Alexander Volkanovski Makes Bold UFC 333 Prediction, Says No Featherweight Can Beat Him by Decision 

UFC 333 is all set to go down at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, with Alexander Volkanovski returning to defend his 145-pound title. The Aussie will headline the event against undefeated Movsar Evloev, making the bout his second defense since reclaiming the featherweight belt with a win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last April.

Not too long ago, many believed Volkanovski’s MMA career was winding down. After all, his brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 appeared to signal the end of an era. But the 37-year-old has since flipped the script completely. With statement wins at UFC 314 and UFC 325, Volk has looked rejuvenated and seems to have plenty of confidence left in the tank.

That confidence was on full display ahead of his showdown with the undefeated Evloev. Volkanovski has made it clear that he doesn’t believe anyone in the division can survive five rounds with him and get their hand raised on the judges’ scorecards. He also warned Evloev against abandoning his wrestling in favor of a full-blown striking battle.

Speaking to FOX Australia, Volkanovski said, “People are worried. People are going to sit there and go, ‘Ah is it going to be another boring fight? He ain’t holding me down. It’s going to be a striking fight because I’m going to keep it there. He tried it in the Lerone Murphy fight to stand up, which I didn’t like. I get it: He’s trying to impress everyone and all that stuff.”

Volkanovski then made it clear that if the fight turns into a war on the feet, it will be because he wants it that way. The champion believes Evloev shouldn’t try to change his game simply to entertain the fans.

He said, “You’re this undefeated guy with this style. I don’t care if people think it’s boring. Who cares? Let’s see if that new style works with me – it ain’t. Don’t you dare try and just strike with me to entertain the fans. It’s going to be striking because I’m going to make it. You come with your ultimate game plan, it’s going to be exciting because I’m going to force you to fight on your feet, not because you’re choosing to.”

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At this point, Volkanovski is already regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. Simply holding onto a world title at 37 is an achievement in itself, and the Aussie admits it would be “cool” to still be defending gold at 38. But his motivation for UFC 333 goes beyond adding another successful title defense to his resume.

For Volk, the real attraction is facing an undefeated fighter in his prime and proving that Evloev’s style won’t be enough to dethrone him.

He said, “I want to fight the best. Don’t come to me with your half-ass, ‘I don’t want to wrestle because I want to entertain.’ No. That ain’t happening. I want to fight the best. I’ve always wanted to fight the best. I wanted the biggest challenge. For me, stylistically, I think it’s a great fight for me, and I don’t think it’s the craziest challenge for me. But he’s the best guy, who deserves it, and I’m the champ that fights the best guys, and that’s that.”

The featherweight king then doubled down on his belief that nobody at 145 pounds can outpoint him over five rounds. According to Volkanovski, Evloev’s clearest path to the title may be finding a knockout, while the champion remains confident that his takedown defense will neutralize the Russian’s biggest weapon.

“He doesn’t have the knockout power threat. But, in saying that, because I’m so confident in my takedown defense, in my game, that his best bet is to knock me out. A lot of people are like, ‘He’s going to just try and wrestle.’ That’s gonna be thrown out the window after one or two rounds. He’s gonna be getting too tired to want to keep trying to take me down.”

Volkanovski went even further, suggesting that Evloev might be better off abandoning the wrestling altogether and simply looking for a big shot.

“So literally, I believe he’d be better off just swinging and trying to catch me. Honestly, that’s what I truly believe. No one in my division can beat me in a decision. And I know that seems to be the only way he wins, but against me that ain’t happening. I truly do believe that.”

And if Volkanovski gets his way, fans in Abu Dhabi could be treated to a throwback performance. The former longtime featherweight champion believes his showing against Evloev will remind everyone of the version of Volk that dominated the division at his peak.

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He claimed, “You will definitely be saying, ‘This, honestly, looks like Volk in his prime.’ I honestly believe headlines are going to be—that narrative after this fight. Is it because I’m in my prime? No. It’s because that’s the fight; that’s how that fight is going to play out.”

Volkanovski will turn 38 by the time he steps into the Octagon against Evloev on October 24. At an age when most fighters are already well past their best, the Aussie is still sitting on top of the featherweight division and preparing to face one of its most dangerous undefeated contenders.

If Volk can deliver the vintage performance he’s predicting, UFC 333 could be another reminder of why he is considered one of the greatest 145-pounders to ever do it.