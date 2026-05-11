Sean Strickland Already Targeting Next Opponent After UFC 328 Title Win

The majority of MMA fans expected Khamzat Chimaev to run through Sean Strickland in their middleweight title clash at UFC 328. Instead, the American delivered one of the best performances of his career, edging out a close split decision victory to hand the Chechen star his first professional MMA defeat and become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

While Dana White later confirmed that Chimaev was considering a move to light heavyweight because of his difficult weight cuts, the 15-1 contender quickly clarified that he is already targeting a rematch. However, with no successful defenses during his first title reign that began at UFC 319, Chimaev may need to work his way back to another shot at the belt if he chooses to remain at middleweight. Meanwhile, Strickland has already made it clear who he believes deserves the next title opportunity.

According to ‘Tarzan,’ his second reign as champion should operate as a meritocracy, which is why he believes Nassourdine Imavov should be next in line. Pointing to the UFC rankings, Strickland argued that title challengers should earn their opportunities based on merit and position in the division, even if he already owns a win over the French contender.

Speaking at the UFC 328 post-fight press conference, Strickland said, “I truly believe in UFC rankings. I think they fucking matter. I hate when guys jump it. So if that’s who the UFC (want). If that’s the rankings. That’s who it is. Let’s go.” Strickland echoed similar sentiments during the event’s post-show appearance. However, he admitted he plans to take some time off after spending nearly half a year in training camp before potentially defending the belt against Imavov.

He said, “You know, me and my girl we have been in camp for 6 months, and you guys know camp is. We don’t do things on weekends, we don’t travel, we don’t go out to eat. She is my dietician, so I’m gonna give her a break, and I think what do they say? Nassourdine is next?”

The reigning middleweight champion added, “Yes, so he’s next, I’ll take a little breather, support my boy Alex [Pereira] at the White House. I wanna watch him make history, get that third belt. Give me a little time, let my broken nose heal, and let’s get back in there. We must move forward!”

🚨 Sean Strickland says Nassourdine Imavov is next in line for a title shot 👀 “[Imavov] is next. I’ll take a little breather, support my boy Alex [Pereira] at the White House. Give me a little time, let my broken nose heal and let’s get back in there.”pic.twitter.com/khpgsqZ2jZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 10, 2026

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For context, Strickland suffered a broken nose in the opening round of the UFC 328 main event and also entered the fight dealing with a lingering shoulder issue. Meanwhile, the June 14 Freedom 250 card is expected to feature Alex Pereira taking on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title while Tom Aspinall remains sidelined.

Given Strickland’s close friendship with Pereira, it is no surprise that he plans to be cageside to support the Brazilian in his pursuit of a third UFC championship across different weight classes. As for Imavov, the French contender currently sits at No. 2 in the official middleweight rankings and is riding a six-fight unbeaten streak. His last setback ironically came against Strickland in a short-notice light heavyweight clash at UFC Fight Night 217 back in January 2023.

Interestingly, Strickland himself bypassed several contenders when he earned a title shot against Chimaev after stopping Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston. With that in mind, the champion now appears willing to return the favor by giving Imavov the first crack at his newly reclaimed middleweight title in the coming months.