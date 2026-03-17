Combat sports games are some of the most popular to play because of the intense action they bring to the table. The genre has now extended well beyond traditional console releases, with combat-inspired slot games also giving players a way to enjoy the fighting game experience. Below, we’ve picked out some must-play titles, ranging from classic releases to more modern combat sports games.

From Classic to Modern: Combat Sports Games in 2026

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is a game that appeals to both newcomers and veteran players in equal measures. Capcom put emphasis on accessible controls, while the Battle Hub gives players access to a social side of Street Fighter gaming. There’s been a recognition that fighting games can no longer solely rely on mechanics; they’ve got to include a community element, as it allows players to gather and challenge each other.

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Slot

On the slot side, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior stands out as one of the most recognisable combat-themed titles. Any online casino worth its salt will include combat-themed slots these days because of how popular fighting and combat are. This slots game includes five reels, five rows, and a Cluster Pays game that does a great job in recreating the battle mechanics of classic Street Fighter. The game is authentic in its approach, too, as players will see their character matched against an opponent.

Street Power Slot

Another popular combat-themed slot is Street Power, which again is inspired by classic arcade-style fighting games. Street Power is a slot that, in many ways, pays homage to the likes of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, classics in the genre. Instead of traditional slot symbols, the reels feature fighters performing attacks. The wins a player collects are presented through action sequences, where characters will unleash on opponents.

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco built the game around the new Heat System, which does a great job in pushing players towards taking an aggressive approach, with matches faster and more explosive as a result. There are 32 redesigned fighters included in Tekken 8, with the visuals receiving an overhaul, so while the game feels familiar, it’s also fresh.

Mortal Kombat 1

For players who prefer cinematic violence and blockbuster presentation, they should look no further than Mortal Kombat 1. In this game, players will discover a reborn universe that has been created by Liu Kang, the Fire God. They can play through single-player challenges, with progression systems and unlockable rewards providing a reason to keep playing. There’s a Definitive Edition that bundles in extra content for hardcore MK fans. Clearly, Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the classic 90s fighting games.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

A modern title worth checking out is Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, which marked the return of the iconic SNK series. Released in 2025, this game combines 2D fighting mechanics with modern visuals, encouraging aggressive play, which allows players to extend combinations or break down defences. New fighters are also included in this release, as well as fan favourites such as Terry Bogard.

Conclusion

The best fighting games today aren’t tied down to one format. Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 show the traditional video game approach, while combat-themed slots add variety. Then there’s the return of Fatal Fury, which takes a modern approach via both gameplay and visuals. All in all, there are fighting games that everyone can enjoy.