Hail Filip Hrgović the New Heavyweight Champ

What To Know

Filip Hrgović beat the odds to hand Moses Itauma his first knockout loss on Saturday to win the IBF World Heavyweight Championship in London.

At age 34, Hrgović is Croatia’s first heavyweight champion.

Hrgović has a mandatory challenger in Frank Sanchez, but wants a unification fight against Agit Kabayel next.

Fans heard nothing but endless comparisons of Moses Itauma to Mike Tyson for weeks leading to his first heavyweight title fight in London on Saturday. Itauma had passed every test put in front of him. Even though he is still just 21 years old, fans were all but assured of Itauma’s coronation as the next great heavyweight champion.

Put that coronation on hold. Filip Hrgović and his team had a very different vision of the future.

Admitting he lost every round on the scorecards, Hrgović of Croatia (21-1, 16 KOs) used his experience and one of the best chins you’ll ever see to flip the script and score a ninth-round TKO win over Itauma of Kent, England (14-1, 12 KOs). Hrgović wins the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title and becomes the first-ever heavyweight champion from Croatia.

Dedicating the fight to his late father and his three-year-old daughter, Hrgović said it happened “against the most talented young guy in the world, a killer southpaw, a new Mike Tyson, how they call him, coming in London against all odds … it’s incredible. God is great.”

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist has a solid resume, with only a single stoppage loss due to cuts against Daniel Dubois, an interested ringside observer.

In hindsight, the 34-year-old was overlooked because of the sensational rising-star power of Itauma. Observers felt sure he would pass the test and become the second youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, the youngest British heavyweight champion ever, and the youngest current world champion across all weight divisions.

Instead, Hrgović and his team, led by trainer Abel Sanchez of Big Bear, California, relied on Hrgović’s chin, conditioning, and experience to weather the early offensive firepower from Itauma. After a knockdown in the second round as Itauma caught Hrgović with a right hand, forcing him off balance and putting a glove down to the canvas, it seemed things would go as expected.

Who doesn’t love a plot twist in a heavyweight drama?

Hrgović lived up to his moniker “El Animal,” so named for his toughness. Observers knew Hrgović had a tough chin, but no one knew it was THIS good. Hrgović has relied on that chin to allow him to fight opponents on the inside to dish out rolling shots and forearms.

When Itauma punched himself out, Hrgović pounced. He drilled Itauma with vicious hooks, bouncing Itauma off the ropes. Itauma began to wobble dangerously. It finally forced trainer Ben Davison to throw in the towel at 2:27 of round nine.

Itauma was stretchered out of the ring. Warren said he was being assessed for a leg injury. Itauma did not offer any comments after his first loss.

Speed and Mobility Met Durability and Experience

Itauma’s speed and mobility are his best assets, fueling accurate combination punching. He often looks like a middleweight with his footwork and agility. But he had never faced anyone with the pedigree of Hrgovic.

As impressive as Itauma has looked, and as fearsome as he looked with his handspeed and output in the early rounds, the 21-year-old learned that experience matters.

“I saw from the first round he was breathing hard, doing too much,” said Hrgović after the fight. “I knew I need to endure, I knew I need to stay there.”

The Hrgović Chin Doesn’t Let Him Down

Hrgović admitted the handspeed of Itauma was impressive. He said he thought it would be easier to keep up with him. Hrgović knew he was being outboxed and losing every round.

Itauma landed vicious power punches round after round in the early going, and no one would have been surprised to see another early knockout. Hrgović said later the punches came fast, but not especially hard.

“(The) chin is important. I’m the present, and he’s definitely the future. He’s an amazing fighter. He’s one of a kind. He’s the best I’ve been in the ring with, but he needs more experience,” said Hrgović.

Hrgović said Itauma’s huge mistake was coming out way too hot, believing he would get another early knockout as he has in the majority of his fights. “I felt the pace of the fight. I knew I was losing rounds, but I knew that I have that pace in my favor. He was gassing out.”

That patience and experience added up, along with the tremendous conditioning Hrgović got in his training camp in Big Bear, California with veteran trainer Abel Sanchez. Hrgović said it was the best camp of his life. When the moment came, he was ready.

“First time when I hurt him, I saw my chance. I knew I needed to jump on him, and God gave me some special energy at that moment,” said Hrgović .

“He went toe to toe with me in round ten. It was a stupid move. It was inexperience. He’s an amazing fighter, but he is still young. He’s fast. He needs to work on his power to sit on his punches.”

Filip Hrgović Shares Credit For The Victory

Hrgović credited his Christian faith for his performance.

“I don’t know from where I got energy in that 10th round, and it was really not my strength. It was (the) Holy Spirit. He gave me strength in this camp to endure everything, to have the best camp of my life,” and helping Hrgovic assemble his team included Sanchez and his manager Keith Connolly, even his sparring partners. “He set up everything to have a perfect camp and to have a perfect fight. So, thanks to my Lord Jesus Christ.”

Hrgović said everything lined up perfectly for him, even the needling he did during fight week that got under Itauma’s skin. “First time in six years. That slap was perfect. The fight wasn’t perfect but it ended up perfect. I really believe God set up everything for me,” said Hrgović .

Hrgović explained at the post-fight news conference he felt “humiliated” after the Dubois loss, and considered retiring, having made good money. But his daughter was born, and he wanted to try one more “to make her proud. I couldn’t let her father be a loser.”

Hrgović also made a brilliant decision when he talked Sanchez into coming out of retirement to work with him. Sanchez had sold his gym in Big Bear, “The Summit,” to Jaime Munguia several years ago. Whatever pitch Hrgović made to Sanchez, it worked. Sanchez has since added a few additional clients, but Hrgović is his star.

“I think every coach, every manager, every promoter, the heavyweight title is the ultimate,” said a beaming Sanchez. “Can’t take away from the great career Gennadiy (Golovkin) had or Terry (Norris) had, but the heavyweight title is an accomplishment for very few coaches.” For Sanchez to rate Hrgović alongside Norris and Golovkin tells you everything you need to know about Sanchez’s high regard for Hrgović.

Hrgović Heads For Title Unification

Current and former world champions, including Agit Kabayel, Daniel Dubois, and Fabio Wardley, were sitting ringside. Dubois and Wardley have announced their rematch is set for October 16.

This leaves Kabayel, who got into the ring to congratulate Hrgović and express his interest in a unification fight.

Queensberry Boxing promoter Frank Warren, who looked shell-shocked over the loss by Itauma, pointed out that Hrgović is currently obligated to face mandatory challenger Frank Sanchez of Cuba, who accepted set-aside money and a guarantee he would face the winner of Saturday’s fight.

“I hear what’s being said. There’s an obligation. If we can work it out, we’ll work it out. But the name of the game is, as we said, for all these guys to fight each other and find out who’s the best. And obviously, this was an unbelievable fight tonight. Two courageous guys. The champ prevailed and did what he had to do,” said Warren.

Hrgović suffered a cut over his eye and will need time to heal. He said he has no celebration plans, other than holding the belt, enjoying time with his wife and daughter, and having a little bit of junk food and some Cokes.

Hrgović offered encouragement to his opponent.

“For him, my advice. Don’t give up, don’t lose your confidence. Get a few easy fights, easy wins to build again and to learn from these mistakes. You can’t box like an amateur. It’s a 12-round fight. You need to pace yourself. Every moment you need to be ready.”

“Obviously he’s got to go back and get back to the drawing board, and he can come again,” said Warren. “He’s only a young man. He’s 21 years of age. It was an opportunity. He took it, and it wasn’t to be.”

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Dubois and Wardley Set Rematch for October 17