Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington Set for RAF 12 After Explosive Post-Fight Press Conference Brawl 

While Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington both secured impressive victories at RAF 11, the real fireworks came after the event during the post-fight press conference. For the unversed, Covington defeated UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan in a closely contested match, edging him out 5-3 in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

The victory improved the former UFC interim welterweight champion to 4-0 under the RAF banner while ending Tsarukyan’s previously unbeaten wrestling and grappling run in the promotion.

The win also earned Covington the RAF’s newly introduced crossover cruiserweight championship, with his first title defense already scheduled. Meanwhile, Muhammad faced Ben Askren in what was billed as the former Olympian’s final combat sports appearance.

Askren entered the match after one of the most remarkable comeback stories in recent memory. Following severe complications from pneumonia, he flatlined multiple times and ultimately required a lung transplant to survive. At one point, it seemed impossible that he would ever compete again, but after nearly a year of rehabilitation and relentless work, Askren returned to the mat for one last competition.

As many expected, Muhammad proved too much for the returning veteran, earning a 6-3 victory. However, the night’s biggest spectacle unfolded after the matches had ended. Following the event, Covington and Muhammad joined RAF officials Chad Bronstein and Eric Bischoff at the post-fight press conference. What began as verbal trash talk quickly spiraled out of control.

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Muhammad wasted little time taking aim at his future opponent. He said, “Colby sucks. It’s like doing laundry. I’m not paying attention to that clown. You beat a lightweight. Why don’t you go against a welterweight?”

Covington immediately fired back, mocking Muhammad’s victory over Askren. “Bro, you barely beat the dead guy! This guy can only score on dead guys and gargoyles. That’s it. You’re a bum, bro. Keep talking, you’re a nobody. You got teched by a nobody.”

The two continued shouting over one another until Covington threatened to slap Muhammad. That was enough to send the Chicago native charging across the stage. Muhammad made the first physical move, attempting to kick Covington as Bronstein stepped in to separate them.

Although the kick fell short, Covington immediately rushed toward Muhammad, triggering a chaotic scene as security personnel, officials, and members of both teams swarmed the stage to prevent an all-out brawl.

This is when RAF officially announced that Covington will defend his crossover cruiserweight championship against Muhammad in the co-main event of RAF 12 on August 22, 2026, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

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Fortunately, the altercation ended without either fighter landing a significant blow. Promotional officials escorted both competitors away from the stage before concluding the press conference, setting the stage for what promises to be an intensely personal showdown between Muhammad and Covington at RAF 12 in Cleveland.

Muhammad and Covington have beefed for years, dating back to their time in the UFC, though the two never fought. But now, they will have a chance to settle things on the mat next month.