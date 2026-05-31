Gunther’s Booking Shows WWE Has No Idea How To Book Him

Before WWE Clash in Italy, Gunther promised Cody Rhodes that he would tap out against him. Gunther called Italy his home turf, and he was confident that after retiring stars such as AJ Styles and John Cena, he would easily manage to defeat Rhodes as well.

But at Clash in Italy, he lost.

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WWE’s Booking Of Gunther Doesn’t Make Sense

A lot of fans were disappointed with this ending because they believed Gunther deserved a bigger push, especially after he retired John Cena.

Cena was arguably the biggest wrestling star of the last two decades, and he tapped out to The Ring General at Clash in Italy. This was a big deal for everyone, but maybe not for WWE, as Gunther lost.

These two stars aren’t done with each other yet, though, because their match in Turin, Italy ended in a controversial finish. Gunther’s legs were under the ropes, and in wrestling, you don’t count a pin if that happens.

The wrestler was visibly frustrated with the official after the match. Although he was granted a rematch by Cody Rhodes during the Clash in Italy post-show, we just don’t know when this match will take place just yet.

Cody and Gunther have wrestled two times now, and in both cases, the former emerged victorious. Perhaps WWE is saving Gunther’s next World Title reign for SummerSlam?

Also read: Rhea Ripley Reveals She Almost Lost Hold of Ropes During 2023 Royal Rumble Win

A Lame Finish Like This Hurts Everybody

Even if that’s the plan for now, it doesn’t mean that WWE booked it perfectly. Gunther is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today, and that’s what his matches have been known for by fans now.

The rope spot was overused at Clash in Italy, and it should’ve never have taken place. Everyone is mad about Gunther losing, but even more so about the way he lost. He quickly got up after his defeat, but why not earlier? If he was so beaten up that he couldn’t kick out, then how was he able to complain about the referee’s decision right after losing? For now, WWE fans will just have to wait and see what the company has in store for these two stars in the future.

For more on Gunther and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Imago