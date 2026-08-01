Las Vegas Undercard Fights Deliver Big Bang and Shocking Knockout

What to Know

Undercard fighters on the Roach Jr. vs Zepeda card Saturday at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas delivered viral moments for fans in their seats early.

Lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu of Hawaii scored a first-round knockout in the afternoon’s very first round.

Flashy 17-year-old prospect Dylan Capatillo learned a hard lesson with a knockout loss in his third pro fight.

Fans in Las Vegas found out that it pays to be in your seat early. They got to see a sensational knockout win in the opening moments of the undercard in support of the Roach Jr. vs Zepeda event at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In the intimate venue, they had a clear view of the action preceding the night’s main card on the second edition of “The Fight” boxing series on TNT Sports.

Kaleiopu KOs Castillo in Style

Lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu of Waianae, Hawaii (9-0, 7 KOs) provided the first highlight moment of the early undercard in the very first round of the day. He drilled Yeyery Castillo of the Dominican Republic (14-3, 11 KOs) with a wicked right hook that sent him flying backward, ending the fight at 2:37 of the first round.

OMG! This is how we start the action from Las Vegas.#TheFight | #RoachZepeda | Live Now on DAZN and TNT ◾ pic.twitter.com/zBKElNh52W — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 1, 2026

Older, Wiser, Winner

Juan Carlos Becerril of Tijuana (3-0, 2 KO) turned the tables on lightweight prospect Dylan Capetillo of Las Vegas (2-1, 1 KOs), son of well-known gym owner and trainer/cutman Jorge Capetillo. The 17-year-old Capetillo scored a knockdown of the 31-year-old Becerril in the second round, and was in control of their four-round fight.

But Becerril had other plans and hit Capatillo with the perfect left hook, scoring his own knockdown.

WHAT A COMEBACK 😱#TheFight | #RoachZepeda | Live Now on DAZN and TNT ▪️ pic.twitter.com/gJktzK19yQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 1, 2026

Taylor is one of boxing’s best referees. He might have let an older fighter go back to the corner, but he exercised caution with a 17-year-old in front of him. It is a hard lesson in boxing for Capatillo, who was consoled in the corner by his father and team.

All In An Afternoon’s Work

Though they aren’t going to rack up viral social media moments, undercard fights provided prospects Joel Iriarte, Fabian Guzman, and Gael Cabrera with solid work as they advance their craft and gain valuable experience.

Welterweight Iriarte of Bakersfield (11-0, 10 KOs) had to use every bit of his power punching toolkit against an incredibly durable Jorge Lagunas of Tijuana (19-10, 16 KOs). Referee Tony Weeks told Lagunas after round six he would keep an eye on him. He stepped in to stop the fight just 12 seconds before the end of the eighth and final round, giving the TKO8 win to Iriarte.

WITH 10 SECONDS LEFT!? 👀#TheFight | #RoachZepeda | Live Now on DAZN and TNT pic.twitter.com/55fIgRUYai — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 1, 2026

Iriate earned it, but Weeks might have seen fit to let Lagunas finish the fight on his feet so close to the end. Lagunas got a nice round of applause for his effort.

Middleweight Guzman of Orange, California (11-0, 8 KOs) got a tough challenge from Aaron Coley of Oakland (17-6-2, 10 KOs) who hung in for eight rounds though he faded toward the end. Guzman wins the decision with scores of 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73.

It was a similar outcome for super bantamweight Cabrera of Sonora, Mexico (12-0, 7 KOs) was made to put in the work by opponent Francisco Pedroza Portillo of Tijuana (20-15-2, 11 KOs), exactly what Portillo was there to do. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.