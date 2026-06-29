Dana White Offers to Help Floyd Mayweather Amid $175M Fraud Scandal

The richest fighter in boxing history is broke on paper. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the man who generated an estimated $2.7 billion in global fight revenue across a professional career that ended with a perfect 50-0. But now, he is drowning in lawsuits, tax liens, and fraud allegations so severe that Dana White has publicly stepped in to offer help.

Recently, the chaos primarily centers on a $175 million fraud lawsuit Mayweather filed against his former investment manager Jona Rechnitz, accusing him of systematically draining his bank accounts, real estate holdings, jewelry, and private jet over multiple years.

UFC CEO Dana White is among those reacting to reports of Floyd Mayweather’s financial struggles. Now actively expanding into the sport through Zuffa Boxing, the 56-year-old promoter is keeping the door open to help the combat sports box office icon find a way forward.

Dana White Steps In After Zuffa Boxing 8

White confirmed he has spoken privately with Mayweather, though he admitted he doesn’t have full clarity on the severity of the situation. Speaking at the Zuffa Boxing 8 post-fight press conference, he left the door open for a collaboration.

He said, “Yeah, that’s a tough one. I’ve talked to him about it but I don’t know enough about it. But when somebody works as hard as he did and amasses the type of wealth that he had and then they lose it — it’s horrible, and it happens a lot in professional sports. Who knows? Anything is possible. Maybe we can do something to figure it out for him.”

Dana White on the recent Floyd Mayweather news: Who knows? Anything is possible. Maybe we can do something to figure it out for him. pic.twitter.com/G6wwjHDLpa — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 29, 2026



They previously paired up for the 2017 Mayweather-McGregor crossover. That event reportedly generated over $600 million, making it one of the most lucrative spectacles in sports history. Given their track record, a Zuffa Boxing collaboration would make practical business sense, not just a friendly gesture.

Floyd Mayweather’s $175M Case Against Jona Rechnitz

The lawsuit, filed in a New York court, claims Jona Rechnitz and Ayal Frist (head of Florida-based Frist Apex Ventures) committed fraud and breach of fiduciary duty. The 49-year-old alleges they spent years steering his money into accounts they controlled without his permission and is seeking at least $175 million in damages.

The specific allegations sound much more horrific. In one instance, Rechnitz allegedly pawned $100 million worth of Mayweather’s jewelry to Miami dealers for a quick $13 million cash loan, leaving most of the collection stranded in Florida.

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Mayweather also claims he was tricked into signing a blank bill of sale for his Gulfstream private jet, which was then sold without him ever seeing the proceeds. Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges the advisers rerouted $15 million from a real estate settlement directly into their own corporate accounts.

While the direct cash missing from these specific transactions totals roughly $41 million, Mayweather is seeking a much larger $175 million payout in court. His legal team structured the massive demand to cover the actual stolen funds, the lost value of his trapped jewelry and jet, and heavy punitive damages meant to penalize the advisers for severe fraud.

Rechnitz’s legal team has pushed back hard against the claims. His representatives called the lawsuit completely baseless, stating they have extensive documentation and messages from Mayweather that prove he authorized every single transaction.