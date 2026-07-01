Jon Jones Sends Unexpected Message to Conor McGregor Ahead of Irishman’s UFC Comeback

Jon Jones is in no hurry to return to the octagon unless the price is right.

The former two-division champion recently admitted he turned down a $15 million offer from the UFC to compete on the historic “Freedom Fights 250” card at the White House. Instead of booking a fight, he is making headlines for praising fellow superstar Conor McGregor ahead of his highly anticipated return after five years.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a devastating leg break ended his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. That long hiatus officially ends on July 11, when “The Notorious” headlines UFC 329 against Max Holloway during International Fight Week.

Jon Jones Praises Conor McGregor’s Resilience

In a new sit-down with Red Corner MMA, Jones didn’t sugarcoat his pride when the topic turned to McGregor’s comeback, framing it less as a business decision and more as a fighter’s instinct that never left.

“Conor doesn’t need to fight. He has everything… I’m rooting for him, I’m proud of Conor, I’m a massive fan,” Jones said. “He’s had a lot of struggles, ups and downs just like I have. But he always gets back on his feet. He’s a huge example to so many out there.”

Jon Jones shows love to Conor McGregor ahead of his comeback fight 🤝 “Conor doesn’t need to fight. He has everything… I’m rooting for him, I’m proud of Conor I’m a massive fan. He’s had a lot of struggles, ups and downs just like I have. But he always gets back on his feet.… pic.twitter.com/tMgdbqL5cj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 1, 2026



Jones has a long history of supporting McGregor. Back in 2019, Jones admitted that McGregor taught him a valuable lesson about knowing his worth as an athlete. He credited McGregor with showing UFC fighters that they have the leverage to demand massive paydays instead of fighting for low wages.

Even earlier, when Nate Diaz shocked the world and choked out McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016, Jones immediately posted a video praising McGregor for handling defeat like a true champion. That mutual respect hasn’t changed over the years, and Jones is now openly rooting for McGregor to win his highly anticipated comeback fight at UFC 329.

They never shared the octagon and never will, since Jones fights at heavyweight and McGregor built his career in the lower weight classes. Since they aren’t rivals, the praise feels like pure respect between two legends.

Jon Jones and Conor McGregor Both Share a Long History of Chaos Outside Octagon

They also share a massive common thread: pure chaos outside the cage. Before locking in his return, McGregor had to navigate a lengthy anti-doping suspension and ongoing lawsuit drama.

Meanwhile, Jones’ retirement saga has been more unpredictable than anyone else’s in the sport. He originally walked away and vacated his heavyweight title in 2025 to avoid a unification bout with interim champ Tom Aspinall. He briefly un-retired to try and get a spot on the UFC’s summer White House card, only to quit again in April 2026 when he was left off the lineup.

He even told Red Corner MMA at the time that his gloves were hung up for good. But that retirement lasted less than 24 hours. After a face-to-face meeting with UFC executive Hunter Campbell, Jones walked back his comments and admitted he is still open to a future fight if the money is enough to match his demand.