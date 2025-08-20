Jon Jones Shrugs Off Dana White’s Odds, Backs Himself in White House Fight

At UFC 321, the heavyweight division will officially begin the Tom Aspinall era. But Jon Jones, the former heavyweight champion who retired after so much drama, has vowed to return to the Octagon for next summer’s White House fight card.

However, UFC CEO Dana White isn’t trusting him at all. He gave Jones “billion-to-one” odds of making it onto the historic July 4th card. Despite the doubt, Jones remains confident about fighting at the UFC’s planned White House event.

Jon Jones Reacts to Dana White’s White House Fight Comments

UFC’s planned White House card next summer is expected to be the year’s biggest event for MMA fans. Everyone wants to be part of that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Jones does too, but Dana White has made it clear he doesn’t trust the heavyweight champion enough for such an important occasion.

During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, White was asked about Jones potentially fighting at the White House. He responded, “I just can’t risk putting him in big positions in a big spot and have something go wrong, especially the White House card.”

When asked the same question after UFC 319, White’s response was even more direct. He stated there’s nothing Jones can do to earn his trust and a spot on the historic fight card. The UFC president added, “If I have to make odds, it’s a billion to one I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

The man many call the greatest MMA fighter of all time has already ended his brief retirement for this special event. His campaign to headline has begun, and fans were waiting for Jones to respond to White’s latest remarks about a potential White House fight.

Finally, he replied with characteristic confidence on X, writing, “Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event.”

Jones acknowledged White’s authority but shared his belief that the UFC boss is still excited about the idea. He added, “But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.”

White’s distrust stems from a long pattern of reliability issues. The most recent example was Jones’ decision to turn down a reported $30 million offer to fight interim heavyweight champion Aspinall.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Jones made a “calculated decision.” He thought it was an impossible number, but when the UFC agreed, he backed out two days later.

The history leaves many worried that Jones could back out again at the last minute, even from a White House card. Fans have also criticized Jones for this but still want to see him return and face Aspinall.

MMA Fans React to Jon Jones’ Reply to Dana White

MMA fans showed little sympathy for Jones’ situation, with many pointing directly to his decision to turn down the Aspinall fight as the reason for his current predicament.

“Shoulda fought Tom you duck ass,” wrote one blunt critic on social media.

The sentiment was echoed by another fan who connected Jones’ business decisions to his current snub. He wrote, “You likely won’t get the fight bc you fu*ked him over, Jon. He owes you nothing. You asked for 30 mil and got it and then backed out. Great fighter. Terrible for business.”

Several fans expressed satisfaction that Jones now finds himself on the outside looking in. “I love the fact that you’re now having to chase, after holding that belt to ransom, coming back to bite you,” one user noted.

Some remained in Jones’ corner, with another writing, “Jon, are you still going to comedy clubs these days? Look forward to seeing you at the White House champ, you own that Brit Aspinall.”

Despite White’s harsh odds, Jones continues training. He believes his history of overcoming impossible situations gives him a chance to make history once again. So, a light of hope still remains, as there is plenty of time for Jones to earn back White’s trust—it just might not happen in a White House fight.