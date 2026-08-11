Daniel Cormier Dismisses Ali Abdelaziz’s Bold Claims of Usman Nurmagomedov Dominating UFC’s 155lbs Elite

It is safe to say that Ali Abdelaziz talks a big game. That was certainly the case when he recently claimed that Usman Nurmagomedov would destroy Ilia Topuria faster than Justin Gaethje did. The Dominance MMA Management head also went a step further, claiming that the Dagestani lightweight would dominate any of the UFC’s elite 155-pounders, including Max Holloway.

The conversation picked up steam following Nurmagomedov’s latest victory over Archie Colgan, where he successfully defended his PFL lightweight title. The 28-year-old became a free agent after the fight, with speculation growing that he could finally make the move to the UFC.

Before his bout with Colgan, the promotion reportedly had an opportunity to lock the undefeated star into a new deal. However, they turned down the offer after a certain figure was proposed. These bold claims did not sit well with Daniel Cormier, who called Abdelaziz’s takes crazy and far-fetched.

Speaking on a new YouTube video, the UFC Hall of Famer acknowledged Nurmagomedov’s talent but questioned the manager’s confidence when comparing him to the UFC’s best. He said, “I get it, that’s your guy, but you’re speaking about the absolute best guys in the world.”

Cormier continued, “This dude might be a little bit out there. I think Usman Nurmagomedov is special… I know he has championship-level experience… The UFC guys are just better.”

And there is certainly an argument to be made for Cormier’s point. Nurmagomedov has successfully defended his PFL title against the likes of Paul Hughes, Alfie Davis, and now Archie Colgan.

However, none of those opponents have reached the level of the elite competition currently found at the top of the UFC’s lightweight division. Cormier stressed that point further, while also making it clear that he has nothing against Nurmagomedov personally.

He explained, “Easier said than done, I train with the guy, I really care about the guy but to go out there and be really far left about who those guys are, because I know who Max Holloway is, I know who Ilia Topuria is, I know who Paddy Pimblett is, I know who Charles Oliveira is, I know who they are as fighters.”

He then doubled down on his stance, “I know who they are. To think they would just be completely dominated and outclassed is just absolutely crazy, and I will tell Ali that to his face.”

Abdelaziz’s comments have already sparked plenty of reactions. Malki Kawa, who manages Ilia Topuria, fired back by claiming that the Spaniard would destroy every fighter under Abdelaziz’s management. Kawa also suggested that Topuria’s loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 was simply an off-night for the former champion.

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Meanwhile, Holloway also had something to say about Abdelaziz’s comments. When asked about the situation during a livestream on Kick, ‘Blessed’ used an expletive to make it clear that he does not believe the longtime manager knows much about fighting.

For now, all eyes will be on what happens next with Nurmagomedov. If he does eventually make the jump to the UFC, he will finally get the chance to prove whether Abdelaziz’s bold claims are justified, or whether Cormier was right all along.