Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals the Two Sporting Icons Who Inspired Him Before UFC Fame

Khabib Nurmagomedov tops many fans’ lists of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and it’s not just because of his spotless record. It was the terrifying dominance he showed every time he stepped into the Octagon that truly set him apart.

“The Eagle” turned high-level mixed martial arts into a masterclass in control, combining Sambo-style wrestling, suffocating chain takedowns, and relentless ground-and-pound to overwhelm his opponents.

After claiming the vacant lightweight title against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, the Dagestani went on one of the most dominant championship runs in MMA history. He submitted three of the biggest stars and premier lightweights of his era in consecutive title fights: Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

That run also saw Nurmagomedov become the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world before he retired undefeated in 2020. But while his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, played the biggest role in shaping his career, who inspired the Dagestani before he became an MMA superstar?

The 29-0 legend has often credited his father and his intense training methods for much of his success. However, Nurmagomedov was also a huge soccer and boxing fan while growing up, and he looked up to some of the biggest sporting icons in both worlds.

In a new video uploaded by Khann Journey on Instagram, the Dagestani revealed two sporting legends who inspired him during his journey: Brazilian soccer icon Ronaldo Nazario and boxing legend Muhammad Ali. He revealed, “Brazilian Ronaldo and Muhammad Ali, those are just two guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroz Khan (@khann_journey)

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Ronaldo Nazario, one of the most iconic strikers in soccer history, played for clubs including PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid. He also lifted the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, scoring 62 goals in 92 appearances for his country.

Across his professional career, Ronaldo scored an incredible 352 goals in 518 appearances. He was also a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or twice. Then there is Muhammad Ali, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step inside the ring.

The late heavyweight legend won Olympic gold at the 1960 Summer Games before building one of the most celebrated careers in boxing history. Ali picked up memorable wins over the likes of Henry Cooper, Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Leon Spinks during his legendary career. He passed away in June 2016, but his influence on combat sports remains as strong as ever.

Now retired, Nurmagomedov has taken on a different role, helping guide the next generation of Dagestani fighters. One of the biggest names carrying that torch is Islam Makhachev, who is set to make his first welterweight title defense at UFC 330 in less than a week.

With the 29-0 legend now passing on what he learned to Makhachev and the rest of the Dagestani camp, it will be fascinating to see how his influence continues to shape the next generation of MMA stars.