Hot August Night: Roach Jr. vs Zepeda Preview

What to Know

Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda made the lightweight limit on Friday and will fight for the vacant WBC World Lightweight title Saturday in Las Vegas.

made the lightweight limit on Friday and will fight for the vacant WBC World Lightweight title Saturday in Las Vegas. The co-main event features a title defense by IBF World Super Featherweight champion Raymond Muratalla against Robson Conceição.

The main card airs as part of “The Fight” monthly series on TNT Sports starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Boxing fans are talking about potential fight matchups falling apart and anticipated fights in the future. But there is one solid card Saturday worth every fan’s time and attention, promising to deliver action in two title fights plus contenders and prospects worth watching.

As Lamont Roach Jr. and William Zepeda stepped on the scale, it was good to hear the fan enthusiasm and feel the buzz at the Skybox Lounge at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

Watch The Ceremonial Weigh-In

Roach Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland (25-1-3, 10 KOs) will make a second pass at winning his second division championship. He will have a determined William “Cameron” Zepeda of Mexico (33-1, 27 KOs) in front of him, with both counting on leaving Las Vegas with the for the vacant WBC World Lightweight title.

Roach Jr. vs Zepeda is the main event for “The Fight” series airing on TNT Sports and truTV along with its main streaming broadcaster, DAZN Boxing. The main card airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Roach Jr. should be a two-division world champion by now. The former world super featherweight champion was a bad referee judgment call away from handing Gervonta “Tank” Davis his first loss on March 2, 2025.

Nine months later, it was déjà vu all over again as Roach Jr. found himself with a second draw in San Antonio against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in their fight for the WBC interim World Super Lightweight belt.

Zepeda suffered his first loss in an admirable effort against pound-for-pound opponent Shakur Stevenson last July in Saudi Arabia. Zepeda pushed Stevenson with his aggressive offense, but Stevenson’s defense was too great a hill to climb. The proud Mexican also has something to prove Saturday.

Fight of the Year Hype Building for Roach Jr vs Zepeda

Promoters often promise a certain matchup is a potential Fight of the Year, and those listening politely ignore the hype. This time, expect Roach Jr vs Zepeda to deliver fireworks. The fighters agree, their trainers agree, and the other athletes on the card feel the same way.

There’s no ill will between the two pros. They are cordial and plan to let their performances speak for themselves. While both are in excellent condition and confident, Roach Jr. has already been a world champion and carries himself with impressive confidence. He has vowed he will make sure there are no even scorecards on Saturday. I believe him.

Muratalla Defends Title Against Conceição

The action down the bout sheet could be as hot as the temperatures north of 110 degrees, including the second championship fight in the co-main event. IBF World Lightweight champion Raymond “Danger” Muratalla of Fontana (24-0, 17 KOs) faces Robson Conceição of Salvador, Brazil (21-3-1, 10 KOs), a talented fighter and Olympic medalist who has struggled to fulfill his ambitions.

Muratalla has struggled to make a title unification fight happen. Per his nickname, Muratalla believes he’s too dangerous and being avoided. Until then, he’s doing the smart thing by staying busy and fighting an opponent with world-class experience.

Raul Curiel Curiously Misses Weight

The fight between Raul Curiel of Guadalajara, Mexico (17-0-1, 14 KOs) and Quinton Randall of Houston (17-3-1, 4 KOs) will be contested at super welterweight after Curiel shockingly missed making the welterweight limit by more than a pound.

Curiel’s scheduled rematch with Alexis Rocha was called off in January when Rocha failed to make weight. Undercard fighter Jordan Panthen stepped in, with the fight contested at middleweight. It made for a grueling bit of work for Curiel.

Now he’ll be fighting at close to the same weight, although with a better-matched opponent. He needs to worry more about his angry trainer, Robert Garcia.

Charles Conwell on the Comeback

Super welterweight Charles Conwell of Cleveland (21-1, 16 KOs) came into fight week with a positive mindset as he resets after an upset loss, his first as a pro. Standing in his way is Paul Kroll of Philadelphia (12-0-2, 8 KOs).

A solid win might make him an option for Golden Boy stablemate Vergil Ortiz Jr. if the titleholders in the division are tied up and he needs a dance partner for his return later this year.

The Undercard Lineup Bout Sheet

On the undercard, five undefeated and ambitious prospects all hope to shine in Las Vegas and avoid a first loss. These fights will stream live on the Golden Boy YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Middleweight Fabian Guzman of Orange, California (10-0, 8 KOs) against Aaron Coley of Oakland (17-5-2, 10 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds

Welterweight Joel Iriarte of Bakersfield (10-0, 9 KOs) against Jorge Lagunas of Tijuana (19-9, 16 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds

Super bantamweight Gael Cabrera of Sonora, Mexico (11-0, 7 KOs) against Francisco Pedroza Portillo of Tijuana (20-14-2, 11 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds

Lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu of Waianae, Hawaii (8-0, 6 KOs) against Yeyery Castillo of the Dominican Republic (14-2, 11 KOs), scheduled for six rounds.

Lightweight Dylan Capetillo of Las Vegas (2-0, 1 KO), son of well-known gym owner and trainer/cutman Jorge Capetillo, performs for his hometown fans against Juan Carlos Becerril of Tijuana (2-0, 1 KO), scheduled for four rounds. “La Amenaza” (The Threat) is just 17 years old, turning 18 in January.