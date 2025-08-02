Oscar Duarte Fights Back Into Contention With Win Over Kenneth Sims Jr.

Four fights and four wins after a devastating knockout loss to Ryan Garcia, Oscar Duarte is back in contention in the super lightweight division.

Duarte of Chihuahua, Mexico (30-2-1, 23 KOs) defeated hometown favorite Kenneth Sims Jr. of Chicago (22-2-1, 8 KOs) at the Credit Union 1 Arena at the University of Illinois. Scores for the tight unanimous decision were 116-114, 115-113, and 114-114 for a majority decision to Duarte.

Duarte delivered the power punching performance expected, and Kenneth Sims Jr. was right there with him for most of the fight, which wasn’t the game plan most thought they’d see. Although both fighters landed exactly the same number of punches at 220 total, Duarte landed far more power punches, and Sims Jr. landed more jabs.

But the fight was won against the ropes where Duarte repeatedly cut off the ring and pinned Sims Jr. down to take to brunt of the punishment. In the rounds where was successful doing so, Duarte got the nod from the judges and edged the outcome in his favor.

Oscar Duarte: “I Had To Take Away His Will”

“I knew I had pressure on him. I had to hit him to the body and take the legs away, also had to take away his will tonight,” said Duarte of his victory.

Sims Jr. and the crowd disagreed, making their unhappiness known.

“I thought I won. That’s it. I thought I won,” said Sims Jr. after his first professional loss. “I boxed him. He called me some, but every time he caught me, I came back. So I want to run it back. That’s it.”

“I think I win the fight,” said Duarte in improving English. “Kenneth Sims is a warrior, inside a fight, but I train him very hard with Roberto Garcia and I have a great team. I expected a war; he’s an intelligent fighter.”

Duarte’s power and ring generalship were superior to Sims Jr., but the Chicago native who calls himself “The Bossman” wasn’t afraid to stand with Duarte and trade. Known more as a technician, it’s possible Sims Jr. could have won by fighting from the outside.

But it would likely be impossible to stay away from Duarte for even a majority of the rounds. Anyone who might criticize Sims Jr. for the game plan isn’t giving him and his team enough credit.

With the win in the WBA Junior Lightweight title elimination fight, Duarte now has the opportunity to face WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell or another top name ranked in the WBA. But Duarte is firmly fixed on his opportunity. “I want the title and I’m ready,” said Duarte, thanking the fans of Chicago.

Sims Jr. also showed his appreciation for his Chicago fans. “I love this city with all my heart. Ain’t no ain’t no place like it. This is a dream come true.”

Regis Prograis Wins, Joseph Diaz Jr. Revives Career in Defeat

The co-main event delivered a wild affair between two former world champions who both faced the end of the road with a loss. Somehow, both managed to avoid that fate.

After a ten-round slugfest, it was Regis Prograis of Houston (30-3, 24 KOs) surviving a far tougher fight than anyone expected out of Joseph Diaz Jr. of South El Monte, California (34-8-1, 15 KOs) with a unanimous decision win. Scores were 98-92 and two reasonable 96-94 scorecards.

Prograis, the overwhelming favorite, looked like he might not make it out of the first round after getting rocked by Diaz Jr., and he poured it on throughout competitive rounds.

Despite Diaz’s surprising toughness and aggressive approach, Prograis’ superior conditioning and jabbing skills saw him through to the win. Prograis admitted Diaz was tougher than expected.

“I’m not gonna lie, JoJo was way tougher … I mean, I don’t know if he trained hard, but JoJo was tough. Oh, my God, he was real tough!” said Prograis.

Prograis said other than the first hard punch, Diaz Jr. didn’t buzz him, and any wobbling was due to poor balance.

“When you walk in the ring, you think it about all week, you’re kind of nervous about fighting week. Then you get that first punch, and it kind of wakes you up. And that’s kind of what it did me,” said Prograis, who said he felt “on” for the rest of the fight. But Prograis’s legs betrayed his condition several times, though he managed to stay on his feet.

Cut to Diaz Jr. Threatens Fight Outcome

Diaz Jr. suffered a cut over the left eye in the fourth round. Diaz Jr. has so much scar tissue that the cut bled badly. But the referee let the fight continue. Although the ringside physician gave Diaz Jr. several hard looks, the fight continued to the bell.

Prograis has the better skillset, but when Diaz Jr. hit Prograis, he showed poor punch resistance. Diaz Jr. had Prograis in trouble again at the end of round six. The crowd loved the life and death struggle between the two former champions.

“Use your jab. Box him. Use your speed, don’t get into a slugfest,” urged Prograis’ trainer Kay Koroma after the sixth round. In the end, this is precisely what won Prograis the fight. His jab still has nice snap, and as the naturally bigger fighter, it was effective at keeping anything worse from Diaz Jr. coming at him.

Diaz, who felt he won at least seven rounds, expressed gratitude for the fan support in Chicago and vowed to continue fighting. He credited a brutal training camp for his performance, along with his Christian faith and inspiration from his son and daughter.

“It was a little difficult because he’s a bigger guy, he’s a heavier guy. He established his jab,” said Diaz Jr.. “Man, I was just coming in and landing aggressive, being aggressive, and landing the cleaner shots, and I was becoming victorious. Man, I thought I won the fight.”

Prograis Wins, But Diaz Jr. Impresses

Big credit to Diaz Jr., whose career was beset by issues beyond his losses, including struggles with his mental health and addiction. But he was highly competitive, and his training showed. The fans loved seeing the action.

“It was the motivation and momentum,” said Diaz Jr. of the support. “Man, I kept going. I love my daughter. I love my son, and I’m keep on fighting for them. Man, I’m a fighter.” Diaz Jr. should fight someone of his size and he has opportunities to carry on.

What Prograis has left at 36 years old is hard to say. He survived to fight another day. He insists he wants a title fight, but it is hard to see him being competitive with anyone with a title at welterweight or super lightweight. But he brings a resume to the table nearly anyone would be happy to have on his resume.

Edwards, Kalkrueth, Gallardo Score KO Wins

American heavyweight prospect and Paris 2024 Olympic team member Joshua Edwards of Houston (4-0, 4 KOs) had a brave sitting duck in front of him in Cayman Audie of Hinckley, Minnesota (4-2, 2 KOs). Audie, who had no amateur fights, stood in front of Edwards, who wasted no time or effort in scoring a first-round stoppage at 1:29 of the first round when referee Bandon Rodriguez stepped in to save Audie.

“I’ve got pinpoint accuracy. Once I see an opening, I immediately attack that opening. I don’t like to wait around,” said Edwards, adding that he makes opponents pay for their mistakes.

Edwards said he intends to stay busy. Golden Boy chairman Oscar De La Hoya joked that he’d like Edwards to break his record of 13 fights in one year. De La Hoya has eight months to make that happen.

Cruiserweight Tristan Kalkrueth of Las Vegas (16-1, 11 KOs) won his first fight under new trainer Ismael Salas, although Salas wasn’t on hand to see Kalkrueth get the third-round TKO win over late replacement Devonte Williams of Houston (13-2, 6 KOs).

Kalkureth caught Williams with a body shot near the end of the second round. Williams went down hard, and Kalkrueth believed the fight was over, even tossing a back somersault.

Williams got up. Did he beat the count? The referee’s instructions were unclear. Williams turned his back and spat out the mouthpiece, but the referee then signaled the fight should continue. The bell sounded, with both men going to their corners. At this point, Williams quit for the third round TKO official call.

After the fight, Kalkrueth said the knockdown punch “made a pretty sound,” saying when he hears this, the fight is usually over. Kalkrueth promptly called out his stablemate Gilberto Ramirez – and Jake Paul. Because why not, right?

Mexican light heavyweight wrecking ball Yair Benjamin Gallardo-Lozano (10-0, 8 KOs) dropped but couldn’t stop durable and determined Quinton Rankin of North Carolina (21-10-2, 16 KOs), who defied his record to stay on his feet against Gallardo to the final bell. Gallardo wins by scores of 80-71, 79-72, and 79-72. Gallardo dropped Rankin with a classic left hook to the body, but Rankin got up and finished the fight.