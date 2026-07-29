Sean Strickland Exposes “Brutal” Matchmaker Everyone Hates in UFC

UFC has long faced a quiet war over fighter compensation. While the promotion pulls in record-breaking event revenues and multi-million-dollar broadcasting deals, a vast majority of its roster fights under a rigid financial system that Sean Strickland recently called predatory.

UFC Middleweight Champion has never been one to toe the company line. He isn’t just an elite athlete; he is one of the promotion’s most outspoken personalities regarding how fighters are treated behind closed doors.

Strickland tied the promotion’s low pay directly to administrative pressure. He explicitly named a powerful company matchmaker and exposed how the promotion forces fighters into bad situations.

Sean Strickland’s Fiery Takedown of Matchmaker Sean Shelby

Frustrated by the promotion’s system, Strickland finally named names during his recent interview on the “Shawn Ryan Show.”

Sean Shelby manages matchmaking from the bantamweight to the welterweight division. He calls fighters with short-notice offers and decides who gets sidelined. Strickland, who previously competed at welterweight, exposed Shelby as a brutal matchmaker who only rewards fighters who say yes and punishes those who do not.

Strickland explained that the UFC encourages short-notice bouts by offering financial bonuses. Taking a fight on five days’ notice can earn an athlete an extra $30,000 to $50,000.

According to him, the promotion intentionally relies on these desperate situations because it allows them to scramble cards together, making short-notice calls the most lucrative way for a fighter to get a significant pay bump.

Then he said, “There’s a matchmaker named Sean Shelby. Everybody hates dealing with him. I’m friends with him, but he was my matchmaker at welterweight.”

Strickland then used a series of severe profanities to describe Shelby, explicitly calling him a nice guy but claiming that everybody hates him. He did not hold back on how the promotion controls athletes who step out of line.

“This guy is so f—– brutal. You could have a boring fight or something, and he will bench you for like eight months. Or you could say, ‘Hey Sean, I want a fight.’ He’ll call you two weeks out from a fight, like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a fight for you.’ Dude, two weeks out. You can’t give me a little more notice? And if you say no, he’ll bench your a–. Yeah, the UFC is brutal,” he added.

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Surprisingly, Strickland isn’t the first champion to call Shelby out. Sean O’Malley previously clashed with Shelby when he tried booking O’Malley to fight at Madison Square Garden for UFC 268. O’Malley turned it down because he did not want to deal with New York’s heavy state income tax rates, preferring to wait a month to fight in Las Vegas instead.

Shelby reportedly grew incredibly angry. O’Malley stated on his podcast that the matchmaker treated him poorly over the phone, proving that matchmaking choices rarely favor the athletes and that other fighters share Strickland’s frustration with Shelby.

Sean Strickland Hates This Short-Notice System

Strickland’s own career runs through this system. He beat Nassourdine Imavov on five days’ notice and captured the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya on a short turnaround, experiencing the short-notice pay bumps firsthand.

Strickland remains highly critical of entry-level UFC deals despite his own success. He noted that rookie contracts typically pay $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win. After manager fees, training camp costs, and taxes, that money disappears.

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Strickland called the model especially rough on American fighters. While $20,000 goes far in other countries, he pointed out it fails to cover basic U.S. living expenses. He even argued that young talent should not join UFC if they want a healthy environment.