Jon Jones Return Timeline Remains Unclear as Heavyweight GOAT Waits for UFC to Offer Fights

Jon Jones is no longer chasing the UFC. Recently, he made it clear that he isn’t the one pushing for a comeback fight anymore and the ball is entirely in the promotion’s court. He’s still in the drug testing pool, he’s eligible to compete, and his contract says he’s still owed fights. He’s just not begging for one.

This is a big shift from the usual retirement drama fans have been dealing with for over a year. Jones has gone back and forth on walking away from the sport, but this time it doesn’t sound like a farewell. It just sounds like he’s waiting around to see how much the UFC is willing to pay for his patience.

Jon Jones’ On-Again, Off-Again Retirement Saga

Jones (28-1, 11 KOs, 7 submissions) first stepped away in June 2025 after refusing to defend his heavyweight belt against interim champion Tom Aspinall, who was elevated to undisputed champ in his absence.

He un-retired months later chasing a spot on the UFC’s White House card, got left off the lineup, feuded publicly with Dana White over it, then flip-flopped on retirement again in the following months. Through it all, he’s kept himself in the UFC’s testing pool, the technical requirement that keeps him fight-eligible.

“As long as I’m in the drug testing pool, the UFC is contractually obligated to offer me a few fights a year,” Jones told Ring Magazine. “I haven’t heard anything from them in a while. But I just take it as it comes, one day at a time.”

🚨 Jon Jones says he’s waiting for the UFC to offer him a fight “The door is open… The UFC are contractually obligated to offer me a few fights a year. When I get offered a fight, that’s gonna be great. We’ll see how I feel.” (via @ringmagazine) pic.twitter.com/BUA9EvQMus — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 17, 2026



Jones hasn’t fought since stopping Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 back in November 2024. That is a 20-month stretch of inactivity, which is long even by his standards. At 39 years old, his legacy is already set. His supporters will always point to his record-breaking light heavyweight title run, while his critics will always complain that he skipped a heavyweight unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

Right now, he is focused on coaching Olympic wrestler and rising UFC heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson rather than his own training camp. He has also teased a move to boxing, including a recently rejected offer to fight Oleksandr Usyk, showing he is keeping his options open instead of focusing on a single return opponent.

What’s Next for the Heavyweight Division

Tom Aspinall is still the guy running the heavyweight division, and nothing Jones said suggests a title unification fight is happening anytime soon. Fans are completely split on what Jones is doing. Some think the legend is just protecting his solid record, while others see it as a smart negotiation tactic to force White into offering a massive payday.

Jones didn’t put a timeline on anything. Until the UFC actually dials his number with a contract, he says he is perfectly content watching from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the division isn’t waiting around for him. Tom Aspinall is finally back in the gym after recovering from a brutal eye injury. His last fight against Ciryl Gane ended in a frustrating No Contest after an accidental double eye poke left Aspinall requiring corrective surgery

Now that he is cleared to return, Aspinall has informed the UFC he is ready to go. A heavyweight title unification rematch with Gane is currently being targeted for later this year, with Aspinall openly pushing for the fight to happen on the UFC Paris card.

Until that logjam clears, the heavyweight crown remains divided.