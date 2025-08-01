Exploring the Growth of MMA in India Just Starting

There has been remarkable growth of MMA in India over the past two decades, transitioning from a niche pursuit to one of the country’s fastest-rising sports. Its ascent is fueled by a combination of historical roots in indigenous martial disciplines, the success of Indian fighters on global stages, increasing infrastructure, celebrity endorsements, and growing appeal among the nation’s youth.

Historical Foundations and Early Development

India has a rich martial tradition, with ancient arts like Kalaripayattu and Malla Yuddha practiced for centuries. However, it wasn’t until the mid-2000s that global MMA as a modern sport began to gain traction. At first, MMA was confined to small, scattered gyms with a loyal but limited audience. Over time, exposure to international events—primarily through media and the internet—helped the sport find a wider following.

The Rise of Indian Fighters

The surge in MMA’s popularity can be traced to Indian fighters breaking into global promotions:

Bharat Kandare made history as the first Indian to compete in the UFC, debuting in 2017 and highlighting both the potential and challenges faced by Indian MMA athletes.

Arjan Bhullar , though Canadian by nationality but of Indian origin, became a global inspiration and heavyweight champion in ONE Championship, further raising the profile of MMA in the subcontinent. Bettors from India flocked to betting sites in India to wager on the Indian-Canadian.

Notable current stars include Ritu Phogat, Anshul Jubli, Gurdarshan Mangat, and Sumeet Khade, all earning accolades and raising aspirations for countless aspiring fighters.

Institutional Support and Promotion

Promotions and organizations have played a vital role in MMA’s growth:

The Super Fight League (SFL) and Brave Combat Federation (BCF) were early pioneers in organizing televised events, professionalizing the sport, and offering Indian fighters a platform.

The launch of Kumite 1 League in 2018 and Matrix Fight Night (MFN) , backed by Bollywood figures like Tiger Shroff, have attracted mainstream attention, celebrities, and sponsors.

MMA’s presence in major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru—has led to the establishment of dedicated MMA gyms and training centers, further cultivating a skilled local talent base.

Increasing Popularity, Media, and Youth Engagement

MMA’s popularity in India has witnessed a sharp rise in recent years:

By 2019, MMA outperformed sports such as tennis, racing, and basketball in viewership share, attributed to media coverage, social media dissemination, and the appeal of UFC fights.

Influencer and celebrity involvement—especially by Bollywood stars—have legitimized MMA as an aspirational pursuit.

Major international events are readily accessible on digital platforms, engaging urban youth and fitness enthusiasts.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite its rapid growth, MMA in India still faces notable hurdles:

Infrastructure and Training: Top-level coaching, nutrition, and support facilities are still developing, prompting some fighters to seek advanced training abroad.

Mainstream Acceptance: While MMA enjoys a growing fan base, broader recognition and sustained government support remain crucial for future expansion.

Professional Opportunities: The growth of local promotions is vital to providing more career options for Indian athletes, requiring sponsors and reliable broadcasting arrangements.

The Road Ahead: Growing MMA in India

Indian MMA is entering a dynamic era, marked by exponential growth in participation and enthusiasm. With continued investment, involvement from stakeholders, and further international success by local athletes, India is poised to become a significant force in the global MMA landscape. As more Indian fighters compete—and win—on the world stage, they inspire a new generation, ensuring the sport’s continued ascent.

In summary: The evolution of MMA in India is a compelling story of tradition meeting modernity, underpinned by growing institutional frameworks, celebrity influence, and grassroots passion. With further investment and support, Indian MMA is set to soar even higher in the years ahead.