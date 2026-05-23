Monumental Undercard Upsets In Egypt Saturday

What to Know

On the undercard supporting the Usyk vs Verhoeven card at the Pyramids of Giza, several notable upsets took place on the undercard, affecting future title fights.

Jack Catterall, Frank Sanchez, and Benjamin Mendes Tani all scored victories, with Sanchez and Tani winning by knockout over undefeated and favored opponents

and Hamzah Sheeraz barely cracked a sweat, knocking out Alem Begic to win the vacant WBO World Super Middleweight title.

barely cracked a sweat, knocking out Alem Begic to win the vacant WBO World Super Middleweight title. WBO World Super Flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta delivered a skilled performance, dominating Mai Soliman with slick skills and plenty of pop.

Before Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven got into the ring, several undercard fights ended in upset wins with significant consequences for the divisions involved with title fight matchups being shuffled in the near future.

Frank Sanchez Crushes Richard Torrez Jr. In Two

Dashing the hopes of American heavyweight fans from coast to coast, Frank Sanchez of Cuba (26-1, 19 KOs) announced his return to the top of the division in spectacular fashion. Sanchez drilled Richard Torrez Jr. of Tulare, California (14-1, 12 KOs) with a short right uppercut on the chin. After dropping to the canvas it was obvious he wouldn’t beat the count. Sanchez wins the IBF title eliminator, teeing up a title fight opportunity, although it may not be anytime soon.

WHAT. A. SHOT. 💥 A brutal KO from Frank Sanchez 🤯 Glory in Giza | May 23rd | Live NOW on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ow0sWwg0UU — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 23, 2026

Torrez Jr. said before the fight that trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre was working with him on his patience. But Torrez Jr. roared forward in the first round, giving Sanchez a lot to absorb with his aggressive, active style full of twitches and feints, lunging in to land several good shorts in the first round.

Sanchez sized up Torrez Jr. in short order and timed his impressive right hook to perfection. Sanchez said he knew Torrez Jr. was a pressure fighter but felt confident he could outbox him. In the end, he didn’t need to. Mission accomplished in this critical crossroads fight.

Sanchez said, despite a long absence from the ring following his loss to Agit Kabayel, he has been working with trainer Eddy Reynoso and his team, and he’s ready for whatever comes next. “Usyk, we’re ready for a war whenever you want.”

Jack Catterall Delivers Career Best, Beats Shakhram Giyasov

The welterweight division suits Jack Catterall of England to perfection. He’s now three for three at 147 pounds, capped off with the best win of his career since his victory over Josh Taylor in 2024. Catterall of Chorley, England (33-2, 14 KOs) handed Shakhram Giyasov of Uzbekistan (17-1, 10 KOs) his first pro defeat in a lopsided decision. Scores were 119-108, 118-110, and 116-111.

Catterall says he feels strong at welterweight. He staked his claim with a first-round knockdown, shaking up Giyasov. While his legs recovered and he carried on, the Uzbek was jittery and rattled for the rest of the fight. Catterall had what looked like a second knockdown waved off in round 10, but it didn’t matter as the fight was in hand.

“I am the happiest man in the world!” declared Catterall. He called Giyasov, a strong opponent and good fighter. “I just feel like sometimes I get into the matrix … I like figuring out the puzzle, and I felt comfortable there tonight. I feel strong, I feel good, and I’m just buzzing.”

Catterall picks up the WBA regular title. It’s not meaningful on its own, but it sets Catterall up to eventually face saw “champion in recess” Rolly Romero, or be elevated if Romero avoids Catterall as he avoided Giyasov for months. Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn says if the WBA orders the matchup in the next 180 days, he sees no reason not to scheduled the fight within half that time.

Brandon Mendes Tani Flips The Script

On the deep undercard, little-known French light heavyweight Brandon Mendes Tani (10-1, 3 KOs) took apart Usyk stablemate Daniel Lapin of Ukraine (13-1, 5 KOs), scoring a fourth-round knockout in impressive fashion and celebrating with two backflips.

🥊 | Benjamin Mendes Tani 🇫🇷 s’impose et célèbre avec des BACK FLIPS ! ⚡️ 💥 Suivez le combat Usyk 🆚 Rico sur DAZN avec les commentaires de @JPLUSTYK et @JMMormeck 🔗 https://t.co/yhXhalefs8 pic.twitter.com/WVvSZCJ9XH — DAZN France (@DAZN_FR) May 23, 2026

Lapin, brother of Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin, is 6-foot-6 and looks a bit like Sebastian Fundora. Huni had never fought outside France and had the thinnest imaginable resume. When Tani finally got his chance, he seized it.

“It might be a surprise for all of you guys. But for us, it’s not a surprise,” said the charming and chatty Tani. “We’ve been waiting for that chance to come. It came and I did my job, and I hope to continue and have more opportunity in the future.

“People didn’t know me because you know the French market is a small market and it’s tough to have opportunities over there,” explained Tani. They do now.

Hamzah Sheeraz Blows Out Alem Begic

Hamzah Sheeraz of Essex, England (23-0-1, 19 KOs) destroyed Alem Begic of Germany (29-1-1, 23 KOs) in two rounds. It was no surprise as Sheeraz admitted himself. Begic had no business being in the ring with Sheeraz, full stop.

“I saw he was very negative from as soon as I landed the first punch, and then it was about just walking in and getting out of there, and that’s what we’ve done,” said Sheeraz.

Sheeraz picks up the WBO World Super Middleweight title vacated after Terence Crawford retired. This fight is all about the future for Sheerez in the division. With Canelo Alvarez sitting ringside and watching with interest, Sheeraz declined issuing any direct challenge, saying only that he wants to collect all the belts.

“It’s up to Canelo … At the end of the day, that’s up to him. I believe he is one of the goats in boxing. To share the ring with him would be an honor. If I get the opportunity, I’ll definitely be getting a win.” Sheeraz becomes the first world champion in the stable of highly regarded trainer Andy Lee.

Mizuta Hiruta Shows Off Skills and Charm

WBO World Super Flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta of Japan (11-0, 2 KOs) showed off her impressive skills against a determined but outworked Mai Soliman of Australia (10-2, 6 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92 in her seventh title defense. She defends both the WBO and Ring Magazine belts.

Hiruta trains in Los Angeles with Manny Robles, and it shows in both her offense-minded style and her Spanish slang. She complimented Cairo-born Soliman as a strong opponent, saying, “She is chingona, but I am chingona!”

Hiruta has ambitions not only to unify the division but to challenge Gabriela Fundora in a dream title fight someday. In the meantime, the bubbly and engaging Hiruta said, “I want to be a superstar! I will keep this belt forever.” Thanking her Japanese fans for staying up late to watch her, she added with a shout, “¡No pasa nada!” which means roughly, “don’t sweat the small stuff.”