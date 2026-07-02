Cleveland Rocks With Boxing on TNT Sports – Saturday, July 4

What To Know

Boxing returns to linear television on Saturday, July 4 with Top Rank Boxing’s card from Cleveland, airing both on DAZN and in the new series “The Fight” on TNT Sports.

The TNT Sports broadcast features a commentating trio of champions: Terence Crawford, Shawn Porter, and Timothy Bradley Jr.

World champions Abdullah Mason and Bruce Carrington lead the All-American A-sides on the six-fight card

American boxing aims to set off fireworks for fans in one of its most important cards of the year from Cleveland on Saturday, July 4.

The high stakes for this card aren’t all about champions Abdullah Mason and Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington defending their titles, although they might tell you so.

It’s about the return of boxing to linear television in the United States. In addition to the regular DAZN Boxing broadcast, the Saturday card will also air in a new live monthly boxing series on TNT Sports and truTV called “The Fight.”

The four fight main card will be broadcast LIVE beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on DAZN, TNT, and truTV.

TNT Sports Raises Stakes for Boxing On American TV

The vast majority of boxing events in the U.S. have moved to paid streaming channels. The only ongoing fight series on traditional cable television is Most Valuable Promotions’ MVPW series featuring its top women’s champions on ESPN.

But the rest are largely on DAZN and Paramount+, ProBoxTV (which has launched a paid subscription model as of July 1), PBC on Prime Video, and the occasional shows on UFC Fight Pass, Triller TV, and one-off PPV platforms. There are megaevents on platforms like Netflix.

People who might take interest in a boxing card they run across while channel surfing, or see cross-promoted on other sports programming, have been left high and dry. They may not even realize it. It’s a blow to boxing’s health in the U.S.

So the return of boxing to TNT Sports and truTV takes on serious importance. If you plan to watch Saturday’s card, do it on TNT or truTV. They need your eyes on the screen to prove this model still has value. And invite a friend over, or get them to watch on their own screen.

So what will the fans see? They may not know the names, but they will see bouts featuring young American boxers who are offense-minded, known to deliver action fights and fun knockouts.

Cleveland Homecoming for Abdullah Mason

The four-fight main card features WBO World Lightweight champion Abdullah Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) fighting at home in Cleveland against late replacement opponent and former sparring partner Albert Bell of Toledo (28-0, 9 KOs) at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center.

Mason had been preparing to face former world champion Joe Cordina. But Cordina is now facing possible criminal charges in England and has been denied a U.S. visa. Bell took the offer to replace Cordina, and, in some ways, it’s a tougher fight for Mason against a younger, undefeated opponent.

“You got to be prepared for anything, and I’m prepared to come out on top. Everything happens for a reason, and one thing I do want to say is I’m the youngest world champion in boxing for a reason, and I’m prepared to show that when I step in the ring,” said the 22-year-old Mason.

Mason and Bell have experience sparring with each other. They’re cordial today with no need for trash talk, but they’ll be all about business on Saturday.

Asked about shifting his approach during training for Bell rather than Cordina, Mason was matter-of-fact. “Boxing is, it’s offense, it’s defense, it’s IQ, and you got to put it together, tailored to the person you step in the ring with.

“That’s Albert Bell. Sound weird when I say it now, but it’s Albert Bell. So fight night, I’m prepared to do what I got to do to come out on top.”

Albert Bell Seizes His Opportunity

Bell said the offer to fight Mason caught him by surprise, but everything made sense to step in and get a world title opportunity “and put on a show for all of Ohio,” said Bell.

Bell was preparing for a fight with Andy Cruz, forcing some adjustments. “It’s just about being in shape and being prepared. Boxing is all about adjustments,” said Bell.

Bruce Carrington Defends Title in Co-Main

In the co-feature, WBC World Featherweight champion Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington of Brownsville, NY (17-0, 10 KOs) puts his world title on the line for his first defense against Rene Palacios of Mexico (19-0-1, 10 KOs).

Carrington says he’s looking forward to challenging himself against Palacios, who agreed to the fight quickly when others weren’t willing. “I’m just super looking forward to this Saturday. I got my mind focused on this appointment that I have coming up.”

Carrington said his many life challenges growing up in Brownsville, just as a young Mike Tyson did, prepare him for anything in the ring. “I’ve been through adversity all of my life, just coming up from Brownsville, losing my brother, plenty other things that I’ve gone through in life, all losses that I’ve put on myself, self-sabotaging, and then praying to God, and getting over those things. That’s the real journey and the fights in life,” said Carrington.

Johnson Faces Serious Challenge from Guerrero

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson of Cleveland (17-0, 8 KOs) faces a hungry undefeated challenger in Christopher Guerrero of Montreal (16-0, 9 KOs), scheduled for ten rounds at welterweight. This may turn out to be the most competitive fight of the evening.

Guerrero, who fights for Eye of the Tiger Management, is a former Canadian amateur champion who is ranked ahead of Johnson in the top 20 by the WBC, although Johnson is ranked in the top 15 by both the IBF and WBO. It’s the Canadian crowd favorite’s chance to establish himself as a top contender. “I see a great opponent, a valiant opponent. We have to get ready for him the best way we could, and I’ll be ready Saturday night,” said Guerrero.

Johnson said that, aside from competing in the Olympics, his boxing dreams include fighting as a pro in his hometown. “I always wanted to fight in Cleveland, in front of my friends and family. So, you know, we’re gonna put on the show Saturday.”

Opening the card, lightweight Deric “Scooter” Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) faces Carlos Ramos of Spain (18-4-1, 10 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round fight.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti helpfully pointed out at Thursday’s news conference that the six fighters in the main, co-main, and third fight on the card are a combined 117-0 with one draw and 53 knockouts. Three of them will leave with their first loss.

Before the main broadcast, two bouts will stream live beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on DAZN, Top Rank and DAZN’s YouTube channels, and the Top Rank Classics FAST channel on Roku.

Opening the card before the bell on YouTube are Abdullah Mason’s brothers. Lightweight Abdurrahman Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Alvaro Huizar Cabral of Colorado (1-0). Ibrahim Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Erik Hanley of California (1-2, 1 KO) in a super featherweight fight. It is the first time all three brothers will fight together on the same card as pros.

Mason said he’s been repeatedly asked when he would fight in Cleveland, and the time has finally arrived for him with his brothers.

“It’s big not only for Cleveland now, but it’s on TNT. This is a national stage. DAZN is a world stage,” said Abdullah Mason. “I’m just excited to be able to put this show on with two of my brothers on a card.

“The first time boxing has been on TNT, and me, my brothers, you know, everybody, we should be ready to get it on.”