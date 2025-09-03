Nate Diaz Tops Shortlist of Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor at Historic White House UFC Event

The most anticipated fight card in UFC history is taking shape with President Donald Trump announcing his intentions to bring the fight game to the lawns of the White House. And it is safe to say that multiple contenders have thrown their hats to be part of this spectacle. Michael Chandler would appear to be the frontrunner to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon for the extravaganza planned for July 4, 2026. However, the former double champ has multiple big-name options on the table, like Nate Diaz and Mike Perry. Three of them are emerging as legitimate contenders for what could be the biggest payday in combat sports.

Three-Horse Race for Conor McGregor’s Return Fight

The UFC White House Card, celebrating America’s 250th birthday, has already captured the imagination of UFC fans worldwide. Since head honcho Dana White confirmed the card is officially on for next year’s summer, there is nothing to look back on. With McGregor back in the drug testing pool and expressing interest in being involved, he is extremely intent on returning after nearly four years away. So, the scramble for his dance partner has intensified.

For those unfamiliar, McGregor last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, where a brutal leg break resulted in a doctor’s stoppage TKO. Since then, Chandler has remained the leading contender to welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon. Their highly anticipated clash was set for June 2024 at UFC 303, but McGregor’s injury forced him to withdraw, leaving the matchup unresolved.

The second major option is a money-spinning trilogy with Nate Diaz, a fight that sells itself. The duo has faced each other at UFC 196 and UFC 202 in the past, with the record set at 1-1. Moreover, Diaz remains one of the few fighters to ever defeat McGregor in the UFC, and fans have been clamoring for the rivalry to reach its conclusion. When asked recently about the possibility of a trilogy fight next summer, Diaz simply said, “Yeah, for sure. We’ll see what happens. Time will tell.”

Nate Diaz wants the trilogy with Conor McGregor on the UFC White House card 🎥 @ClockedNload pic.twitter.com/hnDP6IrhZ6 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) August 30, 2025



Mike Perry also rounds out the top three after publicly lobbying for the fight. The former UFC welterweight turned bare-knuckle boxing star has offered to cut back down to 170 pounds. So, he could be easily positioned as the perfect comeback opponent for a rusty McGregor.

Eddie Alvarez recently shared a similar opinion in a recent interview. He said, “I think if Conor does come back, I think Mike Chandler is the guy to do it against. Mike Perry saying, ‘I’ll come down to 170 to fight Conor,’ that’s really interesting to me. I’d like to see that inside the Octagon as well.”

The math is pretty simple. McGregor needs a name opponent who can sell pay-per-views, and interestingly, all three candidates check those boxes. However, Chandler’s existing narrative gives him the inside track.

Dillon Danis Eyes White House Spotlight Alongside Conor McGregor

Dillon Danis also keeps his eye open to participate in the White House fight card. He could also be a potential McGregor opponent, but they are teammates, coming from the same camp. So, he won’t be a realistic opponent for McGregor on Saturday night.

However, during a recent interview with Bloody Elbow in Manchester, he teased seeing himself alongside his training partner. “Hopefully I’ll be on that card with Conor,” Danis said. The jiu-jitsu ace has been working behind the scenes to secure his own spot on the White House lineup.

He also revealed ongoing discussions with UFC brass, specifically mentioning conversations with Dana White’s inner circle about potential matchmaking opportunities. So, next summer’s card is continuously hinting at featuring several hungry prospects. What are your thoughts on the Irishman’s potential opponent? Let us know what you think!