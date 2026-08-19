Carlos Prates Signs 8-Fight UFC Deal, Confirms He’s Next for Islam Makhachev 

UFC 330 was a huge night for Islam Makhachev and the welterweight division as a whole. The Dagestani picked up his first title defense at 170 pounds, beating Ian Machado Garry in a competitive five-rounder. More importantly, Makhachev also made history by breaking Anderson Silva’s long-standing record for consecutive UFC wins, picking up his 17th straight victory inside the Octagon.

The win also made the welterweight title picture a lot clearer, especially with top contenders Carlos Prates and Michael Morales cageside in Philadelphia. Morales even served as the backup fighter for the main event. However, it looks like the UFC has other plans, with Prates recently confirming that he is next in line for Makhachev.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prates revealed that he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. The Brazilian also revealed that he spoke with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell while in Philadelphia, and according to Prates, the message was clear: he’s next for Makhachev.

Prates said, “I’m the next for the title, basically. New contract, the next one for the title, and let’s go! Eight fights [on the new contract]. Bro, I think he’s [Morales] going to fight, I don’t know, maybe Belal Muhammad or some other fighter. But he needs to fight one more.”

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Traditionally, serving as the backup fighter has been viewed as a sign that someone is next in line for a title shot. But according to Prates, the UFC wants Morales to take another fight before getting his shot. That leaves the Brazilian in prime position to face Makhachev next.

And “The Nightmare” isn’t just interested in the belt or the money. He wants to test himself against arguably the best fighter in the UFC and see how he stacks up against Makhachev.

He added, “I know I’m really underdog. But I really want to fight him, not because of the title or money, because I want to test myself against him. I’m really excited to do this. I really think I can win. I can shock the world. I can make everybody surprised. I will do this.”

Prates has been one of the UFC’s most entertaining fighters since joining the promotion. The 24-7 veteran has finished all seven of his UFC opponents by knockout, including former welterweight champions Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards in his last two outings.

The 33-year-old last competed in May, when he finished the aforementioned Della Maddalena in a stunning knockout win in Perth. Prates had hoped that victory would be enough to earn him the title shot ahead of Garry, but the UFC ultimately went in a different direction.

Now, Prates appears set to wait for his opportunity, which he expects could come in December. Makhachev suffered considerable damage during his UFC 330 title defense, while the champion has also traditionally taken lengthy breaks between fights. With Ramadan beginning next February and Makhachev wanting to compete before then, the timing could work perfectly.

If Prates gets his shot, he’ll have the chance to do exactly what he wants: test himself against Makhachev and potentially shock the world by ending the champion’s incredible run.

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