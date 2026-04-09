TNT Sports and DAZN Launch New Monthly Live Boxing Event Series

Key Facts:

The monthly live boxing series The Fight will debut on July 4 across TNT Sports and DAZN platforms in the U.S., which could feature Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes.

The partnership also spans co-promotion, marketing, and advertising sales, creating new opportunities to grow audiences and maximize value for brand partners

Participants include Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions.

So, you say boxing is dead? After the departure of the last promoter airing fight cards on a broadcast or cable outlet last August, it certainly seemed in critical condition. Finally, there is good news about a new live monthly boxing series and it includes cards airing on a traditional cable network.

TNT Sports and DAZN announced a groundbreaking new partnership that will bring some of the biggest fights in boxing live to TNT Sports and DAZN platforms in the United States, creating a new series of premium events and expanding access for fans nationwide.

TNT Sports Hosts New Series “The Fight”

The collaboration will feature monthly major boxing events branded The Fight and promoted in partnership with the leading sports entertainment platform, DAZN, and its roster of premier boxing promoters, including Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions, among others.

The first TNT/DAZN event is scheduled on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, 2026. It will launch a showcase of elite boxing across TNT Sports and DAZN platforms. Details on participating fighters, venues, and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

“DAZN has earned a strong reputation within the boxing community, and this will allow TNT Sports to be a player in this growing sport, expanding the reach of these events and the moments surrounding them – to an even broader audience,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports. “This builds on a successful production and commercial partnership with DAZN to showcase the FIFA Club World Cup last summer and further expands TNT Sports’ portfolio of year-round premium sports content.”

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said in a statement, “DAZN’s partnership with TNT Sports is an important new chapter for boxing in the U.S. By bringing together two leaders in sports media and collaborating with the world’s top promoters, The Fight will deliver unprecedented access to major fight nights to boxing fans nationwide. This collaboration creates attractive commercial opportunities. It reflects our innovative approach to distribution and our shared ambition to grow the sport by making the biggest events in boxing more accessible than ever before.”

What Can Fans Expect From DAZN and TNT Sports?

Under the agreement, select fight nights will be presented across TNT Sports’ U.S. networks and streamed globally on DAZN, bringing marquee matchups and championship bouts to a broad national audience.

While the fight hasn’t been confirmed officially, WBO World Lightweight champion Abdullah Mason is reportedly scheduled to defend his title on July 4 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, against Joe Cordina of Wales.

Mason (20-0, 17 KO) won the title in an exciting decision over Sam Noakes last November. Cordina (19-1, 9 KO), a veteran who is 12 years older than the 23-year-old Mason, has won both his lightweight division fights since a knockout loss to Anthony Cacace at super featherweight. It would make an ideal choice featuring one of the best young American boxing talents.

The partnership reflects DAZN’s long-standing, open-door approach to distribution and shared vision with TNT Sports to bring championship boxing to a broader audience in the US. TNT Sports and DAZN will enhance the fan experience with expansive, co-produced studio programming and a deep roster of commentators that will elevate the events for fans.

Is HBO in Play?

TNT Sports’ networks and platforms, including Bleacher Report and the social media network based House of Highlights, will produce and deliver additional content and original programming that brings fight fans closer to the action and drama of boxing.

truTV, also part of the Turner Entertainment empire, will serve as a meaningful platform for robust boxing content, airing additional live and shoulder programming to further elevate fight nights, including event weigh-ins, press conferences, features, and original content.

Established by American entrepreneur Ted Turner with the founding of Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) in 1976, the former networks and assets of Turner Broadcasting System are now under the ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

TNT Sports and DAZN report they will collaborate on cross-promotion, marketing, and advertising sales, “leveraging their collective reach and innovation. These two industry leaders will create a seamless, multi-platform experience that delivers maximum value for brand partners.”

It should be noted that Warner Bros. Discovery owns HBO and HBO Max. Could boxing fans dream of a time when their favorite sport returns to HBO? For longtime fans, it’s something to hope for.

TNT Sports and DAZN teams will work together on The Fight, along with pay-per-view events and subscription programming, creating a more streamlined way for brands to invest in boxing and activate across a broad, unified rights portfolio.

DAZN has established itself in the U.S. as the global home for events produced by boxing’s major promoters, along with numerous smaller promoters worldwide. These promotions deliver a year-round slate of high-profile fight nights featuring many of boxing’s biggest stars and rising contenders. With this new union, these relationships become accessible to more viewers. Whatever is aired, it’s an improvement for fans who will not engage with streaming platforms for whatever reason, be it technology or cost.

TNT Sports and DAZN previously collaborated on a successful multi-faceted partnership across the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. This new agreement applies exclusively to the United States and represents a new collaboration between two leaders in sports media committed to delivering premium live sports experiences to fans wherever they watch.