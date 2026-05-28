MF Pro Follows Up London Launch in Long Beach on June 19

MF PRO, the professional boxing arm of Misfits Boxing, announced its first American boxing event. “Pugilist Revolution” will take place on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The event will stream live worldwide on DAZN Boxing, giving boxing fans the opportunity to witness what promises to be an unforgettable night of high-intensity fights and nonstop entertainment.

Headlining the inaugural U.S. event will be an all-action Southern California showdown as Long Beach native Ashton”H2O” Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) returns home to face former two-time world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz of Covina, California (34-9-1, 15 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight main event.

The matchup carries all the ingredients of a memorable fight, youth versus experience, rising contender versus proven veteran, and hometown pride versus a former world champion seeking another run at the top. With both Southern California fighters known for their aggressive styles and willingness to trade punches, fans can expect an explosive battle from the moment the opening bell rings.

Ashton Sylve: “Every Great Journey Has Challenges”

For Ashton “H2O” Sylve, the opportunity to headline in his hometown adds extra motivation as he looks to reestablish himself among boxing’s top young contenders and continue his climb toward championship contention. The Long Beach native says fighting in front of his community comes with added responsibility and excitement.

Sylve was a hot prospect on the rise until he suffered a brutal knockout loss to Lucas Bohdi in what became the 2024 Knockout of the Year.

“This is a special moment for me because Long Beach raised me and these people have supported me from the beginning,” said Sylve. “There’s nothing like coming home and putting on great performance for my city. I want everyone who comes out to feel proud and leave knowing they watched something special. I plan on putting on a dominant performance and giving my hometown fans a fight they’ll remember.

“I’m still young, I’m still growing, and my goals haven’t changed. I want to climb back up those rankings and put myself right back in position for world title opportunities. Every great journey has challenges, and this fight is another chance for me to prove I’m built for this.”

JoJo Diaz Jr.: “Still Have Goals To Accomplish”

Standing across the ring will be Diaz, a battle-tested former world champion who has spent his career facing elite competition and has no intention of becoming part of another fighter’s celebration. Diaz believes fighting in Southern California once again gives him the perfect opportunity to remind fans that he remains a major force in the sport. Diaz Jr. is coming off a loss in a rough and tumble fight against Alexis Rocha.

“Southern California has always shown me incredible support throughout my career, and I’m excited to go out there and perform in front of my fans again,” said Diaz. “I’ve been on the biggest stages and fought world champions, and people know what I bring into the ring.

“Ashton may be coming home looking for a big moment, but my job is to ruin that homecoming story. That’s the reality of boxing. I respect him as a fighter, but I still have goals I want to accomplish and bigger fights I want to land. To get there, I need to make a statement and remind everyone that JoJo Diaz still belongs in major fights.”

The launch of MF PRO into the United States marks a significant step for the company as it looks to establish itself as a major player in boxing by identifying and developing emerging talent while delivering premium events for fight fans.

“We’re extremely excited to officially introduce MF PRO to boxing fans in the United States with an event that reflects who we are and what we plan to build,” said MR Pro President Amer Abdallah. “We wanted our first event to immediately make a statement with some of the top prospects in the USA, and I believe this main event does exactly that.

“Sylve vs Diaz is the type of fight fans love because both guys need to make a statement. We’ve already signed several high-level prospects and some of boxing’s brightest young talents, and our vision is to help build future global stars while creating events that fans genuinely look forward to watching both on screen and in person.

“It’s a unique flair with MF Pro events. Our commitment is to build boxing the way it should be, with top talent fighting competitive fights and showcasing their personalities. That’s what true boxing is.”

MF Pro Follows Up London Launch in Long Beach

MF Pro staged the first card under its own banner at the O2 Arena in London, where Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora battled in an unforgettable 12-round war. MF Pro representative says they are determined to bring that same level of energy, passion, and excitement to fight fans in the United States. MF Pro Co-founder Mams Taylor also shared his excitement and optimism surrounding the event and the company’s expansion into the United States market.

“June 19 in Long Beach is going to be a special event for so many reasons,” said Taylor. “MF PRO proudly launches in the US after a blistering start in the UK and does so with a group of fighters who are going to lead the charge for the next generation of American superstars.

“H2O Sylve will remind everyone why he is one of the hottest properties in the States, when he faces former world champion Jose Diaz, while J’hon Ingram and David Lopez are going to continue their electrifying and unbeaten progress. We will be adding more top-tier US talents to this card in the coming days, as MF PRO sets out its stall as a coming force in American boxing.

“And June 19 is, personally, a proud moment for me because these young fighters are guys that I found, spotted their potential and signed to our stable, fully in the belief that they will rise to the very top of the sport. Long Beach is the next stop on their journey to world titles, and I cannot wait for them to showcase what they are all about.”

Tickets priced $80 (General Admission), $250 (Ringside) + applicable fees are on sale now by clicking HERE. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.