Conor McGregor Reacts to Viral “Billionaire Strut” Imitation

To say Conor McGregor reacts for the benefit of his fans, MMA fans in general, and to the media is an understatement. Since he entered the UFC, “The Notorious” has become a part of pop culture. He rarely holds back to make a jibe or to call someone out when he can seize the moment.

When Iowa State star Brett Eskildsen recently copied his famous billionaire walk in Dublin, he pounced. The former UFC champ’s reaction has now become a viral topic across both the football and MMA communities.

Conor McGregor Reacts: Perfect Social Media Response Goes Viral

For the Irishman, some things changed for him during his two high-profile fights with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was seen as the villain at the time by many, while Khabib was viewed as the “face” who justified his actions by supporting his family and religion. But that doesn’t diminish McGregor’s influence in the sports world. It is true that controversy keeps him on the front page in most cases, but his fans never step back to cheer when they see someone mimic his gestures. For them, it’s more of a nostalgia than hatred.

The tribute happened during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 23, where Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21. After catching a 24-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, Eskildsen broke into McGregor’s signature strut in the back of the end zone.

Since the match was held in McGregor’s home country, the celebration became even more meaningful. Fans ensured it quickly reached the UFC icon. Everyone loved that Eskildsen couldn’t resist honoring Ireland’s most famous fighter.

The 37-year-old clearly appreciated the gesture. Instead of a long post, he simply tweeted, “Honey, I’m home,” after seeing the clip of the young Iowa State star imitating his ‘billy strut’ walk. The Tribute on the home soil went viral almost instantly and McGregor felt welcomed back into the spotlight.



It has been four years since the Irish superstar last stepped into the Octagon. These nostalgic moments serve as reminders of how much UFC fans miss the fire he had in his prime.

Perhaps fans are holding out for one last stretch, as the UFC icon is already reportedly preparing for a return at the UFC White House card next summer.

Conor McGregor’s Training Hints at White House Card Return

Currently, the 37-year-old has been busy preparing for his own return to competition. He recently entered the UFC drug testing pool, which is obviously signaling an epic return. Plus, UFC boss Dana White has shown more faith in his return rather than Jon Jones.

The White House event would be historic. America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Every fighter is trying to be part of this monumental event. Jon Jones, who retired this June, re-entered the drug testing pool and reacted to those comments where White snubbed him from the White House event.

In that moment, McGregor’s recent training videos and entering the drug testing pool only signal that the former UFC champion will return to complete his last two matches under his UFC contract. And nothing would be better than to start with the White House card.

Plus, recent training footage from Italy showed McGregor looking sharp. However, there is still a huge amount of time left to announce official cards for the special night event. Until then, the Notorious will be ready to make his return in all possible ways. So, fans can keep their finger crossed for the best.