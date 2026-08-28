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Islam Makhachev Believes Movsar Evloev’s Youth Will Help Him Get Past Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333 

Ahead of his UFC 333 title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, Movsar Evloev gets the backing of reigning 170lbs kingpin Islam Makhachev.

Kshitiz Kumar Singh
Kshitiz Kumar Singh
5 Min Read
February 12, 2023, Perth, Perth, Australia, Australia: PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 12: R-L Islam Makhachev battles Alex Volkanovski in their Lightweight title fight during the UFC 284 event at Rac Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. Perth Australia - ZUMAp175 20230212_zsa_p175_146 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx
by Kshitiz Kumar Singh

The numbered-card train is heading back to Abu Dhabi, with UFC 333 set to take over Etihad Arena on October 24. In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his 145-pound title on the line against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski will make the second defense of his second featherweight reign after reclaiming the vacant belt with a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last April. The Aussie then returned at UFC 325 in Sydney, where he delivered an even more impressive performance against the Brazilian.

Many fans had been calling for Evloev to get the next shot at Volkanovski, and they will finally get their wish. The Russian kept his perfect record intact at UFC London in March, beating Lerone Murphy to move to 20-0 with 10 straight UFC victories.

There is also a noticeable age gap heading into the matchup. “The Great” will turn 38 on September 29, just weeks before he steps into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi. Evloev, meanwhile, is still 32 and has considerably fewer miles on his body.

That age difference is one of the reasons Islam Makhachev believes Evloev could have the edge at UFC 333. The reigning welterweight champion feels Volkanovski is no longer the same fighter who dominated the featherweight division during his peak.

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Makhachev said, “(Evloev) himself also knows that the fight will not be easy, that Volkanovski is a tough opponent for anyone. But I think Movsar will cope with his youth.”

He added, “Volkanovski already, to be honest, not at that peak he had a couple of years ago. Although he is still one of the best fighters. I think it’ll be a very competitive fight, but Movsar, I hope will get his result.”

 

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It is certainly an interesting prediction coming from Makhachev, especially considering his own history with Volkanovski. The Aussie’s last few years have been a mix of incredible highs and brutal setbacks. Makhachev was the man who snapped Volkanovski’s 22-fight winning streak at UFC 284 back in 2023 in Australia when Volk moved up to lightweight to challenge him for the 155-pound title.

Makhachev then stopped Volkanovski again at UFC 294, this time via knockout after the Australian accepted the fight on short notice. The setback was followed by another devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, which also cost Volk his featherweight championship.

For a while, it looked like those back-to-back knockout losses might have marked the beginning of the end for the longtime 145-pound king. But Volkanovski has answered those doubts in the best way possible: by winning fights.

 

 

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He has now beaten Lopes twice, proving that the Windang native still has plenty left in the tank. And while Makhachev may believe the champion is past his absolute peak, Volkanovski certainly doesn’t see it that way.

The Aussie has already promised that fans will see “Volk in his prime” when he faces Evloev. If he can deliver on that promise, UFC 333 could quickly become another chapter in the remarkable career of one of the greatest featherweights the sport has ever produced.

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ByKshitiz Kumar Singh
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Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

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