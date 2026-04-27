Paulo Costa Issues Chilling Warning to Khamzat Chimaev Over Potential Light Heavyweight Move

UFC 327 marked a strong return to form for Paulo Costa. The Brazilian standout delivered a statement performance on the same card, knocking out Azamat Murzakanov and snapping his 16-0 undefeated streak. The emphatic win propelled Costa into the top ten of the light heavyweight rankings, a notable shift after spending most of his career competing at middleweight.

While Costa has expressed willingness to drop back down to 185 pounds for a potential title clash with Khamzat Chimaev, he also issued a stark warning about what could happen if the middleweight champion decides to move up to 205 pounds instead. For the unversed, ‘Borrachinha’ has been trading shots with Chimaev ever since their planned fight at UFC 294 got scrapped back in October 2023.

More recently, speculation around Chimaev’s move to light heavyweight gained traction after rumors linked him to a potential fight against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant gold. Chimaev further fueled the buzz with a cryptic “205” post on X in February, hinting at a possible division jump. The undefeated star has also repeatedly called out Alex Pereira for a showdown at light heavyweight, suggesting the long-discussed move may not be far off.

However, Dana White quickly shut down those talks, confirming that Chimaev will instead defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328. That hasn’t stopped Costa from sending a clear message to his rival. Speaking to Submission Radio, he said, “I wish he comes to 205. I’m gonna be here with my arms open, waiting for him.”

Costa doubled down on his confidence, warning that things could go badly for Chimaev in the heavier division. He added, “Oh man, this is going to be even worse for him. On 205, I’m a monster, you know? I don’t need to burn any muscle. I don’t need to sacrifice any muscle for my body to make 185. At 205, I have full secret juice power. Yeah, that’s gonna be tragic for him. Tragic.”

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Following his victory over Murzakanov, Costa’s name quickly entered the title conversation at light heavyweight. Even Joe Rogan floated the idea of an interim title fight against Magomed Ankalaev. This comes amid uncertainty in the division after Carlos Ulberg suffered an ACL tear during his championship-winning knockout of Prochazka at UFC 327, sidelining him for an estimated 6 to 8 months.

Despite the momentum at 205 pounds, Costa’s long-term plans remain fluid. While he insists light heavyweight suits him better physically, he hasn’t ruled out a return to middleweight. He even volunteered to step in against Josh Hokit at the proposed UFC White House event on June 14, should Derrick Lewis withdraw. For now, Costa finds himself in a unique position and once again in the title mix. Whether at middleweight or light heavyweight, his next move could finally determine if he can capture UFC gold after falling short in his previous bid at 185lbs.