UFC Announcer Was Almost Ready to Work for Free Until Dana White Changed Everything

Justin Bernard spent years working the local Las Vegas regional circuit, announcing fights long before getting any major spotlight. He admits he would have worked an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series for absolutely free, just to be part of the show. Instead, the opportunity he got completely changed his life.

After making his official UFC Fight Night debut inside the cage last month, Bernard is set to return to the microphone on July 25 for the promotion’s event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

This is undoubtedly a massive change for his life, as he was previously struggling with money. Thanks to a single phone call that turned his casual hobby into a career, the opportunity literally saved his life.

Justin Bernard’s Road From Tuff-N-Uff to Octagon

Bernard didn’t just get lucky with the UFC. Since 2010, he has worked as the announcer and Chief Operations Officer for Tuff-N-Uff, a local Las Vegas promotion where he called fights for unknown regional prospects.

That long grind eventually got him into the room to announce specialized UFC projects like the Contender Series, Road to UFC, Power Slap, and UFC BJJ events. While he made his official standalone Fight Night debut last month, his actual announcing credits with the company date all the way back to September 2021.

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He definitely wasn’t doing it just for a paycheck, either. Not long before the promotion reached out, Bernard had actually written down working with the UFC as a personal goal.

“Either that or Ultimate Fighter because it’s here in Vegas, I’m local, I’d do it for free,” Bernard told Bloody Elbow. “In a matter of months, I got a call from the UFC and I thought it was a joke to begin with.”

And that single phone call literally turned his life in a new absolute peak direction.

How Dana White and the UFC Gave Bernard More Than a Mic

What makes Bernard’s story interesting is what this opportunity meant to him off-camera. He openly admitted that he hit a major rough patch in his personal life a few years ago, and he credits the company’s leadership with pulling him out of a dark place.

“In many ways, the UFC, Zack Candido, Dana White, they saved my life,” Bernard said. “I was going through a bit of a dip a few years ago with personal life so I ride with them wherever they go.”

That deep gratitude for White, who recently kept the door open to help Floyd Mayweather, explains why Bernard says yes to every single assignment the company throws his way. While Bruce Buffer’s signature “It’s Time!” call is still the undisputed main voice of the UFC, backup announcers like Bernard and Joe Martinez are earning regular reps on the international circuit.

Bernard’s upcoming July 25 gig in Abu Dhabi is his next big chance to prove he belongs in that permanent rotation.