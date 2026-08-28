Day One or One Day: Will Moses Deliver the Heavyweight Division?

What to Know

Will the outcome of Saturday’s heavyweight championship fight between Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgović determine the future of the division?

At just 21 years old, Itauma gets his chance to become the second-youngest heavyweight champion ever on Saturday. But Hrgović gets a say.

The fight airs on DAZN Boxing PPV, starting with preliminary bouts at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, and the main card at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Cost is $59.95 or free with DAZN Ultimate in the U.S.

Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena, we find out if the future of the heavyweight division has officially arrived, or if it’s being rushed.

At just 21 years old, Moses Itauma is stepping into the brightest spotlight of his young career. If he wins the vacant IBF world heavyweight title this weekend, he will become the second-youngest heavyweight title holder in the history of the sport, trailing only a prime Mike Tyson.

But standing in his way is Filip Hrgović, a 34-year-old Croatian veteran who is doing everything in his power to turn this fight into a psychological war before the opening bell even rings.

Hrgović weighed in on Friday at 236.2 pounds. Itauma weighed in at 241.7 pounds. The same taunting heard all week continued during the final faceoff.

The mind games are in full effect. Hrgović has taken to the press to label Itauma a “delusional kid,” claiming that the fame and money of a world title would ultimately “ruin his soul.” It’s a classic veteran tactic: trying to rattle the young prodigy by questioning his maturity and readiness for the deep waters.

For the most part, Itauma has remained composed, but the cracks in the ice are starting to show. The undefeated Brit recently admitted that Hrgović is starting to “wind him up,” brushing off the criticism as a sign of his opponent’s own insecurities.

The Stylistic Clash: Speed vs. Structure

If Hrgović’s path to victory is paved by his psychology, it is anchored by his jab. The Croatian veteran is a massive, structurally sound orthodox fighter who uses his lead hand to dictate range and pace. For Itauma, the puzzle is clear but dangerous: how does a 21-year-old southpaw bridge the gap without getting caught on the end of those heavy, range-finding shots?

The Southpaw Advantage: Itauma’s southpaw stance is his first key to unlocking Hrgović’s defense. By keeping his lead right foot outside of Hrgović’s lead left foot, Itauma can establish the dominant angle. This positioning not only nullifies the veteran’s jab but creates a clear lane for Itauma’s explosive straight left hand.

Speed and Level Changes: Hrgović can be rigid; he prefers a fight played at a metronomic, predictable rhythm. Itauma cannot afford to stand at the end of Hrgović’s punches and trade single shots. He needs to use his elite hand speed and head movement to change levels, slipping the jab to target the body. If Itauma can dig hooks into Hrgović’s ribs early, it will pull the veteran’s guard down and tax his gas tank.

The Danger Zone: The risk for Itauma comes when he enters the pocket. Hrgović has a famously durable chin and an opportunistic right hand. If the young Brit rushes his combinations or leaves his chin exposed while closing the distance, Hrgović has the power and timing to make him pay instantly. Itauma must get in, land his combinations, and pivot out before the counter-fire comes.

Tale of the Tape

Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs): Fast, powerful, and utterly dominant so far. He’s stopped his last five opponents, including a massive fifth-round TKO over American Jermaine Franklin. He has the hype, the hands, the best footwork in the business, and the hometown London crowd behind him.

Filip Hrgović (20-1, 16 KOs): The hardened veteran who claims his life experiences make him “like a rock.” He has only one loss in a nine-year professional career, a doctor’s stoppage against Daniel Dubois. He believes his ring IQ and granite chin will be the ultimate reality check for the young star.

The Fight Verdict

This isn’t Berbick vs. Tyson. This is the ultimate test of potential versus proven grit. Everyone has been slapping Itauma on the back, calling him the next great heavyweight king. But potential doesn’t win world titles; execution does. Hrgović is betting that when the lights get blinding and the crowd roars, the “kid” will fold under the pressure.

Saturday night isn’t just about the IBF belt. It’s about answering the question and meeting the expectations that have followed Itauma since he turned pro: Is this day one of a legendary heavyweight reign, or is it just another “one day” promise that came up short? Is he the heir to the Usyk throne?

I believe he is.

Expect Itauma to deliver, but not without walking through the fire. While he has made a habit of early highlight-reel knockouts, Hrgović’s veteran savvy, rock-solid chin, and physical durability will drag the 21-year-old into deep waters.

Itauma’s hand speed and southpaw angles will allow him to bank the early and middle rounds, but he will have to dig deep and show a new level of maturity to manage Hrgović’s late-fight pressure. Ultimately, Itauma will succeed, grinding out a strong, hard-fought, close unanimous decision to capture the belt.