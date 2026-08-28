Islam Makhachev Believes Movsar Evloev’s Youth Will Help Him Get Past Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 

The numbered-card train is heading back to Abu Dhabi, with UFC 333 set to take over Etihad Arena on October 24. In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his 145-pound title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski will make the second defense of his second featherweight reign after reclaiming the vacant belt with a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last April. The Aussie then returned at UFC 325 in Sydney, where he delivered an even more impressive performance against the Brazilian.

Many fans had been calling for Evloev to get the next shot at Volkanovski, and they will finally get their wish. The Russian kept his perfect record intact at UFC London in March, beating Lerone Murphy to move to 20-0 with 10 straight UFC victories.

There is also a noticeable age gap heading into the matchup. “The Great” will turn 38 on September 29, just weeks before he steps into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi. Evloev, meanwhile, is still 32 and has considerably fewer miles on his body.

That age difference is one of the reasons Islam Makhachev believes Evloev could have the edge at UFC 333. The reigning welterweight champion feels Volkanovski is no longer the same fighter who dominated the featherweight division during his peak.

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Makhachev said, “(Evloev) himself also knows that the fight will not be easy, that Volkanovski is a tough opponent for anyone. But I think Movsar will cope with his youth.”

He added, “Volkanovski already, to be honest, not at that peak he had a couple of years ago. Although he is still one of the best fighters. I think it’ll be a very competitive fight, but Movsar, I hope will get his result.”

Islam Makhachev predicts Movsar Evloev will defeat Alexander Volkanovski Makhachev believes Volkanovski is still one of the best fighters but is no longer at his peak. He expects a very competitive fight but backs the younger Movsar Evloev to get the job done. ( via Ushatayka… pic.twitter.com/dt5iu1cFUY — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) August 25, 2026

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It is certainly an interesting prediction coming from Makhachev, especially considering his own history with Volkanovski. The Aussie’s last few years have been a mix of incredible highs and brutal setbacks. Makhachev was the man who snapped Volkanovski’s 22-fight winning streak at UFC 284 back in 2023 in Australia when Volk moved up to lightweight to challenge him for the 155-pound title.

Makhachev then stopped Volkanovski again at UFC 294, this time via knockout after the Australian accepted the fight on short notice. The setback was followed by another devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, which also cost Volk his featherweight championship.

For a while, it looked like those back-to-back knockout losses might have marked the beginning of the end for the longtime 145-pound king. But Volkanovski has answered those doubts in the best way possible: by winning fights.

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He has now beaten Lopes twice, proving that the Windang native still has plenty left in the tank. And while Makhachev may believe the champion is past his absolute peak, Volkanovski certainly doesn’t see it that way.

The Aussie has already promised that fans will see “Volk in his prime” when he faces Evloev. If he can deliver on that promise, UFC 333 could quickly become another chapter in the remarkable career of one of the greatest featherweights the sport has ever produced.