to Pero, cracking Miller with sharp shots. But by the third round, Miller got his wits about him with direction from trainer Bozy Ennis.

Miller Adjusts and Bites Down Against Pero

From this point, Miller made it an inside fight, digging into Pero’s body and following with headshots, using his weight advantage for leverage. It was the fight Miller needed to fight against Pero.

Midway through the fight, Pero appeared gassed. He never gave up, but he didn’t have a lot of firepower to threaten Miller. Miller dug to the body and worked his right hook around the guard of Pero. Nothing was going to stop him on Saturday.

Although both men promised a knockout, Miller’s performance was more than sufficient to get him into the conversation for future matchups. Pero hung in there, but he reinforced the thinking of the doubters who don’t see him as an elite heavyweight. Pero and Santos will have a lot to work on.

After the eighth round, Santos said on the DAZN broadcast, “We just got to stay on it. It’s a rough, rugged fight, we’re in there with a big man … He’s a big man, it’s not that easy to get around him.”

Before the final round, Ennis told Miller, “You got this in hand. Keep that game up!”

Big Punch Stats for Big Baby

The CompuBox numbers for this fight told the story. Miller threw 1,003 punches over 12 rounds, averaging 84 punches per round. Miller landed 290 punches (29%), against 253 of 648 punches thrown by Pero (39%).

Told about the numbers, Miller’s eyes widened, and he was obviously pleased. “I knew Pero was gonna be tough, and I had a feeling he was gonna move a lot more than that, to tell you the truth.

“So, I wasn’t looking for a knockout. I just wanted to see what my conditioning was and get back to throwing a lot of punches,” adding he felt comfortable in the ring.

“I really wanted the rounds. A couple of times, I know I had him hurt, but I’m like, ‘You know what? Work, baby, just work. Don’t look for too much.’

Miller admitted Pero hit him with a few hard shots, but he was pleased overall to knock more ring rust off, and plans to return as soon as his stablemate Boots Ennis’s card in New York in late June.

The 37-year-old Miller has rebuilt his career brick by brick after losing out on a title fight with Anthony Joshua after a dirty drug test. Now, Miller has a long list of potential opponents who appeal to him.

Jarrell Miller calls out potential heavyweights to fight next! 👀#MillerPero ▪️ pic.twitter.com/7MhVCaW44w — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 26, 2026

Who’s Next for Jarrell Miller?

Miller said he’ll take a week off and then get back in the gym. He had nothing but compliments for his new training team in Philadelphia. “I love being in Philly with Boots and Bozy and everybody over there. Man, it’s good camaraderie. And every time I drop five pounds to end the week, I get a Philly cheesesteak. Can’t beat that!” laughed Miller. “I just want to have fun. I want to do my job, I’m 36 years old, and I just want to be able to have fun.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn heard plenty of names out of Miller, but he’s got an opponent firmly in mind.

“As a promoter, you want a fight with great buildup, you want a fight with jeopardy. For me, the American fight is Deontay Wilder against Jarrell Miller. Run it in New York. That’s a serious, serious fight.

“This guy’s going to be a big problem to beat coming in fit and strong. I mean, look, he’s 305 pounds, he lost 10 pounds since the last fight.” (“12 pounds!” interjected Miller). “But the reality is, there’s still work to be done. And if he gets fitter, drops that way a little bit more, he’s going to be a real, real problem.”

Enjoy your post-fight meal and stay hungry, Big Baby.

Alan Chaves Delivers Knockout of the Year Contender in U.S. Debut

Lightweight Alan Chaves of Argentina said his U.S. pro debut was everything he’d always dreamed of. Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) landed a pitch-perfect left hook to the chin to drop veteran Miguel Madueno of Mexico (31-5, 28 KOs) midway through the third round of the co-main event. There was zero doubt Madueno was done, though referee Harvey Dock gave Madueno the courtesy of a count.

OMGG WHAT A KNOCKOUT 😱😱#MillerPero | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/n8JsJV53Zw — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 26, 2026

“I’m so, so delighted, it happened exactly the way that I dreamed of this happening since I was a kid, so the emotions are there because of that … Eddie, put any fighter in front of me and I’ll knock him out. There’s an Argentinean that’s coming, and I’m coming for absolutely everyone.”