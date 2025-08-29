Dana White Drops Massive News On White House Card as Jon Jones and Conor McGregor Hype Explodes

Dana White delivered the news UFC fans have been waiting for. Ever since it was announced that the UFC CEO was scheduled for a crucial meeting at the White House on August 28, curiosity went sky-high. The meeting has finally ended, and White said it was a great day, revealing more info on the White House card.

The UFC’s vision to hold a live event at the White House on July 4, 2026, is a done deal. Speaking from his flight leaving Washington, D.C., White confirmed that UFC fans can now celebrate America’s 250th Independence Day at White House.

Dana White Gets Green Light for White House Card

White took to social media to share the exclusive news on Thursday night while leaving the nation’s capital. His message was brief but definitive regarding his meeting with Donald Trump’s administration.

“It was a great day. I’m about to take off here from Washington, D.C.,” White said in his video. “The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today.”

🚨 Dana White says the UFC White House event is officially on 👀 “White House fight is ON. I will have more details on that in the next couple weeks. We got it done today.” 🎥 @danawhite pic.twitter.com/EaBpWgASu0 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 29, 2025



Surprisingly, this is the first time in UFC history that a PPV event will be arranged at the White House. President Donald Trump first floated the idea of hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn during a rally in Iowa in early July 2025. Everyone got excited when he claimed it would be part of the celebration for the country’s 250th birthday.



Since then, everyone knew White would have to handle the event planning. Some fighters, especially those who thought of retirement, have already started to train and re-entered the drug test pool. But nothing about the event had been confirmed until today.

White’s excitement suggests all major logistical and political hurdles have likely been cleared for the unprecedented event. The card is expected to include a title fight in front of 20,000 to 25,000 people.

This also indicates the scale of production planned for the White House event compared to regular arenas. The attendance figures would rival major UFC pay-per-view cards held in traditional arenas.

Big Names Eye White House Card Spotlight

The confirmed White House event had already attracted interest from some of the UFC’s biggest stars, even when it was just a floating idea. Former heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has publicly hinted at his interest in participating.

He literally retired but re-entered the drug pool test, though the UFC boss has doubts about featuring him in the special night card.



Conor McGregor has also shared his desire to be part of the event. It has already been four years since his last fight. However, if he returns for the White House card, no doubt it would generate massive pay-per-view numbers.

The July 2026 timeline gives fighters roughly 10 months to position themselves for inclusion. It is more than enough time, but practical considerations will determine the actual fight card.

Names like Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, and other champions will likely be considered based on their status closer to the event date. Not to mention, White will want to showcase the UFC’s absolute best talent.

Main photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire