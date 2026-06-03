JoJo Diaz Isn’t Done With Boxing Yet

Former two-time world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz of South El Monte, California (34-9-1, 15 KOs) isn’t quite done with boxing yet. The question is whether boxing is done with JoJo Diaz Jr.?

Diaz Jr. is training for a pivotal crossroads fight against a promising contender who also needs a win to move forward in Ashton “H2O” Sylve of Long Beach, California (13-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout on Friday, June 19 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The two will headline a fight card promoted by MF PRO, the new professional boxing arm of Misfits Boxing. It will stream live on DAZN Boxing starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.<

Diaz Jr. is confident he’ll show the fans the beginning of a career resurgence. His recent track record leave him vulnerable to skepticism.

JoJo Diaz Jr. Training For June 19 Comeback

The Southern California fan favorite is a veteran of multiple world title fights. He held the IBF World Super Featherweight title after defeating Tevin Farmer, than lost it on the scale in his next fight. He has struggled with personal issues and since his loss to Devin Haney, Diaz Jr. has lost eight of his last ten fights.

Diaz Jr. is clear about the significance of this matchup at age 33 against the 22-year-old Sylve, fighting in front of his hometown fans. The former champion is determined to prove that he still belongs among boxing’s elite. Diaz Jr. says he is putting in one of the most productive and disciplined training camps of his professional career at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California, under the eye of Freddie Roach, and expressed confidence in the work he has put in behind the scenes.

“This training camp has been exactly what I needed,” said Diaz Jr. in a statement “I’ve gotten back to doing the little things right and focused on improving every part of my game. At this age, I’m still hungry to succeed, and if anything, I’m more motivated now because I know how important this fight is for my career. I’ve been working hard every day in the gym, getting into great shape, improving my defense, and making sure I’m mentally ready.

“Sometimes you have to take an honest look at yourself and make changes, and that’s what I’ve done. I feel energized, focused, and ready to remind everyone that I still have a lot left to give in this sport,” added Diaz Jr.

Ashton Sylve Also In Rebuilding Mode

Diaz knows he faces a dangerous and ambitious opponent in Sylve, a younger fighter in rebuilding mode himself after a devastating knockout loss to Lucas Bahdi, which was the Knockout of the Year in 2024. Sylve has won two return fights since then and would love to make a statement in his return against a former world champion.

“This is a special moment for me because Long Beach raised me, and these people have supported me from the beginning,” said Sylve. “There’s nothing like coming home and putting on a great performance for my city. I want everyone who comes out to feel proud and leave knowing they watched something special. I plan to put on a dominant performance and give my hometown fans a fight they’ll remember.

“I’m still young, I’m still growing, and my goals haven’t changed. I want to climb back up those rankings and put myself right back in position for world title opportunities. Every great journey has challenges, and this fight is another chance for me to prove I’m built for this.”

Discussing the matchup, Diaz acknowledged Sylve’s strengths but believes his experience will prove to be the deciding factor.

“Sylve is a young fighter who’s trying to make a name for himself, and I respect that because I was in that same position early in my career,” said Diaz. “He’s talented, confident, and coming into this fight with a lot of motivation. But I’ve been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the world and have competed on boxing’s biggest stages.

“Those experiences teach you things that you can’t learn any other way. I know he’s going to come ready to fight, but so am I. I still have a lot left to prove, and I want to show the fans that I can still perform at a high level and compete with anybody in the division.”

None of Diaz’s losses have been knockouts (except the loss to Oscar Duarte, which was stopped on cuts), and he was competitive in most of those losses. But they were rough bangers, including his last two fights against Regis Prograis and Alexis Rocha.

Diaz vs Sylve: Crossroads Fight For Both

Diaz can’t merely win. He needs a statement victory to continue getting matchups. Diaz Jr. is approaching this fight as the start of a new chapter.

“A win on June 19 would mean a lot to me because it would show people that I still belong at a high level in this sport,” said Diaz.

“I know some people have counted me out because of some tough losses, but I’ve never lost faith in myself. I’ve been through ups and downs before, and I’ve always found a way to come back stronger.

“Sylve is a young fighter with a lot of ambition, so beating him would prove that I can still compete with the new generation of fighters. More than anything, this fight is a chance for me to get my career moving in the right direction again. I still have big goals, and I believe I have a lot left to give to boxing.”

Both fighters will have their hometown fans at the Thunder Studios venue. Diaz Jr.’s fans in Southern California have stuck with him throughout his years in boxing, and Diaz Jr. wants to reward their devotion.

“Fighting at home in Southern California means a lot to me because this is where it all started,” said Diaz. “The fans here have supported me throughout my entire career, through the good times and the tough times, and I’m excited to fight in front of them again. Knowing that the fight will be shown live on DAZN and that people all over the world will be watching gives me even more motivation. I want to put on a great performance, get the win, and remind everyone that I still have a lot left to give in the tank. I’ve been a world champion before, and I know what it takes to get back to that level.”